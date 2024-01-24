Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The chronic lower back pain market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the chronic lower back pain market size is predicted to reach $9.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the chronic lower back pain market is due to an increase in the frequency of nerve instances. North America region is expected to hold the largest chronic lower back pain market share. Major players in the chronic lower back pain market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Sanofi S.A., Endo Pharmaceuticals PLC, Merck Corporation, Vertebral Technologies Inc.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Segments
•By Type of Pain: Diskogenic Pain, Lumbar Spinal Stenosis, Sacroiliac Pain, Facet-Joint Pain, Radicular Pain, Muscular Pain, Other Types Of Pain
•By Diagnosis: Clinical History, Physical Examination, Imaging Guidelines, Assessment of Pain
•By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global chronic lower back pain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) refers to a pain that persists for 12 weeks or more despite the treatment of the underlying cause of acute low back pain or the initial injury. Chronic low back pain is the major cause of disability and psychological issues such as stress, depression, and/or anxiety.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Characteristics
3. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Trends And Strategies
4. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size And Growth
27. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

