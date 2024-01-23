Submit Release
First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $11.78 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $48.02 million or $2.72 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents $0.29 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 9, 2024, and is expected to be paid on or about February 23, 2024. This marks the 39th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $11.78 million for the fourth quarter and $48.02 million for the year were negatively impacted by a $3.00 million accrual for estimated litigation expenses.
  • Adjusted for non-recurring items, fourth quarter net income increased $1.84 million to $14.59 million compared to fourth quarter 2022 on improved net interest margin and lower provision for credit losses. Also adjusted for non-recurring items, current year net income of $54.74 million was $9.12 million, or 19.99%, greater than last year.
  • Net interest income increased $1.44 million compared to the same quarter in 2022, as increases in benchmark interest rates have improved net interest margin. Provision for credit losses was approximately $2.39 million lower than the same quarter last year.
  • Interest and fees on loans increased $5.80 million from the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. The Company acquired Surrey Bancorp on April 21, 2023, adding approximately $239.08 million in loans. Interest income on deposits in banks decreased $777 thousand to $438 thousand for the fourth quarter, primarily due to a significant decrease in the average balance compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.43% for the fourth quarter and 1.48% for the twelve months of 2023 compared to 1.59% and 1.45% for the same periods, respectively of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity (“ROE”) was 9.39% for the fourth quarter and 10.02% for the twelve months of 2023 compared to 11.99% and 11.04%, for the same periods, respectively of 2022. Adjusted for non-recurring items, ROA was 1.77% and ROE was 11.63% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • The Company’s loan portfolio increased by $172.10 million, or 7.17%, from December 31, 2022. Excluding the Surrey transaction, the loan portfolio decreased approximately $66.98 million, or 2.79%.
  • Deposits increased $43.51 million, or 1.62%, from year-end 2022. Excluding the Surrey transaction, deposits decreased approximately $360.13 million, or 13.44%, from December 31, 2022.
  • The Company repurchased 189,500 common shares during the fourth quarter of 2023 for a total cost of $5.98 million. The Company repurchased 768,079 common shares during 2023 for a total cost of $23.04 million. The Company recently announced a new 2.7 million share repurchase program that replaced the remainder of the prior program.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.76% when compared with the same quarter of 2022. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $883 thousand, or 0.14%, of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $2.25 million, or 0.37%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.27% for the same period of 2022.
  • The accumulated other comprehensive loss of $10.95 million at December 31, 2023, decreased $4.77 million compared to the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $15.71 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Book value per share at December 31, 2023, was $27.20, an increase of $1.19 from year-end 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2023. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.49 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2023. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Year Ended    
  December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		     December 31,    
(Amounts in thousands,
except share and per
share data)		 2023     2023     2023     2023     2022     2023     2022    
Interest income                                                        
Interest and fees on
loans		 $ 33,676     $ 33,496     $ 31,927     $ 27,628     $ 27,873     $ 126,727     $ 104,570    
Interest on securities   1,888       1,912       2,057       2,099       1,900       7,956       5,986    
                                                         
Interest on deposits in
banks		   438       697       885       462       1,215       2,482       3,763    
Total interest income   36,002       36,105       34,869       30,189       30,988       137,165       114,319    
Interest expense                                                        
Interest on deposits   3,935       2,758       1,930       718       366       9,341       1,654    
Interest on borrowings   4       0       77       59       1       140       2    
Total interest expense   3,939       2,758       2007       777       367       9,481       1,656    
Net interest income   32,063       33,347       32,862       29,412       30,621       127,684       112,663    
Provision for credit
losses		   1,029       1,109       4,105       1,742       3,416       7,985       6,572    
Net interest income
after provision		   31,034       32,238       28,757       27,670       27,205       119,699       106,091    
Noninterest income   10,462       9,622       8,785       8,583       9,184       37,452       37,182    
Noninterest expense   26,780       22,913       24,671       20,813       20,730       95,177       83,116    
Income before income
taxes		   14,716       18,947       12,871       15,440       15,659       61,974       60,157    
Income tax expense   2,932       4,307       3,057       3,658       3,076       13,954       13,495    
Net income $ 11,784     $ 14,640     $ 9,814     $ 11,782     $ 12,583     $ 48,020     $ 46,662    
                                                         
Adjustment to Net
Income for Fair Value
Changes to Restricted
Stock Units (tax-
effected)		 $ 530     $ 215     $ 335     $ 20     $ -     $ 1,100     $ -    
Adjusted Net Income
for diluted earnings per
share		 $ 12,314     $ 14,855     $ 10,149     $ 11,802     $ 12,583     $ 49,120     $ 46,662    
                                                         
