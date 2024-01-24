Americhem Healthcare brings its Global Reach and Regional Focus to MD&M West 2024
World-class specialized healthcare products and industry experts will be on handMORRISVILLE, PA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americhem Healthcare is the preferred global specialty thermoplastics compounder for medical device development and their experts will be present in Anaheim to discuss solutions for healthcare applications at the MD&M West event, Booth #1597. Particular focus will be on drug delivery, diabetes management, advanced surgical instrumentation and robotics, and wearable technology.
Specialty thermoplastic compounds for medical device development will be highlighted including ColorRx® Biocompatible Compounds and Alloys, ColorRx® MB Color Masterbatch Technology, InStruc® Structurally Reinforced Compounds, nShield® Antimicrobial Masterbatch, InLube® Wear and Friction Compounds, InElec® Electrically Active Compounds and Alloys, and nBalance® Sustainable Masterbatch.
Americhem Healthcare brings an exclusive combination of unbiased material selection guidance and specialization in healthcare. This includes polymer, device, application, quality, and regulatory expertise. Americhem Healthcare combines over 30 years of experience engineering polymeric materials to deliver innovative, sustainable, and made-to-order biocompatible solutions.
“As a trusted solutions provider, we’re excited to highlight our unique capabilities in Anaheim” states Matthew Miklos, Vice President and General Manager of Americhem Engineered Compounds, he continues, ”since its formal inception in April 2022, Americhem Healthcare has doubled down on its Global Reach and Regional Focus for healthcare applications and is poised to guide stakeholders through the medical device development journey every step of the way.”
To reinforce its commitment to the medical device industry, Americhem Healthcare’s global reach offers ISO 13485 manufacturing in North America, Europe, and Asia. Further, their environmentally controlled clean compounding is fully operational in North America and Europe.
Americhem Healthcare’s experts can analyze application material requirements and deliver quick samples and color matching to support end-to-end prototyping to full commercialization utilizing our Customer Simulation Center. Their experience also includes a practical approach to ensure you achieve real-world processing including in-house injection and blow molding, profile extrusion, fiber spinning, blown film and others. Finished compounds and applications benefit from extensive analytical laboratories for product analysis and durability testing.
If you have any questions related to the above or just want to talk about up-and-coming projects, plan to stop by Americhem’s booth #1597 to talk to an Americhem Healthcare representative.
