Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department Hold Trilateral Meeting with Competition Enforcers from Mexico and Canada

Today, the Federal Trade Commission participated in a trilateral meeting with enforcers from Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission, Canada’s Competition Bureau, and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. Discussions were held among FTC Chair Lina Khan, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, Canadian Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell, and President Andrea Marván Saltiel of the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission.

The meeting, which took place in Mexico City, included discussions on competition in the technology and platform sectors, the impact of competition on labor markets, as well as discussions on new enforcement tools and approaches to competition law.

“This annual trilateral with our enforcement partners lets us share expertise and learning, strengthening our work to promote fair competition and protect the American public from anticompetitive and monopolistic tactics,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan.

“The competition law agencies of Canada, Mexico, and the United States share the common goal to preserve and protect fair and lawful competition.” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with our fellow enforcers and discuss opportunities to promote competition and enhance enforcement in North America.”

Canadian Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell, President Andrea Marván Saltiel of the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission, FTC Chair Lina Khan, and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division

The meetings grew out of a 1995 cooperation agreement between the United States and Canada, the 1999 agreement between the United States and Mexico and the 2001 agreement between Canada and Mexico. The agreements commit the agencies to coordinate and cooperate with each other to ensure consistent and effective antitrust enforcement.