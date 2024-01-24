Gaming Hardware Market to Surpass USD 53549.47 million by 2030
Gaming Hardware Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaming Hardware is the continuous evolution of technology, particularly in graphics processing units (GPUs), central processing units (CPUs), and other hardware components, has enabled the development of more sophisticated and visually stunning games. This, in turn, fuels the demand for high-performance gaming hardware.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Gaming Hardware Market was valued at USD 36739.6 million in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 53549.47 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Growth Factors –
Gaming Hardware Market has Various devices that allow users to play games are part of the gaming hardware. It's got a gaming console, a controller, a headset, etc., and you can play it on your own. Computers, televisions, mobile phones, portable devices for playing games. The number of buyers of gaming machines increases as a result of rapidly growing urbanization and increased disposable income. fuels the demand for the gaming hardware market.
Key Players Included in this reports are:
• Microsoft Corporation
• Nintendo Co Ltd
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Sony Corporation
• Logitech International S.A
• Venom UK Ltd
• Oculus VR
• Playstation
• Linden Research
• Sega games.
Market Report Scope –
Gaming is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, and it's going to keep growing at a furious pace. The occasional game, with millions of players around the world, stands out among a crowd. The demand for gaming hardware has been increasing since the beginning of this decade. A realistic representation of the player is provided by gaming hardware and the environment during play, which is why the gaming industry is attractive to consumers and players.
KEY DRIVERS:
• The introduction of high-definition televisions and the proliferation of high-end laptops and PCs
• The rise in demand for gaming gear is high-quality graphics.
• Growing demand for gaming hardware
OPPORTUNITY:
• High-speed internet and mobile connectivity
• Innovations in technologies
Segmentation Analysis –
Commercial and residential segments are included in the Gaming Hardware Market segmentation by end user. In 2022, the in the global gaming hardware market, about 61.24% of revenue was generated by commercial categories. This development can be linked to the increasing use of video games in a variety of business settings, such as airports. Hotel, train station and restaurant. Consoles and accessories are included in the gaming hardware market segmentation on the basis of product type. Consoles In terms of product type, the gaming hardware market is dominated by Gaming Hardware and has a market share of 56.54%. The launch in late 2020, the new generation of consoles, such as PS 5 and Xbox X, generated significant interest This has led to strong sales of both consoles in the gaming sector.
Gaming Hardware Market Segmentation as follows:
By Type
• Gaming Consoles
o Standard Gaming Consoles
o Handheld Gaming Consoles
• Gaming Accessories
o Gaming Controller
o Gaming Headsets
o Gaming Cameras
By End User
• Commercial Gaming Hardware
• Residential Gaming Hardware
Key Regions Included:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Regional Development –
Due to a large and growing market, the Asia Pacific gaming hardware market is the second largest in the world. The population with a high proportion of youth, the main consumers of gaming hardware products, in addition, increased availability can be attributed to an increase in gaming industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. Broadband Internet and Mobile connectivity. This has made it easier for players to access online games and stream them services. The region has a large number of players who are prepared to invest in superior gaming hardware. In addition, the growth of the sector the demand for gaming equipment in this region has been stimulated by Esports and the growing popularity of Games on Mobile The presence of gaming hardware in Europe is another important factor that contributes to the strength of the European gaming hardware market.
Key Takeaway’s–
The concept of gaming hardware is constantly evolving with innovations such as 3D games and augmented reality glasses. Developing and further enhancing the gaming experience. Demand for gaming hardware is projected to increase faster than that of the PC Over the forecast period, demand for gaming hardware will grow at a rapid pace in the world market. Global Given these factors, sales of gaming equipment are projected to increase significantly over the next few years.
Recent Developments -
• LG introduced its latest range of OLED TVs in India in May 2023. Flexible OLED was one of the new products offered by the company. TVs specially made for games.
• In May 2022, Sony and Microsoft jointly announced that they were planning to release new games. consoles: the PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X. These upgraded consoles are scheduled for launch in 2023.
