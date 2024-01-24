Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Plastic Films & Sheets Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The plastic films & sheets market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $82.75 billion in 2023 to $87.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Films & Sheets Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plastic films & sheets market size is predicted to reach $112.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the plastic films & sheets market is due to the growth in the plastics industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plastic films & sheets market share. Major players in the plastic films & sheets market include Amcor Inc., Berry Plastic Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Toray Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, UFlex Limited.

Plastic Films & Sheets Market Segments

• By Type: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Other Type

• By Application: Food Packaging, Stretch Film, Shrink Film, Heavy Duty Bags, Film on Reel, Other Applications

• By End Use: Automotive, Aerospace and Aviation, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Printing, Agriculture, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global plastic films & sheets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plastic films and sheets refer to a continuous form of plastic material that is thin and wound on a core, or cut into sheets. Plastic films are thinner in nature than plastic sheets and have a thickness of 0.6 mm to 0.10 mm or thicker. These are used by various industries as these sheets are environmentally friendly, multi-purpose plastic material, wrinkle and weather resistant, reusable, durable in nature, and recyclable.

