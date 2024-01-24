Carmell Corp Announces Addition of Dr. Camille G. Cash to Scientific Advisory Board
Carmell Corp (NASDAQ:CTCX)PITTSBURGH, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair health (“Carmell” or the “Company”), today announced the addition of Dr. Camille Cash to their Scientific Advisory Board.
Dr. Cash is Double Board certified in both General Surgery and Plastic Surgery and was the first African American female in the State of Texas to achieve this distinction. Dr. Cash’s training began at Howard University where she graduated magna cum laude before earning her medical degree at Baylor College of Medicine. She completed a five-year general surgery residency and a two-year plastic surgery residency at St. Joseph Hospital where she earned the prestigious Resident of the Year Award. In 2002, Dr. Cash founded her solo private practice in Houston, Texas and has gone on to establish herself as a leading provider of the newest and most advanced technologies and techniques for surgical and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement.
An Industry leader, Dr. Cash serves on the Executive Board of The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons’ Foundation, as the national taskforce chairperson for The Aesthetic Foundation’s Externship Program which provides mentoring, research, and networking opportunities for medical students without home plastic surgery programs and as Vice-President of The Texas Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Dr. Cash's sought-after expertise has led to numerous interviews for local and national print, digital, and television media. Dr. Cash was featured throughout season three of the TLC series My 600lb Life: Skin Tight where she showcased her surgical skill and bedside manner in treating patients suffering with excess skin following massive weight loss. Dr. Cash has consistently been named as a Top Doctor by the medical review site, RealSelf, and is ranked among the top 1% of participating medical professionals on the prestigious RealSelf 100 List. She was named one of the top three plastic surgeons in Houston by the selection committee for Three Best Rated, a consumer review site focused on local business, and was named one of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons by Newsweek in 2021 and 2023.
Recognized for sharing her knowledge and commitment to patient education and optimal patient outcomes, Dr. Cash has participated as an investigator, medical advisor and educator with leading industry partners. Besides giving back to the medical fraternity, Dr. Cash is an active member of The Links, Incorporated, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church and as a board member for St. Agnes Academy, WOCPRS and Sisters Network® Inc.
Said Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & CEO of Carmell, “We are excited to work with Dr. Cash, a trailblazer in the world of aesthetics. She is recognized in equal measures for her clinical expertise and thought leadership contributions to the Industry. Her guidance will be invaluable to the Carmell team.”
Said Dr. Cash, “As a plastic surgeon with over 20 years’ experience, I know that skin rejuvenation should begin with medical grade aesthetics in advance of treatment and continue after treatment for best results. I am excited to lend my expertise and honored to join many of my esteemed colleagues on the Carmell SAB. Carmell’s products harness the regenerative proteins of platelets without the use toxic chemicals found in many other skin care products, and I am proud to play a part in developing state of the art technologies and providing superior outcomes to my patients.”
About Carmell
Carmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the human platelet secretome to topically deliver more than a thousand proteins and growth factors to support skin and hair health. Carmell’s quality ethos is based on rational cosmetics design coupled with a focus on clean formulas that omit the Foul Fourteen, 14 commonly used chemicals that are proven to be adverse to human health. The Company is focused on developing topical cosmetics tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers.
For more information, visit www.carmellcosmetics.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the attributes and benefits of Carmell’s products including R&D products under development. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability to recognize anticipated benefits from their commercial products, R&D pipeline, distribution agreements, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Carmell may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the header “Risk Factors” in the 10-Q statement on filed by Carmell with the SEC on November 15, 2023, as amended. Most of these factors are outside of Carmell’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Bryan Cassaday
Carmell Corp
bc@carmellcorp.com