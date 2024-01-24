CD BioGlyco Launches Cell Surface Glycoengineering Service to Revolutionize Cell-based Therapies
Glycoengineering of the cell surface is a method of manipulating cellular interactions and functions by surface customization. It is highly applicable in many different domains, particularly in the creation of vaccines. Key glycan molecular structures for glycated vaccines can be synthesized by cell surface glycoengineering. Cell surface glycoengineering can also be used to develop glycoskeletal vaccines. Cell surface glycoengineering is continually being applied in new and deeper ways, which could lead to additional advancements in biomedical research.
Supported by its advanced glycoengineering platform, CD BioGlyco is capable of conducting comprehensive cell surface glycoengineering design, synthesis, and testing.
To meet the needs of its customers in the area of biomedical research, drug discovery, and disease research, CD BioGlyco offers a variety of technologies for cell surface glycoengineering such as metabolic pathways, chemical conjugation, liposome fusion, and genetic methods.
Moreover, the company provides 8 types of cell surface glycoengineering services, covering: Cell Surface N-glycan Glycoengineering Service, Cell Surface O-glycan Glycoengineering Service, Cell Surface Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) Anchor Glycoengineering Service, Cell Surface Glycosaminoglycans (GAG) Glycoengineering Service, Cell Surface Glycolipid Glycoengineering Service, Cell Surface Glycoprotein Glycoengineering Service, Cell Surface Blood Group Antigens Glycoengineering Service, and Cell Surface Sialic Acid Glycoengineering Service, for biopharmaceutical development, vaccine development, as well as stem cell therapies.
"We are excited to present our cell surface glycoengineering service, which could revolutionize the field of cell-based treatments," stated Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco. "By precisely engineering cell surface glycans, we can enhance the therapeutic efficacy of cell-based treatments and open up new possibilities for personalized medicine."
In addition to cell surface glycoengineering, CD BioGlyco offers glycol-engineering expression systems, in vitro glycoengineering, and sialic acid glycoengineering for diversified research needs.
About CD BioGlyco
CD BioGlyco is committed to discovering, developing, manufacturing and providing innovative glycobiology-related high-quality products and services, as well as solutions that can improve research results and increase the speed of success.
