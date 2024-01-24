Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Chronic Lower Back Pain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Chronic Lower Back Pain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The chronic lower back pain market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Chronic Lower Back Pain Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chronic lower back pain market size is predicted to reach $9.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the chronic lower back pain market is due to an increase in the frequency of nerve instances. North America region is expected to hold the largest chronic lower back pain market share. Major players in the chronic lower back pain market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Sanofi S.A., Endo Pharmaceuticals PLC, Merck Corporation, Vertebral Technologies Inc.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Segments

•By Type of Pain: Diskogenic Pain, Lumbar Spinal Stenosis, Sacroiliac Pain, Facet-Joint Pain, Radicular Pain, Muscular Pain, Other Types Of Pain

•By Diagnosis: Clinical History, Physical Examination, Imaging Guidelines, Assessment of Pain

•By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global chronic lower back pain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9946&type=smp

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) refers to a pain that persists for 12 weeks or more despite the treatment of the underlying cause of acute low back pain or the initial injury. Chronic low back pain is the major cause of disability and psychological issues such as stress, depression, and/or anxiety.

Read More On The Chronic Lower Back Pain Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-lower-back-pain-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Characteristics

3. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size And Growth

……

27. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-design-automation-software-global-market-report

IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

Professional Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-market

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model