Milestones Announces 513% Adoption of Service Driving Homeownership Hub Growth

There is little doubt that the industry has suffered in customer retention because of the lead-to-close mentality. One company that is shifting the focus of agents to maintain clients for life is Milestones through their homeownership hubs. The hubs tie the consumer and their home to the real estate agent, mortgage professional, insurance professional, and home maintenance companies. The biggest problem in the real estate industry is not with lead generating, it is customer retention. Today, only 1 in 5 consumers perform repeat transaction or give referrals to the real estate agent that helped them on the last transaction. Also, 80% of real estate past clients are transacting with competitors because the agent did not successfully maintain the nurturing relationship; this is also true for the mortgage professionals, and even worse for the insurance professional.

Homeownership is not easy. There are about 150 systems in a home that need maintenance – ranging from emergency repairs for plumbing, to service items like cleaning out the dryer vent. Milestones organizes all of that help, and their professionals deliver recommendations and advice. Consumers have access to a library of instructional material if they want to do the maintenance themselves, or they can order a service provider to do it for them. Savvy homeowners know that their real estate agent is the best resource for suggesting high quality contractors to help them with home maintenance; they want their agent’s recommendation, not Angie’s. Milestones delivers that and clearly the adoption is taking off.

AUSTIN, Tex. – Jan. 22, 2024 – Milestones, a leading provider of innovative solutions for homeowner engagement in the real estate and mortgage industries, recently celebrated a phenomenal 513% surge in new consumers on its platform within just one month. This significant growth is attributed to Milestones’ recent strides in product advancements and strategic partnerships, purposefully designed to enable companies in the real estate and mortgage sectors to build closer relationships with consumers over the entire home ownership lifecycle and meet them where they are in the dynamic journey of homeownership.

Tailor-made for homeowners, whether they are buying, selling, moving, or owning, Milestones hubs serve as a centralized place to help simplify homeownership, offering access to essential documents, home service providers, home improvement suggestions, timely and seasonal home maintenance tasks and reminders, wealth-building insights, and more. With a white-label approach, Milestones assists real estate brokerages, mortgage lenders, title companies, home warranty providers, and insurance companies in being actively involved and guiding their customer’s journeys, fostering continuous engagement for repeat business and referrals, as well as driving ancillary products and services to boost revenue.

Dustin Gray, CEO of Milestones, expressed his enthusiasm about the progress they are making in homeowner engagement initiatives, stating, “This past year has been incredibly dynamic in the tech sector, laying the groundwork for future innovations. Leading the charge in homeownership, Milestones is looking forward to forging ahead on this journey in collaboration with our customers, unveiling new products in the near future.”

In 2023, Milestones launched Home Improvements and Virtual Designer, powered by AI, to deliver hyper-relevant tools to homeowners to help achieve their highest return on investment. The company also implemented enhanced integrations to help streamline operations for partners while ensuring a unified consumer experience. Since then, Milestones experienced a 513% increase in new consumers on the platform, driven in part by the strategic expansion of top-producing real estate teams and regional mortgage lenders that led to a 41% increase in customer growth.

“These recent offerings represent the beginning of increased demand for those launching Milestones to be first to market to get homeowners on our branded solution. This early reaction to consumers on the platform is bringing praise for what’s to come, setting new standards for consumer engagement and industry innovation,” said Ashley Terrell-Kayiran, Chief Revenue Officer of Milestones.

Milestones provides personalized home management portals, referred to as “hubs,” that incorporate a variety of tools and resources to assist homeowners throughout the entire homeownership journey, and that are uniquely branded to professionals in the real estate landscape. Whether it’s buying, selling, moving, or owning a home, homeowners have access to a wide array of home service providers, insights into home value, and much more. Our solution simplifies the complexities of homeownership, while empowering real estate professionals to stay engaged, educate, and add value for their clients to foster long-term relationships.