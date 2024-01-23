Submit Release
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

"Looking back at 2023, I am extremely proud of the ability of our team, in a volatile economic environment, to remain disciplined on our strategic plan and strengthen our balance sheet", said C. Malcolm Holland, III. "This team achieved deposit growth of $1.2 billion in 2023, increased CET1 to 10.3% and decreased our LDR below 94%. Market volatility brings many challenges and opportunities that this Company has navigated with great precision."

2023 Highlights:

  • Total deposits grew $141.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or 5.6% annualized. Total deposits grew $1.2 billion, or 13.3%, year-over-year;
  • Loan to deposit ratio decreased to 93.6% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 104.4% as of December 31, 2022;
  • Common equity tier 1 capital increased 120 bps to 10.29% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 9.09% as of December 31, 2022;
  • Tangible book value per common share increased 8.4%, or $1.57, during 2023 compared to 2022, and including dividends increased 12.7%, or $2.37;
  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans increased to 1.14%, or 18 bps from 0.96% compared to December 31, 2022;
  • Non-owner office book decreased $78 million, or 12.1%, during 2023 and represents 5.8% of total assets;
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets was 1.81% for 2023;
  • Total unfunded Acquisition, Development, and Construction (“ADC”) decreased to $900.0 million, or approximately 57%, as of December 31, 2023 compared to $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, and risk-weighted assets decreased $612.2 million, or 5.1%, during 2023 compared to 2022;
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on February 23, 2024;.and
  • Named one of the “Best Companies to Work For” by the 2023 Inaugural U.S. News & World Report which evaluates companies based on quality of pay, work/life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement.
Financial Highlights   Fourth Quarter
2023		   Third Quarter
2023		   Fourth Quarter
2022		     Full Year
2023 		  Full Year
2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
GAAP          
Net income   $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 39,897       $ 108,261     $ 146,315  
Diluted EPS     0.06       0.60       0.73         1.98       2.71  
Book value per common share     28.18       27.46       26.83         28.18       26.83  
Return on average assets2     0.11 %     1.06 %     1.35 %       0.88 %     1.33 %
Efficiency ratio     77.49       54.49       47.63         55.82       48.64  
Return on average equity2     0.92       8.58       11.03         7.21       10.28  
Non-GAAP1                      
Operating earnings   $ 31,625     $ 32,621     $ 40,395       $ 142,114     $ 147,889  
Diluted operating EPS     0.58       0.60       0.74         2.60       2.74  
Tangible book value per common share     20.21       19.44       18.64         20.21       18.64  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings     47,688       49,621       63,694         222,211       216,413  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2     1.54 %     1.61 %     2.15 %       1.81 %     1.97 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans2     1.97       2.05       2.78         2.32       2.60  
Operating return on average assets2     1.02       1.06       1.36         1.16       1.35  
Operating efficiency ratio     55.50       54.49       47.11         50.94       48.16  
Return on average tangible common equity2     2.00       12.80       16.75         10.91       15.78  
Operating return on average tangible common equity2     12.37       12.80       16.95         14.09       15.94  

1 Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $95.5 million and net interest margin was 3.31%, compared to $99.4 million and 3.46%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The $3.8 million decrease, or 3.9%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits, a $4.0 million increase in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits and a $1.9 million decrease in interest income on loans primarily driven by interest reversals on loans placed on nonaccrual status during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was offset by a $5.9 million decrease in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), a $1.4 million increase in interest income on debt securities and a $1.0 million increase in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold driven by an increase in average balances and rates during three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin decreased 15 bps from the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in funding costs on deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in yields on debt securities and other investments.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $10.6 million, or 10.0%. The decrease was primarily due to a $31.6 million increase in interest expense certificates and other time deposits and a $22.2 million increase in transaction and savings deposits driven by an increase in funding costs. The decrease in net interest income was partially offset by a $28.6 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in loan yields and average balances, an $8.0 million decrease in interest expense on advances from FHLB, a $4.8 million increase in interest income in deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold and a $1.4 million increase in interest income on debt securities. Net interest margin decreased 56 bps to 3.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from 3.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in funding costs on deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in loan yields and debt securities.

