Global Infusion Pump Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Infusion Pump Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The infusion pump market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024

As per TBRC's market forecast, the infusion pump market size is predicted to reach $20.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the infusion pump market is due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest infusion pump market share. Major players in the infusion pump market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Smiths Medical Inc.

Infusion Pump Market Segments
•By Product: Accessories And Consumables, Devices
•By Type: Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, PCA Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps
•By Technology: Traditional Infusion Pumps, Specialty Infusion Pumps
•By Application: Chemotherapy Or Oncology, Diabetes Management, Gastroenterology, Pain Management Or Analgesia, Pediatrics Or Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications
•By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings
•By Geography: The global infusion pump market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An infusion pump refers to a medical device that is used to deliver fluids, such as medications or nutrients, into a patient's bloodstream in a controlled manner. Infusion pumps work by using a pump mechanism to control the rate and volume of fluid delivered to the patient.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Infusion Pump Market Characteristics
3. Infusion Pump Market Trends And Strategies
4. Infusion Pump Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Infusion Pump Market Size And Growth
27. Infusion Pump Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Infusion Pump Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

