German President and spouse explore Temple of Literature in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, January 23 - HÀ NỘI — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse Elke Büdenbender visited the Temple of Literature, the first university in Việt Nam, in the capital city of Hà Nội on Monday.

During the guided tour, they were briefed on the history of the site and contemplated its ancient architectural structures.

President Steinmeier expressed a keen interest in the historical, cultural, and artistic values of the World Documentary Heritage - the 82 Doctoral Steles, and commended the Vietnamese nation's enduring tradition of studiousness, respect for teachers and appreciation for intellectual talent.

In a symbolic gesture, he even took a moment to beat a drum in the temple's precincts.

The couple, eager to experience the local way of life, ventured on a brief stroll through a narrow alley adjacent to the temple, gaining insights into the daily routine of the residents. This intimate encounter concluded with a leisurely pause to savour coffee, an activity that afforded them a genuine taste of Vietnamese culture.

Proceeding to the Goethe Institute, a German non-profit cultural organisation operating globally, the German President met and talked with groups of students and learners, all of whom are gearing up for studies and work in Germany across various fields.

Later in the day, President Steinmeier and his wife laid wreaths at the Monument to Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street.

The planned agenda also includes an official welcome ceremony presided over by President Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse, alongside talks between the two leaders that are set to culminate in the signing and exchange of cooperation agreements, followed by a press conference the same day.

This is the first foreign visit of the German President in 2024 and the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries this year - a pivotal year towards the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025.

It is also the second official visit to Việt Nam by a German President since the reunification of Germany, with the last one occurring 17 years ago when President Horst Köhler visited in May 2007. — VNS