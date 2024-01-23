PEI recognizes National Non-smoking Week

CANADA, January 23 - National Non-smoking Week, January 21 – 27, is a time to raise public awareness of the health effects of smoking and the support available for Islanders who want to quit.

The province has launched a campaign called “What’s your Why?” The campaign recognizes Island residents who have successfully quit smoking and using tobacco products and highlights free services available to people such as the Smokers Helpline and the PEI Smoking Cessation Program.

“We want to reduce the impact of tobacco use in PEI by preventing Island residents, particularly youth, from ever starting to use tobacco products, and helping those who do use tobacco products, to quit. Today, vaping is popular among youth, with 18 per cent of Island students in Grades 7-12 using e-cigarettes. Quitting smoking or vaping is often the single best thing you can do for your health and we want to help people do that.” - Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness.

The PEI Smoking Cessation Program provides 100 per cent coverage for either Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) products or prescription medication to all Island residents who are ready to quit smoking, vaping, or using other tobacco products.

An evaluation of the PEI Smoking Cessation Program completed in 2022 shows:

28 per cent of respondents successfully quit smoking or using other forms of tobacco

participants that did not successfully quit smoking, on average smoke 7 cigarettes less per day.

For more information visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/QuitSmoking, call the Smokers Helpline

at 1-877-513-5333 or, visit www.SmokersHelpline.ca

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Department of Health and Wellness

902-218-3430

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

