Goldmoney Inc. Chief Executive Officer Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roy Sebag, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”), would like to announce an update to his beneficial ownership of the Company. On January 12, 2024, Mr. Sebag acquired 4,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Purchase”), and as a result Mr. Sebag will file an early warning report in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.



Prior to the Purchase, Mr. Sebag had ownership, control or direction of 3,463,679 Shares, representing 25.74% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Purchase, Mr. Sebag now owns 3,467,679 Shares, representing approximately 25.77% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. The Purchase, in conjunction with certain Company events, represents a change of over 2% in Mr. Sebag’s holdings in the Company since the filing of Mr. Sebag’s last early warning report with respect to ownership of the Shares on July 13, 2020, where Shares owned by Mr. Sebag represented 22.60% of the Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Sebag acquired the Shares for aggregate consideration of $30,680, at an average cost of $7.67 per Share.

The Shares are held by Mr. Sebag for investment purposes and were acquired for financial reasons. Depending on market conditions and other relevant factors, Mr. Sebag may subsequently acquire or dispose of the Shares either on the open market or through private transactions.

For further information please refer to the early warning report filed on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile or contact the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for a copy of the same:

Mark Olson

Chief Financial Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647 250 7098

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.