Noninterest (Loss) Income

Noninterest (loss) income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was a loss of $17.8 million, a decrease of $27.5 million, or 283.9%, compared to noninterest income of $9.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a $29.3 million decrease in equity method investment income related to a write down of our equity method investment in Thrive Mortgage, LLC ("Thrive") related to Thrive’s entry into a definitive agreement in December 2023 to be acquired by Lower Holding Company. The decrease was partially offset by a $665 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income, primarily driven by an increase in U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) loans sold through our wholly owned subsidiary North Avenue Capital, LLC ("NAC").

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023   decreased $32.1 million, or 224.2%. The decrease was primarily due to a $24.0 million decrease in equity method investment income related to the write down of our equity method investment in Thrive. In addition, the decrease was partially due to $946 thousand increase in gain on sale of USDA loans through NAC, a $2.0 million decrease in customer swap income, a $1.3 million decrease in loan fees and a $1.0 million decrease in other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $60.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $59.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $824 thousand, or 1.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.4 million increase in other expenses and a $768 thousand FDIC special assessment expense recorded in the fourth quarter 2023, partially offset by a decrease of $408 thousand in marketing expenses and a decrease of $343 thousand in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest expense was $60.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $57.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5.0%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.2 million increase in professional and regulatory fees driven by FDIC insurance assessment expense, which includes the $768 thousand FDIC special assessment expense recorded in the fourth quarter 2023, and a $2.8 million increase in other expenses. The increase was partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in salary and employee benefits.

Financial Condition

Total loans held for investment (“LHI”) was $9.2 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $30.9 million, compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $170.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $10.34 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $141.7 million, or 5.5% annualized, compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $1.21 billion, or 13.3%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an increase of $412.3 million in interest-bearing transaction, money market and savings deposits accounts. The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $211.7 million in certificates and other time deposits and a decrease of $145.3 million of noninterest bearing deposits. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of increases of $1.11 billion and $833.7 million in certificates and other time deposits and interest-bearing transaction, money market, and savings deposits, respectively. The increase was partially offset by a $422.6 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits and a $301.2 million decrease in correspondent money market accounts.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased to $95.8 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $79.9 million, or 0.65% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The Company had net charge-offs of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs compared to average loans outstanding were 25 bps for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 16 bps for year ended December 31, 2022.

ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.14%, 1.14%, and 0.96% at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.6 million and $11.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The recorded provision for credit losses reported for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors and individually analyzed loans receiving specific reserves. The Company recorded a benefit for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million, $909 thousand and $523 thousand during the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in the recorded benefit for unfunded commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, was attributable to a decrease in unfunded commitment balances partially offset by changes in economic factors.

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $36.0 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 10.7%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 25.0% and 21.6% for the twelve months December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The change in the effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily due to a $4.2 million valuation allowance relating to our impairment on our investment in Thrive and its relative relation to less pre-tax income.

Dividend Information

On January 23, 2024, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9o9pd6vj/ and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.

Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI07dad5089afd439ebad10a33915b98b6. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.   Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend; expected loss on Veritex’s current equity method investment in Thrive; the transaction between Thrive and Lower Holding Company, including the expected timing of the completion of such transaction, the ability of the parties thereto to complete such transaction, the ability of the parties thereto to obtain any required regulatory or other approvals, authorizations or consents in connection with such transaction, and diversion of management time on issues related to such transaction; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; a continuation of recent turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures to mitigate and manage it and related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material.   Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.   If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates.   Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.   Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made.   Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
    (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Basic EPS   $ 0.06     $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.71     $ 0.74     $ 2.00     $ 2.75  
Diluted EPS     0.06       0.60       0.62       0.70       0.73       1.98       2.71  
Book value per common share     28.18       27.46       27.48       27.54       26.83       28.18       26.83  
Tangible book value per common share1     20.21       19.44       19.41       19.43       18.64       20.21       18.64  
Dividends paid per common share outstanding2     0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.80       0.80  
                             
