Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Climbs Amid Increasing Frequency of Cyber Threats
Increasing cyber threats propel the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, as businesses prioritize resilient solutions to safeguard against data loss.
Digitalization and the imperative for business continuity fuel the DRaaS Market, urging organizations to adopt cloud-based disaster recovery solutions for swift and secure data recovery.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per SNS Insider’s research, the growth drivers for the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market encompass a multifaceted spectrum ranging from cybersecurity concerns to the imperative need for business continuity.
— SNS Insider Research
The SNS Insider report indicates that the size of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market reached USD 9.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to USD 41.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a comprehensive cloud-based solution that enables organizations to safeguard their critical data and IT infrastructure in the event of a natural or man-made disaster. This service offers a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional disaster recovery methods by leveraging cloud technologies. Key features include data backup, replication, and recovery, ensuring minimal downtime and data loss.
Get a Report Sample of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2780
Some of the Major Key Players Studied are:
➤ Honeywell International
➤ Otava
➤ Cohesity
➤ Amazon Web Services
➤ IBM Corporation
➤ VMware
➤ RackWare
➤ Commvault Systems
➤ Infrascale
➤ Veeam
➤ STRATACORE
➤ Rubrik
➤ Stellar Information Technology
➤ Commvault Systems
➤ Wipro Limited
➤ Rockwell Collins
➤ Lockheed Martin Corporation
➤ Motorola Solutions
➤ Siemens AG
➤ FirstLight
➤ Others
Market Analysis
The burgeoning adoption of DRaaS is underpinned by several key growth drivers. Firstly, the increasing awareness among enterprises about the importance of business continuity and data protection fuels the demand for DRaaS solutions. Secondly, the rising frequency and severity of cyber threats and natural disasters emphasize the necessity of robust disaster recovery strategies. Additionally, the scalability and flexibility offered by DRaaS, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based solutions, contribute to market growth. Furthermore, regulatory compliance requirements and a paradigm shift toward digital transformation amplify the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market's expansion as organizations seek reliable, efficient, and secure DRaaS solutions.
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession has a mixed impact on the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market. On one hand, economic uncertainties may compel businesses to reassess their IT budgets, potentially slowing down the adoption of DRaaS solutions. However, on the other hand, the recession underscores the importance of cost-effective and scalable technologies, making DRaaS an attractive option for organizations seeking to optimize their disaster recovery strategies within constrained budgets. The heightened awareness of risk management during economic downturns could drive the demand for DRaaS, as businesses prioritize the protection of critical data and IT assets to ensure resilience in the face of financial challenges.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war introduces geopolitical uncertainties that can influence the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market. The disruption caused by the conflict may heighten awareness among businesses regarding the need for secure and resilient disaster recovery solutions. Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions may impact data sovereignty concerns, prompting organizations to reevaluate their reliance on certain regions for data storage and disaster recovery services. The potential for cyber threats and attacks during times of geopolitical instability further underscores the importance of robust DRaaS solutions to safeguard against data breaches and ensure business continuity.
Key Regional Development
North America dominates the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market, driven by a high level of technology adoption, stringent regulatory requirements, and a proactive approach toward disaster preparedness. The region's mature cloud infrastructure and the presence of key market players contribute to its leadership in the DRaaS space. Europe experiences steady growth in the DRaaS market, fueled by increasing awareness of data protection regulations and the rising incidence of cyber threats. The region's emphasis on regulatory compliance and business continuity planning propels the demand for DRaaS solutions. The Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for the DRaaS market, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding IT infrastructure, and a growing awareness of the need for robust disaster recovery strategies. Government initiatives and the increasing number of businesses adopting cloud technologies contribute to the market's expansion in this region.
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation Analysis
Embracing the diversity of business landscapes, the DRaaS Market strategically segments its offerings to cater to varying needs and priorities:
By Deployment Mode:
➤ Public: Catering to organizations seeking cost-effective solutions with shared infrastructure for disaster recovery in the cloud.
➤ Private: Providing exclusive and dedicated cloud resources, ensuring enhanced security and control for organizations with stringent compliance requirements.
By Service Type:
➤ Real-time Replication: Facilitating continuous data replication, ensuring minimal data loss and enabling swift recovery during a disaster or disruption.
