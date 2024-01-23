Event to Celebrate Cleantech Innovators and Collaborators in PEI

CANADA, January 23 - The PEI Cleantech Academy, in collaboration with the Government of PEI, Holland College, University of Prince Edward Island, and Springboard Atlantic, is hosting the inaugural PEI Cleantech Innovative Collaborations event on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The event will start with a light lunch, followed by presentations throughout the afternoon from individuals and organizations partnering on innovative cleantech projects or initiatives in PEI. This free event is open to anyone; however, preregistration is required on the PEI Cleantech Innovative Collaborations Eventbrite page for this event.

“We are hosting this event to raise awareness of the current innovative cleantech initiatives and collaborations on PEI. We also want to provide an opportunity for people from various industries, academia, government, communities, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and more to come together to learn about cleantech in PEI and what opportunities exist for them”. - Sandra Moore, Director of the PEI Cleantech Academy and Innovation Centre

The event will be held at the Delta Hotel in downtown Charlottetown, PEI on Thursday March 7, 2024 from 12 P.M to 4 P.M. The event starts with a light lunch, a brief update on the Cleantech Academy and other cleantech initiatives in PEI, and presentations from various individuals and organizations who are collaborating on cleantech projects in PEI. Speakers will be announced in February on the Cleantech Academy LinkedIn page and updated on the Eventbrite page for this event.

Background:

The Cleantech Academy is a collaborative initiative between the Government of PEI, Holland College, and the University of Prince Edward Island. It will be housed in the Cleantech Innovation Centre in Georgetown, PEI and is a part of PEI’s cleantech ecosystem that is focused on all things cleantech learning. The mission of the Academy is to inspire and advance leaders and change makers to accelerate the path to net zero from interdisciplinary perspectives. We do this by offering cleantech related academic programming and professional development opportunities, hosting networking and cleantech information events, fostering collaborations, and supporting students with practical work and research experiences in collaboration with cleantech stakeholders throughout the province and beyond to advance cleantech initiatives.

To learn more about the partners for this event visit:

Media contact:

Sandra Moore

Director, PEI Cleantech Academy and Innovation Centre

(902) 213 - 8436

sandramoore@gov.pe.ca

