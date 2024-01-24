Saint Petersburg conference marks Việt Nam – Russia diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, January 24 - MOSCOW – The Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg city on January 23 organised an annual conference in celebration of the 74th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950-2024).

The event drew the participation of some 70 people, including Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko, and many officials, scholars and businesses of the two countries.

Khôi highlighted that the then Soviet Union was among the first countries in the world to recognise the Vietnamese State, laying a stress on the support that the Russian people have given to Việt Nam in its national liberation and development.

He expressed his belief that 2024 will open up new cooperation potential for the two countries, helping them complete all plans to consolidate and develop their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador affirmed that Việt Nam has been an important partner of Russia in the Asia – Pacific for years.

The two countries will celebrate the Russian Embassy’s 70th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on principles of the Vietnam – Russia friendship relations this year, he stressed, adding during their meeting in October 2023, President Võ Văn Thưởng and Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed their wish to bolster the partnership.

At the conference, participants spotlighted the values of President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, the Vietnam – Russia relations, the promotion of the bilateral cooperation in education-training, a project to teach the Russian language in Vietnam as well as a cooperation programme between St. Petersburg and Việt Nam in 2024. — VNS