➤ Backup & Restore: Offering traditional backup and restore capabilities, ensuring data availability and integrity through scheduled backups and recovery processes.
➤ Data Protection: Implementing robust data protection measures, including encryption and access controls, safeguarding sensitive information from unauthorized access.
➤ Professional Services: Engaging experts for consultancy, implementation, and ongoing support, ensuring seamless integration and optimization of DRaaS solutions.
By Organization Size:
➤ Large Enterprises: Tailoring comprehensive DRaaS solutions for extensive operations, addressing the unique challenges and scale of large enterprises.
➤ Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs): Providing scalable and cost-effective disaster recovery options, empowering SMEs to bolster resilience without substantial infrastructure investments.
By Vertical:
➤ Banking, Financial Services & Insurance: Safeguarding critical financial data and operations, ensuring regulatory compliance and swift recovery in the face of disruptions.
➤ Telecommunications: Ensuring the continuity of communication networks and services, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall network resilience.
➤ IT & ITeS: Offering tailored solutions for technology-driven enterprises, securing data, applications, and critical IT infrastructure.
➤ Government & Public Sector: Facilitating robust disaster recovery strategies for public services, ensuring uninterrupted operations and data protection.
➤ Retail & Consumer Goods: Protecting e-commerce platforms, inventory data, and customer information, ensuring business continuity in the retail sector.
➤ Manufacturing: Securing manufacturing processes, supply chain data, and production systems, mitigating risks and ensuring operational resilience.
➤ Energy & Utilities: Safeguarding critical infrastructure, ensuring the availability of energy resources, and minimizing the impact of disruptions.
➤ Media & Entertainment: Protecting digital content, broadcasting infrastructure, and media distribution channels, ensuring uninterrupted content delivery.
➤ Healthcare & Life Sciences: Ensuring the availability and integrity of patient records, medical data, and critical healthcare systems for uninterrupted patient care.
➤ Other Verticals: Addressing the specific needs of diverse industries, including education, hospitality, and transportation, with tailored DRaaS solutions.
This comprehensive segmentation reflects the DRaaS Market's commitment to delivering specialized solutions, safeguarding businesses across different deployment preferences, service requirements, organizational sizes, and verticals against the unpredictable nature of disasters and disruptions.
Key Takeaways from Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Study
➤ Real-time replication emerges as a dominant segment in the DRaaS market, offering organizations the ability to mirror their data and applications in real-time, ensuring minimal data loss and downtime during a disaster. This feature is crucial for industries where uninterrupted access to real-time data is mission-critical, such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce.
➤ Within the vertical segments, banking emerges as a dominant sector in the DRaaS market. The financial industry's reliance on real-time transaction processing and the critical nature of banking operations necessitate robust disaster recovery solutions. As financial institutions prioritize data security and uninterrupted service delivery, the demand for DRaaS within the banking sector continues to rise, driving market growth.
Buy the Latest Version of this Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2780
Recent Developments Related to Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market
➤ Verinext and Pure Storage have recently unveiled innovative Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions. These cutting-edge services, respectively delivered on HPE GreenLake and under the brand Pure Protect//DRaaS, mark a significant leap forward in the realm of enterprise data protection and operational resilience.
➤ Pure Storage, a recognized leader in data storage and management solutions, has introduced Pure Protect//DRaaS, a comprehensive offering designed to elevate enterprise operations to new heights. With a focus on enhancing data resilience, Pure Protect//DRaaS not only safeguards critical information but also streamlines the recovery process, enabling businesses to swiftly rebound from disruptions.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode
8.1. Public
8.2. Private
9. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation, By Service Type
9.1. Real-time Replication
9.2. Backup & Restore
9.3. Data Protection
9.4. Professional Services
10. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation, By Organization Size
10.1. Large Enterprises
10.2. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
11. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation, By Vertical
11.1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
11.2. Telecommunications
11.3. IT & ITeS
11.4. Government & Public Sector
11.5. Retail & Consumer Goods
11.6. Manufacturing
11.7. Energy & Utilities
11.8. Media & Entertainment
11.9. Healthcare & Life Sciences
11.10. Others
12. Regional Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.3. Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.5. The Middle East & Africa
12.6. Latin America
13. Company Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Benchmarking
14.2. Market Share Analysis
14.3. Recent Developments
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube