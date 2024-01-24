Digital Piloto Celebrates Its Foundation Day
Foundation days are always special as they remind the hard work, dedication, and commitment a company has put in its journey.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Piloto Pvt. Ltd. has been a leading IT firm in Kolkata. With rigorous hard work and discipline, the company has risen to prominence. The company has succeeded in serving clients from everywhere in India, apart from top locations in the world. It has a large number of happy and satisfied clients in different countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, New Zealand, UAE and Singapore.
The Journey of Digital Piloto!
Digital Piloto values the hard work and persistence it has induced in the success journey so far. On January 13, 2024, the company celebrated its Foundation Day at ‘Suryaotoron Ceremonial House’ in Kundghat in Kolkata. Every member of the staff participated in the program with great zeal, pomp, and show. The presence of the member of the staff was worth noticing. The program began with the “Lamp Lighting Ceremony” by Mr. Amlan Maiti and Mr. Sanjay Dhar, the proud Co-Founders of the company!
Co-Founders Speak!
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Dhar said, “Digital Piloto is not just an IT Company. It is, rather, a platform that has the potential to grow as an MNC catering to the global giants. He insisted on the word ‘Discipline’ and described it as the source of all success. He praised the members of the staff for their hard work and commitment. He encouraged them all to come up with all their strengths and take responsibility and carry them out.”
Addressing the employees, Mr. Amlan Maiti said, “The Company is growing well, and that has been possible due to the overall performance of the whole team. He encouraged the members of the staff to follow the ideal of ‘Honesty’ in their lives, whether personally or professionally. He said that every member of the staff has the capability to do some extraordinary. They need to identify their strength and start delivering accordingly.”
Highlights of the Day-Rewards and Recognitions!
The occasion was marked by congratulations to the employees who have done exceedingly well in the growth story of the company. The contribution of the employees working for one or more years was recognized in the celebration also. Apart from that, the organizers gave away ‘surprise recognition’ to six people who have contributed very significantly in the last year in various fields. The presenters of the program tried to make it even more attractive by cultural participation by the employees.
Food At its Best!
The celebration included breakfast and lunch for every participant. The food was awesome, and the whole team relished every bite of it. Prepared and served by trusted brands, the food items were a feast to the taste buds. The venue became a perfect example of an extended family of all the ‘DPians.’ It made a greater impact on everyone present on the occasion.
Participation Of The Guests - A Highlight of This Foundation Day!
Participation of a large number of guests was a highlight of this ceremony. They also participated in the program and enjoyed every moment of it. Their response was overwhelming. They praised the company for its great work atmosphere. The management-employee relationship was also appreciated by them.
Conclusion!
The program ended with a positive message from the Co-Founders that Digital Piloto Pvt. Ltd. will continue its journey toward excellence in the years to come. The company set the target of trebling its strength in the next working year. It will pave the way to emerging and establishing the company as a real MNC.
Word Of Thanks!
In the end, Mr. Amlan Maiti and Mr. Sanjay Dhar expressed their words of thanks to the whole team that was present there. Both the Co-Founders praised Mr. Premnath Ghosh, Mr. Rahul Jana, Mr. Shuvam Acharya, and others for their untiring zeal to make the Foundation Day a success. The team promised to come back the next Foundation Day a year after with better accolades and success records. With bigger teams, too!
About the Company:
Digital Piloto Pvt. Ltd. is a leading digital marketing company in Kolkata that serves potential clients from all over. With a team of committed IT professionals and digital marketing experts, the company has created a decent reputation among clients from all over. The company claims to be the one-stop shop for complete digital solutions. Right from website to mobile app designing to development and search engine optimization to social media optimization and paid ads, the company has proved its expertise! The company serves clients from India and abroad, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE and Singapore.
Amlan Maiti
Digital Piloto
+91 7003941041
amlan@digitalpiloto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube