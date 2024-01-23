Submit Release
AB960 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Kitchens - 2024-01-23

WISCONSIN, January 23 - An Act to amend 968.373 (7) (a), 968.373 (7) (b), 968.373 (7) (c) and 968.373 (8) (b) (intro.); and to create 165.25 (21), 968.373 (8) (b) 3. and 968.373 (8s) of the statutes; Relating to: emergency communications device location information.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