Common Stock Data:                            
Shares outstanding at period end     54,338       54,305       54,261       54,229       54,030       54,338       54,030  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period     54,327       54,300       54,247       54,149       54,011       54,256       53,170  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period     54,691       54,597       54,486       54,606       54,780       54,596       53,952  
                             
Summary of Credit Ratios:                            
ACL to total LHI     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.05 %     1.02 %     0.96 %     1.14 %     0.96 %
NPAs to total assets     0.77       0.65       0.55       0.35       0.36       0.77       0.36  
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, to total assets3     0.66       0.54       0.44       0.25       0.25       0.66       0.25  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding4     0.40       0.08       0.48       0.04       0.24       0.25       0.16  
                             
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets4     0.11 %     1.06 %     1.10 %     1.28 %     1.35 %     0.88 %     1.33 %
Return on average equity4     0.92       8.58       8.96       10.55       11.03       7.21       10.28  
Return on average tangible common equity1, 4     2.00       12.80       13.35       15.81       16.75       10.91       15.78  
Efficiency ratio     77.49       54.49       49.94       48.42       47.63       55.82       48.64  
Net interest margin     3.31       3.46       3.51       3.69       3.87       3.49       3.59  
                             
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:                            
Diluted operating EPS1   $ 0.58     $ 0.60     $ 0.64     $ 0.79     $ 0.74     $ 2.60     $ 2.74  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2     1.54 %     1.61 %     1.90 %     2.20 %     2.15 %     1.81 %     1.97 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1, 4     1.97       2.05       2.43       2.83       2.78       2.32       2.60  
Operating return on average assets1,4     1.02       1.06       1.13       1.43       1.36       1.16       1.35  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1,3     12.37       12.80       13.70       17.68       16.95       14.09       15.94  
Operating efficiency ratio1     55.50       54.49       48.90       45.70       47.11       50.94       48.16  
                             
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:                            
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets     12.27 %     12.30 %     12.23 %     12.09 %     12.20 %     12.22 %     12.96 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1     9.18       8.86       8.76       8.66       8.60       9.18       8.60  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)     10.03       10.10       9.80       9.67       9.82       10.03       9.82  
Common equity tier 1 capital     10.29       10.11       9.76       9.32       9.09       10.29       9.09  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.56       10.37       10.01       9.56       9.34       10.56       9.34  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.18       12.95       12.51       11.99       11.63       13.18       11.63  

1Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
3 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
4Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(in thousands)
                     
    Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 629,063     $ 713,408     $ 663,921     $ 808,395     $ 436,077  
Debt securities, net     1,257,042       1,060,629       1,144,020       1,150,959       1,282,460  
Other investments     76,238       80,869       138,894       137,621       122,450  
                     