Earnings per common
share		                                                        
Basic $ 0.64     $ 0.78     $ 0.53     $ 0.73     $ 0.78     $ 2.67     $ 2.82    
Diluted $ 0.66     $ 0.79     $ 0.55     $ 0.72     $ 0.77     $ 2.72     $ 2.82    
Cash dividends per
common share		                                                        
Regular   0.29       0.29       0.29       0.29       0.29       1.16       1.12    
Weighted average
shares outstanding		                                                        
Basic   18,530,114       18,786,032       18,407,078       16,228,297       16,229,289       17,996,373       16,519,848    
Diluted   18,575,226       18,831,836       18,431,598       16,289,489       16,281,922       18,027,151       16,562,257    
Performance ratios                                                        
Return on average assets   1.43 %     1.74 %     1.18 %     1.55 %     1.59 %     1.48 %     1.45 %  
Return on average
common equity		   9.39 %     11.63 %     8.04 %     11.15 %     11.99 %     10.02 %     11.04 %  
Return on average
tangible common
equity (1)		   13.82 %     17.11 %     11.65 %     16.19 %     17.75 %     14.65 %     16.17 %  
   
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December
31,		   September
30,		   June 30,   March 31,   December
31,		   December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Noninterest income                                          
Wealth management $ 1,052   $ 1,145   $ 965   $ 1,017   $ 958   $ 4,179   $ 3,855  
Service charges on deposits   3,637     3,729     3,471     3,159     3,354     13,996     14,213  
Other service charges and fees   3,541     3,564     3,460     3,082     3,006     13,647     12,308  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities   -     -     (28 )   7     -     (21 )   -  
Gain on divestiture   -     -     -     -     -     -     1,658  
Other operating income   2,232     1,184     917     1,318     1866     5,651     5,148  
Total noninterest income $ 10,462   $ 9,622   $ 8,785   $ 8,583   $ 9,184   $ 37,452   $ 37,182  
Noninterest expense                                           
Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,933   $ 12,673   $ 12,686   $ 11,595   $ 11,913   $ 49,887   $ 47,183  
Occupancy expense   1,252     1,271     1,276     1,168     1,196     4,967     4,818  
Furniture and equipment expense   1,489     1,480     1,508     1,401     1,413     5,878     6,001  
Service fees   2,255     2,350     2,284     2,019     1,905     8,908     7,606  
Advertising and public relations   843     968     846     643     574     3,300     2,409  
Professional fees   787     172     281     327     98     1,567     1,303  
Amortization of intangibles   536     536     425     234     364     1,731     1,446  
FDIC premiums and assessments   376     392     423     320     330     1,511     1,126  
Merger expense   -     -     2,014     379     596     2,393     596  
Divestiture expense   -     -     -     -     -     -     153  
Litigation expense   3,000     -     -     -     -     3,000     -  
Other operating expense   3,309     3,071     2,928     2,727     2,341     12,035     10,475  
Total noninterest expense $ 26,780   $ 22,913   $ 24,671   $ 20,813   $ 20,730   $ 95,177   $ 83,116  
 


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Year Ended    
  December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		     December 31,    
(Amounts in thousands, except per
share data)
2023		     2023     2023     2023     2022     2023     2022    
Adjusted Net Income for diluted
earnings per share		 $ 12,314     $ 14,855     $ 10,149     $ 11,802     $ 12,583     $ 49,120     $ 46,662    
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                                        
Loss (gain) on sale of securities   -       -       28       (7 )     -       21       -    
Merger expense   -       -       2,014       379       596       2,393       596    
Day 2 provision for allowance for
credit losses - Surrey		   -       -       1,614       -       -       1,614       -    
Divestiture expense   -       -       -       -       -       -       153    
Gain on divestiture   -       -       -       -       -       -       (1,658 )  
Litigation expense   3,000       -       -       0       -       3,000            
Other items (1)   -       (204 )     -       -       (450 )     (204 )     (542 )  
Total adjustments   3,000       (204 )     3,656       372       146       6,824       (1,451 )  
Tax effect   720       (49 )     522       10       (29 )     1,203       (412 )  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 14,594     $ 14,700     $ 13,283     $ 12,163     $ 12,758     $ 54,741     $ 45,623    
                                                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per common
share, non-GAAP		 $ 0.79     $ 0.78     $ 0.72     $ 0.75     $ 0.78     $ 3.04     $ 2.75    
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                                                        
Adjusted return on average assets   1.77 %     1.75 %     1.60 %     1.60 %     1.61 %     1.68 %     1.42 %  
Adjusted return on average common
equity		   11.63 %     11.68 %     10.88 %     11.51 %     12.16 %     11.43 %     10.80 %  
Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity (2)		   17.11 %     17.18 %     15.77 %     16.72 %     17.93 %     16.70 %     15.84 %  
   
