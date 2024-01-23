Service Credit Union Pledges to Donate $200,000 to First Responders in Campaign With Charlie McAvoy

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Credit Union has teamed up with Charlie McAvoy, star Boston defender, to highlight 73 reasons to give back to first responders. Service CU is donating $100 for every Boston blocked shot, and $1,000 for every Boston shutout to cover heart disease and cancer screenings for first responders, which are often not covered by insurance. These screenings are crucial for those in the line of duty, who are much more likely than the general population to suffer from cardiovascular disease and cancer.



While the campaign kicked off in October 2023 with an initial monetary commitment of $100,000, Service CU has just announced up to an additional $100,000 for a total of $200,000 during the duration of the “73 Reasons” campaign.

“I’m really excited about this program. This really gives them the opportunity to get in front of it because with early detection and early screening, you can save lives,” said McAvoy.

“New England’s first responders put their lives on the line to protect our communities every day. Service CU is committed to providing the support they need to serve for years to come,” said Jaime Yates, Assistant Vice President of Community Development at Service Credit Union.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer for those in law enforcement. In fact, police officers are 25 times more likely to die of a heart attack than be killed by the violent action of a suspect. For firefighters, there is a 9% higher risk of developing cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general public, due to the carcinogenic materials they are exposed to in their line of work.

“Our biggest asset is our people, and it’s becoming more and more prevalent that we’re exposed to more and more toxins every day, so early detection of any type of cancer is huge towards survival,” said Waltham Fire Chief Randy Mullin.

“This initiative is incredibly important, and we are excited to see the impact this effort will make for first responders in New England. We are grateful to Service Credit Union for their dedication to the health and safety of firefighters, " said Brian Ryll, president of the Professional Firefighters of NH.

For more information, and to track the progress of “73 Reasons” donations, visit servicecu.org/73reasons, and follow Service Credit Union on Facebook and Instagram.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $5 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England Region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.

Contact:

Anna Baskin

abaskin@servicecu.org

(603) 957-2505

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87affbdd-8911-41d4-bdf1-40d236e199ec