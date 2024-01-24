Devour and Prosper Forum: A Strategic Partnership for Hospitality's Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- Devour, the transformative next-gen food ordering and engagement platform, announces a dynamic collaboration with Prosper Forum, a premier community of diverse foodservice and hospitality leaders. This strategic partnership goes beyond traditional sponsorship, with Devour becoming a Founding Title Partner of the Prosper Forum, while Prosper reciprocates by joining Devour's advisory board.
"Collaborating with Prosper Forum as a Founding Title Partner ignites an exciting future for Devour," says Shelly Rupel, CEO. "Their dedication to inclusivity and action perfectly complements our vision, and together, we'll empower diverse voices, spark transformative innovation, and drive lasting positive change - not just for the industry, but for the generations we nourish."
The synergy between the two organizations is undeniable. Devour's mission to empower restaurants and engage diners aligns perfectly with Prosper Forum's vision of "A More Prosperous and Just World" and mission to "Unite Leaders to Elevate the Future of Foodservice & Hospitality." Both recognize the immense potential of diverse perspectives and collective action in shaping a stronger, more equitable industry.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Devour and helping to expand the incredible, groundbreaking work they are doing. We believe it is vital that the food service industry stay focused on the laser edge of where technology is going; not just where it is right now but where it will be in 3, 5, or 10 years. Devour is leading the way as we work to feed and engage Gen Z where they are. We're excited to be a part of their vision and to help build an exciting future for our industry." - Dave Jobe, CEO | Prosper Forum.
As a Founding Title Partner, Devour will actively shape Prosper Forum's strategic direction and impact, lending its expertise and resources to key initiatives. Prosper's advisory board seat deepens the collaboration, ensuring ongoing alignment and a shared journey towards positive change. By uniting leaders, fostering innovation, and advocating for inclusivity, they demonstrate a collective commitment to building a "Better Table" for all.
About Devour:
Devour is a trailblazing platform that transforms the digital dining experience, uniquely integrating food ordering into the gaming and streaming worlds for Gen Z. It's more than an app; it's an innovative ecosystem where games, entertainment, and food converge. With the Devour Platform, we're tapping into the lifestyles of over 200 million U.S. gamers, offering a seamless blend of entertainment and convenience. Learn more at https://devour.io.
About Prosper Forum:
Prosper Forum is the flagship program of the Prosper Company, a purpose-driven, inclusive community within the foodservice and hospitality industry. With a motto of “A Better Table: Elevating Diverse Talent in Foodservice and Hospitality,” Prosper Forum is an annual by-invitation event hosted by Prosper Company that brings together senior executives of the industry’s leading organizations with the next generation of diverse talent. The inaugural August 27-30, 2023 event drew more than 700 global executives and emerging leaders to Amelia Island, Florida. The 2nd annual forum will be held August 25-28, 2024 returning to Amelia Island, FL.
Shelly Rupel
