junedays wins with goop and Premium Cooler Bags
MEREDITH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- junedays, the innovative brand behind premium, soft-sided coolers and caddies, is thrilled to announce that goop, the renowned lifestyle platform, selected junedays for their 2023 Holiday Gift Guide - What to Get a Traveler. This collaboration highlights junedays' eye for style, its functional design, and commitment to quality products that will weather the test of time well, making junedays the perfect partner for goop's discerning audience.
junedays' Big Cooler, a spacious and versatile insulated cooler bag with 2 versatile cooler cubes, was selected to appear on goop's coveted platform. Featuring high-performance insulation, leak proof construction, and a chic aesthetic, the Big Cooler is ideal for picnics, beach days, road trips, and everyday adventures. Readers can learn more about their featured big coolers by visiting; https://www.junedays.com/products/big-cooler.
“We are honored to be featured on goop,” said Nicole Verspyck, junedays’ founding CEO. “goop’s dedication to conscious living and a curated selection of high-quality products perfectly aligns with our values at junedays. We believe our coolers offer a stylish and sustainable solution for keeping food and drinks fresh and delicious, making them the perfect fit for the goop lifestyle.”
junedays is an emerging brand of premium, soft-sided coolers and caddies designed for modern living. Combining style, functionality, and sustainability, junedays offers a refreshing take on outdoor essentials. The brand's commitment to high-quality materials, ethical manufacturing, and innovative design makes it an excellent choice for those seeking to elevate their everyday adventures. To learn more about their cooler collection, visit; https://www.junedays.com/collections.
junedays' commitment extends beyond functionality. “Our collection reflects more than timeless designs and quality materials”, Verspyck says; “we are committed to ensuring our brand remains as eco-friendly as possible, and that ethical practices are in place throughout the manufacturing process, including the provision of fair labor conditions.” Coupled with their participation in 1% for the Planet, and its ongoing commitment to sustainable products and practices, junedays’ dedication to sustainability resonates with goop's mission to promote conscious consumption and mindful living.
“Our goal was to design a range of products that embodied my mother June's indomitable spirit and empowered anyone to embark on their own adventures, feeling well prepared and carefree. We call those moments of perfect harmony – a 'juneday,'” added Nicole, Founder of junedays.
junedays' Big Cooler is just one example of the brand's diverse offerings. From everyday small cooler bags to convenient caddies and stylish accessories, junedays caters to a wide range of needs and preferences. The brand's focus on quality, design, and sustainability makes it a standout choice for anyone seeking to elevate their outdoor and everyday experiences.
With sustainability and green solutions a driving consideration, junedays’ packaging focuses on 100% recyclable shippers, reusable mesh packaging, and cartons made with up to 75% post-recycled materials to create reusable.
For more information on junedays' Big Cooler and to explore the brand's full collection of premium cooler bags, visit junedays official website at www.junedays.com.
