CD BioSciences Takes Anti-Cancer Drug Development to A New Hight with Cytoskeleton Research Capabilities

CD BioSciences announced its research expansion to explore the potential of cytoskeleton in cytoskeleton-targeted cancer drug and genetic diseases research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, a comprehensive biotechnology company based in the United States, announced today the expansion of its research portfolio to explore the potential of cytoskeleton in the development of cytoskeleton-targeted cancer drugs and cytoskeleton-related genetic disease research. With this strategic move, CD BioSciences is dedicated to assisting researchers in developing targeted therapeutics to improve precision medicine and improve patient outcomes through its drug screening, disease model construction and tumor maker assay.

The cytoskeleton is a complex and dynamic structure within cells that is responsible for maintaining cell shape, intracellular transport, and cell division. Abnormalities in the cytoskeleton have been reported to be linked to various diseases, including cancer and genetic disorders. By targeting the cytoskeleton, researchers can potentially disrupt cancerous cells or manage genetic diseases at their source. CD BioSciences has assembled a highly experienced team of scientists and researchers committed to unlocking the potential of the cytoskeleton for novel drug development.

The cytoskeleton research capabilities at CD BioSciences involve cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art instruments to study the intricate dynamics of the cytoskeleton and its association with tumor and genetic disease development. Its interdisciplinary team of scientists and researchers will employ advanced techniques such as compound library construction as well as drug screening at cell and animal levels for cytoskeleton-targeted cancer drug development. They can also customize the variety, quality, size, and arrangement of cytoskeleton-related anticancer compounds according to clients' needs.

In addition, CD BioSciences can utilize LC-MS/MS technology for the detection of cytoskeletal tumor markers on tissue, blood, and cell samples based on its highly accurate cellular bioassay platform. Moreover, the company can also construct animal models for various cytoskeleton-related genetic diseases. Through cell biology and structural biology, CD BioSciences explores the regulation of cytoskeleton-related organelles in physiological and pathophysiological states and the pathogenesis of related diseases to help global clients develop disease-related therapies.

Through rigorous research and cutting-edge technologies, CD BioSciences actively cooperates with scientific institutions to identify and target key proteins and pathways associated with the cytoskeleton in cancer and genetic diseases, enabling the development of innovative and effective therapeutics.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a trusted biotechnology company that provides a variety of cytoskeleton products including antibodies and inhibitors to customers worldwide. Its biology laboratory also offers comprehensive customizable services for cytoskeleton-related projects.