(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
 


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,    
  2023     2022    
(Amounts in thousands) Average
Balance 		    Interest(1)     Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		     Average
Balance		     Interest(1)     Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		    
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans (2) (3) $ 2,581,528     $ 33,758       5.19 %   $ 2,383,161     $ 27,944       4.65 %  
Securities available for sale   274,513       1,924       2.78 %     299,488       1,942       2.57 %  
Interest-bearing deposits   31,293       438       5.55 %     130,363       1,218       3.71 %  
Total earning assets   2,887,334       36,120       4.96 %     2,813,012       31,104       4.39 %  
Other assets   379,960                       326,043                    
Total assets $ 3,267,294                     $ 3,139,055                    
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity       
 		                                             
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits $ 697,555     $ 180       0.10 %   $ 666,517     $ 27       0.02 %  
Savings deposits   838,455       3,050       1.44 %     856,755       106       0.05 %  
Time deposits   254,668       705       1.10 %     293,520       232       0.31 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,790,678       3,935       0.87 %     1,816,792       365       0.08 %  
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased   293       4       5.35 %     -       -       0.00 %  
Retail repurchase agreements   1,090       -       0.05 %     2,473       1       0.07 %  
Total borrowings   1,383       4       0.87 %     2,473       1       0.07 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,792,061       3,939       0.87 %     1,819,265       366       0.08 %  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   931,681                       864,537                    
Other liabilities   45,819                       38,993                    
Total liabilities   2,769,561                       2,722,795                    
Stockholders' equity   497,733                       416,260                    
Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity		 $ 3,267,294                     $ 3,139,055                    
Net interest income, FTE (1)         $ 32,181                     $ 30,738            
Net interest rate spread                   4.09 %                     4.31 %  
Net interest margin, FTE (1)                   4.42 %                     4.34 %  
   
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of
     21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $792 thousand and $395 thousand for the
     three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
 


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
 
  Year Ended December 31,    
  2023     2022    
(Amounts in thousands) Average
Balance		     Interest(1)     Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		     Average
Balance		     Interest(1)     Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		    
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans (2) (3) $ 2,538,361     $ 127,019       5.00 %   $ 2,298,503     $ 104,830       4.56 %  
Securities available for sale   298,389       8,115       2.72 %     256,221       6,172       2.41 %  
Interest-bearing deposits   46,601       2,485       5.33 %     330,785       3,767       1.14 %  
Total earning assets   2,883,351       137,619       4.77 %     2,885,509       114,769       3.98 %  
Other assets   369,700                       328,635                    
Total assets $ 3,253,051                     $ 3,214,144                    
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits $ 686,534     $ 405       0.06 %   $ 683,502     $ 112       0.02 %  
Savings deposits   847,397       6,781       0.80 %     880,171       306       0.03 %  
Time deposits   267,957       2,155       0.80 %     322,158       1,235       0.38 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,801,888       9,341       0.52 %     1,885,831       1,653       0.09 %  
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased   2,715       139       5.12 %     -       -       0.00 %  
Retail repurchase agreements   1,528       1       0.06 %     2,239       2       0.07 %  
Total borrowings   4,243       140       3.30 %     2,239       2       0.07 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,806,131       9,481       0.52 %     1,888,070       1,655       0.09 %  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   926,378                       864,224                    
Other liabilities   41,477                       39,363                    
Total liabilities   2,773,986                       2,791,657                    
Stockholders' equity   479,065                       422,487                    
Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity		 $ 3,253,051                     $ 3,214,144                    
Net interest income, FTE (1)         $ 128,138                     $ 113,114            
Net interest rate spread                   4.25 %                     3.89 %  
Net interest margin, FTE (1)                   4.44 %                     3.92 %  
   
