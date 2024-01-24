Global Educational Innovation: The Tenth Edition of the IFE Conference Kicks Off in Monterrey

The IFE Conference organized by Tecnológico de Monterrey’s Institute for the Future of Education, supports over 250 events and activities designed to explore challenges and opportunities in educational innovation, bringing together specialists from more than 27 countries and over three thousand attendees.



MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnológico de Monterrey’s Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) celebrates the tenth edition of the IFE Conference in Monterrey, the most prominent educational innovation congress in the Spanish-speaking world. With the theme "Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," the event brings together world-class educational leaders, entrepreneurs, and top international experts to discuss the growing use of artificial intelligence in higher education. Through these conversations it seeks to positively influence educational quality and make it more accessible to the global population.

With over 250 scheduled activities, the congress will provide a unique space for learning, collaboration, and innovation. In this edition, more than 170 educational research and innovation projects from 30 countries were received. These projects address five themes: Educational Trends, Technologies for Education, Academic Innovation in Health, Management of Educational Innovation, and Lifelong Learning.

"At Tecnológico de Monterrey, we hold a firm belief that through education, research, and collaboration, we can shape a world that is more prosperous, sustainable, and equitable. We are researching innovative educational methods that can break down barriers, establish more inclusive and pertinent institutions, and offer broader and more impactful opportunities. Events like this one propel us towards a brighter educational future and lay the groundwork for learning to become a transformative power for all," emphasized Juan Pablo Murra, Rector of Professional and Postgraduate Studies at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

In addition, Michael J.L. Fung, Executive Director of the Institute for the Future of Education, noted that to effectively address the diverse challenges and disruptions of the world, it is essential to implement timely changes in the realm of learning and knowledge. This involves integrating artificial intelligence and technology, fostering lifelong studies, and enhancing the development of skills within educational programs.

Throughout the congress, events such as the Artificial Intelligence in Education Summit, the IFE EdTech Summit, and the Cyber-Physical Learning Alliance will also take place. These activities will enhance the experience of the IFE Conference through a detailed dive into specific topics.

This year, the congress has been noticeably enriched by the diversity and depth of the content being presented. This will consolidate the IFE Conference as a globally significant event and position it as an essential reference point in the field of higher education, especially in the context of the increasing influence of artificial intelligence.

