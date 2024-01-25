Andra Arnold Ranks 15th in 2023 Royal LePage Chairman's Club GCI

Real estate agency Andra Arnold & Associates is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Royal LePage National Chairman's Club Award.

I'm incredibly proud of my amazing team. It's their hard work that got us here – and it's through their dedication that our agency continues to grow.” — Andra Arnold

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agency Andra Arnold & Associates (https://www.andraarnold.com) is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Royal LePage National Chairman's Club Award.

First introduced in 2010, the award recognizes and celebrates Canada's highest-performing realtors. The award is given annually to the top one percent of realtors in the country by closed Gross Commission Income (GCI) and/or units sold. Andra Arnold ranked 15th in the award listings.

"I'm incredibly proud of my amazing team. It's their hard work that got us here – and it's through their dedication that our agency continues to grow." explains Broker and Team Lead Andra Arnold. “We are excited to achieve such a prestigious award so early into our relationship with Royal LePage.

Andra Arnold & Associates was also recognized as a Designate in the 2022 National Chairman's Club Awards. Because it joined Royal LePage that same year, the agency was not yet eligible to receive the full award. As such, 2023 represents a milestone for Arnold and her team – their first official award listing with Royal Lepage.

"2023 was a huge year for our agency, and I'm grateful to everyone who's helped us come this far," Arnold concludes. "But this is only the beginning. We're committed to making 2024 even better."

About Andra Arnold & Associates

Based in Guelph, Ontario, Andra Arnold & Associates is part of the Royal LePage Royal City Realty Brokerage. As one of the community's top realtors, the agency prides itself on its dedication to the needs of its customers – the motto by which its realtors live is "Here to Help." The agency's team also donates a portion of their commissions to the Royal Lepage Shelter Foundation.