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of
      21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.74 million and $2.62 million for the
      twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December
31,
2023		     September
30,
2023		     June 30,
2023		     March 31,
2023		     December
31,
2022		    
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,420     $ 113,397     $ 152,660     $ 92,385     $ 170,846    
Debt securities available for sale   280,961       275,332       314,373       308,269       300,349    
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   2,572,298       2,593,472       2,621,073       2,388,897       2,400,197    
Allowance for credit losses   (36,189 )     (36,031 )     (36,177 )     (30,789 )     (30,556 )  
Loans held for investment, net   2,536,109       2,557,441       2,584,896       2,358,108       2,369,641    
Premises and equipment, net   50,680       51,205       53,546       47,407       47,340    
Other real estate owned   192       243       339       481       703    
Interest receivable   10,881       10,428       10,185       8,646       9,279    
Goodwill   143,946       143,946       143,946       129,565       129,565    
Other intangible assets   15,145       15,681       16,217       3,942       4,176    
Other assets   114,854       116,552       115,275       102,869       103,673    
Total assets $ 3,269,188     $ 3,284,225     $ 3,391,437     $ 3,051,672     $ 3,135,572    
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing $ 931,920     $ 944,301     $ 974,995     $ 823,297     $ 872,168    
Interest-bearing   1,790,405       1,801,835       1,877,683       1,761,327       1,806,647    
Total deposits   2,722,325       2,746,136       2,852,678       2,584,624       2,678,815    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,119       1,029       1,348       1,866       1,874    
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   42,450       41,393       38,691       33,451       32,898    
Total liabilities   2,765,894       2,788,558       2,892,717       2,619,941       2,713,587    
                                         
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock   18,502       18,671       18,969       16,243       16,225    
Additional paid-in capital   175,841       180,951       189,917       128,666       128,508    
Retained earnings   319,902       313,489       304,295       300,047       292,971    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (10,951 )     (17,444 )     (14,461 )     (13,225 )     (15,719 )  
Total stockholders' equity   503,294       495,667       498,720       431,731       421,985    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,269,188     $ 3,284,225     $ 3,391,437     $ 3,051,672     $ 3,135,572    
                                         
Shares outstanding at period-end   18,502,396       18,671,470       18,969,281       16,243,551       16,225,399    
Book value per common share $ 27.20     $ 26.55     $ 26.29     $ 26.58     $ 26.01    
Tangible book value per common share (1)   18.60       18.00       17.85       18.36       17.76    
   
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares
     outstanding.
 


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
 
(Amounts in thousands) December
31,
2023		     September
30,
2023		     June 30,
2023		     March 31,
2023		     December
31,
2022		    
Allowance for Credit Losses                                        
Balance at beginning of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 36,031     $ 36,177     $ 30,789     $ 30,556     $ 29,388    
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)   758       964       964       1,196       1,416    
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period   36,789       37,141       31,753       31,752       30,804    
Adjustments to beginning balance:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey
acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans		   -       -       2,011       -       -    
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)   -       -       -       -       -    
Net Adjustments   -       -       2,011       -       -    
Provision for credit losses:                                        
Provision for credit losses - loans   1,041       1,315       4,105       1,974       3,416    
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan
commitments (1)		   (12 )     (206 )     -       (232 )     (220 )  
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan
commitments		   1,029       1,109       4,105       1,742       3,196    
Charge-offs   (2,105 )     (2,157 )     (1,993 )     (2,570 )     (2,873 )  
Recoveries   1,222       696       1,265       829       625    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (883 )     (1,461 )     (728 )     (1,741 )     (2,248 )  
Balance at end of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans   36,189       36,031       36,177       30,789       30,556    
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)   746       758       964       964       1,196    
Ending balance $ 36,935     $ 36,789     $ 37,141     $ 31,753     $ 31,752    
                                         
Nonperforming Assets                                        
Nonaccrual loans $ 19,356     $ 18,366     $ 18,628     $ 15,557     $ 15,208    
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   104       59       -       23       142    
Modified loans past due 90 days or more (2)   -       -       -       -       -    
Troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”) (3)   -       -       -       -       1,346    
Total nonperforming loans   19,460       18,425       18,628       15,580       16,696    
OREO   192       243       339       481       703    
Total nonperforming assets $ 19,652     $ 18,668     $ 18,967     $ 16,061     $ 17,399    
                                         
                                         
Additional Information                                        
Total modified loans (2) $ 1,873     $ 1,674     $ 642     $ 429     $ -    
Total accruing TDRs (4) $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 7,112    
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.76 %     0.71 %     0.71 %     0.65 %     0.70 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.60 %     0.57 %     0.56 %     0.53 %     0.55 %  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   185.97 %     195.55 %     194.21 %     197.62 %     183.01 %  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.41 %     1.39 %     1.38 %     1.29 %     1.27 %  
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans		   0.14 %     0.22 %     0.11 %     0.29 %     0.37 %  
   
(1) Prior quarter information for loan commitments has been reclassed for presentation purposes.
(2) ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. ASU
     adopted effective January 1, 2023.
(3) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02
     Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.
(4) Accruing total TDRs as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled
     Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.
 

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000


