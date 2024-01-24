Global Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Forecast 2033, Size, Drivers, Trends & Competitors

It will grow to $885.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.3%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 24, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence software as a service (saas) market size is predicted to reach $885.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.3%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence software as a service (saas) market is due to the rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence software as a service (saas) market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence software as a service (saas) market include Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc.

Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Segments

1. By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise
2. By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise
3. By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, IT( Information Technology ) And ITeS(Information Technology Enabled Services), Telecommunications, Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals
4. By Geography: The global artificial intelligence software as a service (saas) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) is a cloud-based service that outsources artificial intelligence to allow people and businesses to discover and expand AI-based solutions with minimal initial investment and risk. It is used for automation, personalization, cost savings, improved decision-making, enhanced productivity, customer experience, and innovation.

1. Executive Summary
2. Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Size And Growth
27. Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Artificial Intelligence Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

