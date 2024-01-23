Submit Release
City closing overflow shelters tomorrow

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the City will be closing the two emergency overflow shelters it opened earlier this month in response to extreme winter weather: the shelter at Santa Fe Depot and the shelter at University Community of Christ.

The emergency shelter at First United Methodist Church closed earlier this week on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The primary winter emergency shelter for our community will continue to be the Lawrence Community Shelter, which can serve up to 140 people. Anyone who needs assistance accessing needed shelter can contact our team at (785) 760-1481 or (785) 813-9483.

More information on safe shelter options is available online at lawrenceks.org/safe-shelter.

