Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,507 in the last 365 days.

Why Organizations Are Transitioning from OpenAI to Fine-Tuned Open-Source Models

In the rapidly evolving generative AI landscape, OpenAI has revolutionized the way developers build prototypes, create demos, and achieve remarkable results with large language models (LLMs). However, when it’s time to put LLMs into production, organizations are increasingly moving away from commercial LLMs like OpenAI in favor of fine-tuned open-source models. What’s driving this shift, […]

The post Why Organizations Are Transitioning from OpenAI to Fine-Tuned Open-Source Models appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Why Organizations Are Transitioning from OpenAI to Fine-Tuned Open-Source Models

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more