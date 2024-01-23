WISCONSIN, January 23 - An Act to amend 968.373 (7) (a), 968.373 (7) (b), 968.373 (7) (c) and 968.373 (8) (b) (intro.); and to create 165.25 (21), 968.373 (8) (b) 3. and 968.373 (8s) of the statutes; Relating to: emergency communications device location information.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab960
You just read:
AB960 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Kitchens - 2024-01-23
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.