2024 MUSIC WEEK LAUNCHES WITH STAR-STUDDED CENTERSTAGING AND WHO HAS IT? EVENT
Featuring Performances by Sevyn Streeter and 1500 or Nothin’, and Special Award Presentations by the Guitar Center Music FoundationBURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting collaboration, Who Has It?, a leading product placement technology company, and CenterStaging, renowned for its state-of-the-art music studios, announce a grand music awards celebration on January 29th to honor some of the industry’s most iconic and innovative artists.
This event marks a significant partnership between Who Has It? and CenterStaging Studios, uniting their shared mission to elevate the global influence of musicians. Who Has It? will uniquely personalize their signature gift boxes for this event, honoring visionary artists who are reshaping the music industry. The limited-edition 2024 Music Awards Gift Box features products from acclaimed artists including Alicia Keys, BIA, Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Halsey, Hayley Williams, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Method Man, Morgan Wallen, Ozuna, Sabrina Carpenter, and Victoria Monét.
These prestigious gift boxes will be distributed to notable figures in the music industry. Tyler Acevedo, President of Who Has It?, emphasizes the role of musicians as pivotal in the entertainment. “Musicians are the driving force in the entertainment industry, and our platform enhances their connection with audiences in real-time,” says Tyler.
In alignment with the biggest week in music, the Guitar Center Music Foundation will recognize the future visionaries and innovators of the music world, with recipients to be announced.
The January 29th event, co-hosted by Who Has It? and CenterStaging, celebrates more than just music. For one evening, the exclusive gift box transforms into a live, immersive experience, showcasing the passion projects of beloved artists. The event will also feature a 'music meets art' exhibit with works from artists JD Schultz, Jessica Downs, Mary Harris, Robert Hansen, and Victoria White. Highlighting the evening will be live performances from Sevyn Streeter, 1500 or Nothin’, and upcoming artists of 2024.
Guests will also experience the cutting-edge CenterStaging facilities, including the VIP W Lounge and W Studios, boasting Live Sell capabilities – a concept developed in partnership with Who Has It?. Will Kerlick, General Manager of CenterStaging, expresses excitement about this innovative collaboration enhancing client experiences.
Jen Acevedo, CEO of Who Has It?, has revolutionized her family’s packaging company into a vertically integrated enterprise, offering a unique technology platform to serve corporations, brands, and talent. She highlights the platform’s capability for direct consumer engagement and frictionless talent-audience interaction. The event will also acknowledge the Who Has It? community of influencers and brand partners. "Music is a universal language, and January 29th will mark a pivotal cultural moment in an industry that is a significant driver of commerce," says Jen.
The 2024 Music Week Celebration is a private, invitation-only event.
About CenterStaging Studios
CenterStaging is Los Angeles’ premier rehearsal and backline facility, known for its top-tier production and tech support for television and live performances. Renowned for their advanced rehearsal studios, comprehensive musical instrument range, and expert technicians, CenterStaging’s gear is a staple in major television shows, tours, concerts, and various events. Their vast music network includes work with GRAMMY Awards, Academy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more, catering to the world's greatest musicians and television productions.
About Who Has It?
Who Has It? stands at the forefront of product placement technology, seamlessly connecting brands, talent, and commerce. Famed for their VIP Gift Boxes tailored for industry events and celebrations, Who Has It? also empowers talent and entrepreneurs to engage in live, real-time commerce. Join the vibrant Who Has It? community at @whohasit.co.
