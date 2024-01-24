Supercomputer Market Anticipated to Reach $12.99 billion By 2030 | Latest Trends and Market Size
Supercomputer Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "Supercomputer Market Size, Share & Segmentation, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, And Global Forecast for 2023-2030".
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Supercomputer Market was valued at USD 12.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 12.99 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.09 % expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
The growth of the market is likely to be driven by an increasing use of supercomputers in drug research and development, as well as a rising acceptance of biotechnology. In order to fight the COVID-19 virus, supercomputers have been extensively used for drug development. In order to evaluate the coronavirus's characteristics and verify whether any components of existing medicinal products are present, supercomputers were used for a rapid scan of an enormous amount of data. could tackle the virus.
• Increasing popularity of cloud computing
• Rising need for more processing power is propelling
Key Players Included in this reports are:
- Nvidia
- NEC Corporation
- Lenovo
- Intel
- IBM
- HPE
- Fujitsu
- Dwave
- Honeywell
- SpaceX
- Dell
- Cisco
- Atos
- Advanced Micro Devices.
Supercomputers make a significant contribution to scientific progress in the country and national security. Cloud computing services for the management of workload and security are becoming more common at supercomputers. Parallel programs, which do not require a highly specialized infrastructure, are run by cloud services. However, more sophisticated apps are expected to be run on the cloud in the coming years.
The commercial sector accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3%. During this forecast period. supercomputers are being used by industry because they're more cost efficient and save time in the management of tasks. The use of supercomputers for a variety of purposes in the manufacturing sector. In other words, Hexagon showed that using Fugaku, one of the world's fastest supercomputers, could be used in June 2021.
The fastest growing market in Asia Pacific was the supercomputer market. Countries such as China and Japan have been instrumental in rapidly developing supercomputing systems throughout the region. China has developed a very advanced supercomputer landscape and substantial investments in comparison with the rest of the world. According to Top500.org, By June 2022, China had about 173 of the world's top 500 supercomputers.
When compared to other nations, China has well-developed supercomputing landscapes and significant investment. According to Top500.org, Since June 2022, China has about 173 of the 500 largest supercomputers in the world. This is three times as many as its closest rival, the United States, which had an extra 128 supercomputers. In addition, the Chinese supercomputer market accounted for most of Asia Pacific's share and India's supercomputer market grew at a faster rate than any other region.
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
A major contributor to the weather forecasting industry is supercomputers. Supercomputers are expected to have excellent performance and low power consumption due to technological innovation. With sustainability becoming the cornerstone of all sectors, it is expected that supercomputers will go green without significant tradeoffs between energy efficiency and performance. A number of initiatives are taking place on this front, and it is expected that the market outlook will be influenced over the forecast period.
• January 2022 - Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is building a massive new supercomputer in the world intending to advance into a new generation of Al known as the Al Research SuperCluster (RSC) to power up real-time interactions, such as an incredible ability to help many groups of people, all speaking a different language, work together in seamless cooperation. Together, we're working on a research project or playing an Augmented Reality game.
• Injuly 2023, CerebrasUS announced the launch of Condor Galaxy 1, one of the largest supercomputers in the world. It's a network of 9, interconnected supercomputers with a lesser Al model training time significantly, with a total capacity of 36 exaflops.
• The new class of large memory Al supercomputers, the NVIDIA DGX GH200, has been launched byNVIDIA CorporationUS on May 23, 2023. Its massive shared in order to combine 256 GH200 Superchips, memory space uses the NVLink interconnect technology with the NVLink switch system, allowing them to perform as single GPU.
