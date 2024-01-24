Ambient Lighting Market Size Worth USD 135.49 billion by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR – Report by SNS Insider
Ambient Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambient Lighting is often used to augment the exterior design of the vehicle, providing a visually striking appearance, especially during nighttime. The lights are placed in various parts of the car's interior, such as the footwells, door panels, and dashboard, to create a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing environment.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Ambient Lighting Market was valued at USD 68.5 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 135.49 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Ambient Lighting Market Report Scope –
Ambient Lighting Market in the vehicle is a feature that primarily consists of interior lights, which are used to enhance the car's exterior design and perhaps provide some comfort for passenger’s driver. Depending on the driver's mood and the interior appearance of the vehicle, this feature delivers the lightning on the basis of safety and security. These lights They are used in a number of types of vehicles, such as commercial cars, passenger car and heavy truck.
Key Players Included in this reports are:
• Cree Inc.
• OSRAM Licht AG
• General Electric Company
• Phillips Lighting Holding B.V.
• Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd
• Energy Focus Inc.
• Thorn Lighting
• Bridgelux Inc.
• Acuity Brands Inc.
• TCP International Holdings Ltd.
Market Growth Factors –
Ambient Lighting Market Growing demand for comfortable and innovative lighting solutions, as well as the need to find energy efficient solutions, could create this an opportunity in the market for Ambient Light. Compared to conventional lighting solutions, e.g. incandescent and halogen bulbs, Compact fluorescent lamps, energy efficient lightbulbs, such as LEDs, typically use about 25% to 80% less energy, etc. and last about 3-25 times longer.
Segmentation Analysis –
On the basis of type, market segmentations include downwards lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspending lights. and Track Lighting. It can be said that its flexibility and adaptability have contributed to the dominance of surface mounted lighting on the market. The simplicity of install, and the ability to be designed in a variety of styles so as to take into account various aesthetic preferences, However, it is important to note that other types of lighting, such as recessed or suspended lighting, may also be used.
The residential and commercial market segments are based on application. The Commercial segment is In view of the increasing demand for energy efficiency, anticipated to dominate the market over the entire forecast period Visually pleasing lighting solutions for homes. In order to create a pleasant environment, auxiliary lighting plays an important role. In addition, the environment in residential buildings is appealing and advances in lighting technologies such as LED lights.
Ambient Lighting Market Segmentation as follows:
By Type
• Recessed Lights
• Surface-Mounted Lights
• Suspended Lights
• Track Lights
• Strip Lights
By Offering
• Hardware
• Software & Services
By End User
• Residential
• Hospitality & Retail
• Healthcare
• Office Buildings
• Industrial
• Automotive
Key Regions Included:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Regional Development –
- The North American automotive ambient lighting market has increased because of several factors, such as its large and aging light vehicle park and the higher average The number of miles travelled for each light motor vehicle. The key role in driving this is played by the legislative regulation and reforms the market for ambient lighting in vehicles.
- The Europe the automotive interior ambient lighting market is projected to grow significantly as a result of the increase in manufacturing development, increasing demand for advanced emergency automotive ambient lights, and supportive government Initiatives to improve road safety. United Nations Economic Commission for Europe has recorded over 9,500 fatalities in road accidents in which urban areas consist 50% of the fatalities of drivers, and 40% were pedestrians.
Key Takeaway’s–
Ambient Lighting Market in order to enhance the aesthetics, functionality and atmosphere of indoor spaces, interior lighting is a key factor. Lighting design encompasses different the techniques and fittings, including the soft glow of a bedside lamp to vivid light from an enormous chandelier. Lighting fulfills various practical Requirements in the area of interior decoration. The main purpose of lighting is to provide appropriate illumination in a space and good lighting design, ensures that the area is properly allocated.
Recent Developments -
- Ams OSRAM announced its intention to invest USD 843 million in Malaysia for the development of LED production plants in April 2022. The company's also planning to make an effort an additional investment in a significant new 8-inch LED front-end capacity in Malaysia (Kulim HiTech Park) to support advanced LED technology and micro-LED manufacturing.
- March 2022 The mobile NFC readers ID ECCO Smart HF-BLE and ID ECCO Smart 2D-HF-BLE are the first on the market to Enable the programming of LED drivers according to Zhaga Book 25.