Loans held for sale ("LHFS")     79,072       41,313       29,876       42,816       20,641  
LHI, mortgage warehouse ("MW")     377,796       390,767       436,255       437,501       446,227  
LHI, excluding MW     9,206,544       9,237,447       9,257,183       9,237,159       9,036,424  
Total loans     9,663,412       9,669,527       9,723,314       9,717,476       9,503,292  
ACL     (109,816 )     (109,831 )     (102,150 )     (98,694 )     (91,052 )
Bank-owned life insurance     84,833       84,867       84,375       84,962       84,496  
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net     105,727       106,118       105,986       107,540       108,824  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     41,753       44,294       48,293       51,086       53,213  
Goodwill     404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452  
Other assets     241,633       291,998       259,263       245,690       250,149  
Total assets   $ 12,394,337     $ 12,346,331     $ 12,470,368     $ 12,609,487     $ 12,154,361  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,218,036     $ 2,363,340     $ 2,234,109     $ 2,212,389     $ 2,640,617  
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits     4,348,385       3,936,070       3,590,253       3,492,011       3,514,729  
Certificates and other time deposits     3,191,737       3,403,427       2,928,949       2,896,870       2,086,642  
Correspondent money market deposits     580,037       493,681       480,598       433,468       881,246  
Total deposits     10,338,195       10,196,518       9,233,909       9,034,738       9,123,234  
Accounts payable and other liabilities     195,036       229,116       190,900       171,985       177,579  
Advances from FHLB     100,000       200,000       1,325,000       1,680,000       1,175,000  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     229,783       229,531       229,279       229,027       228,775  
Total liabilities     10,863,014       10,855,165       10,979,088       11,115,750       10,704,588  
Commitments and contingencies                    
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock     610       609       609       609       607  
Additional paid-in capital     1,317,516       1,314,459       1,311,687       1,308,345       1,306,852  
Retained earnings     444,242       451,513       429,753       406,873       379,299  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (63,463 )     (107,833 )     (83,187 )     (54,508 )     (69,403 )
Treasury stock     (167,582 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )
Total stockholders’ equity     1,531,323       1,491,166       1,491,280       1,493,737       1,449,773  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,394,337     $ 12,346,331     $ 12,470,368     $ 12,609,487     $ 12,154,361  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Interest income:                            
Loans, including fees   $ 165,443     $ 167,368     $ 163,727     $ 151,707     $ 136,846     $ 648,245     $ 399,679  
Debt securities     12,282       10,928       10,166       10,988       10,880       44,364       38,736  
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold     8,162       7,128       7,507       5,534       3,401       28,331       6,275  
Equity securities and other investments     1,717       1,691       1,118       1,408       1,087       5,934       4,720  
Total interest income     187,604       187,115       182,518       169,637       152,214       726,874       449,410  
Interest expense:                            
Transaction and savings deposits     46,225       39,936       32,957       29,857       24,043       148,975       42,785  
Certificates and other time deposits     40,165       36,177       28,100       20,967       8,543       125,409       15,307  
Advances from FHLB     2,581       8,523       17,562       12,358       10,577       41,024       15,501  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     3,100       3,118       3,068       3,066       2,954       12,352       11,160  
Total interest expense     92,071       87,754       81,687       66,248       46,117       327,760       84,753  
Net interest income     95,533       99,361       100,831       103,389       106,097       399,114       364,657  
Provision for credit losses1     9,500       8,627       15,000       9,385       11,800       42,512       26,950  
(Benefit) provision for unfunded commitments     (1,500 )     (909 )     (1,129 )     1,497       (523 )     (2,041 )     820  
Net interest income after provisions     87,533       91,643       86,960       92,507       94,820       358,643       336,887  
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     4,800       5,159       5,272       5,017       5,173       20,248       20,139  
Loan fees     1,200       1,564       1,520       2,064       2,477       6,348       10,442  
Loss on sales of debt securities                       (5,321 )           (5,321 )      
Gain on sales of mortgage LHFS     10       21       40       6       4       77       550  
U.S. Small Business Administration loan income     1,240       575       574       322       294       2,711       2,838  
USDA loan income     3,138       1,197       3,570       9,366       7,514       17,271       11,222  
Equity method investment (loss) income     (29,417 )     (136 )     485       (1,521 )     (5,416 )     (30,589 )     (5,141 )
Customer swap income     238       202       961       217       2,273       1,618       7,898  
Other income     999       1,092       1,270       3,381       2,007       6,742       4,874  
Total noninterest (loss) income     (17,792 )     9,674       13,692       13,531       14,326       19,105       52,822  
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     30,606       30,949       28,650       31,865       33,690       122,070       117,841  
Occupancy and equipment     4,670       4,881       4,827       4,973       5,116       19,351       18,744  
Professional and regulatory fees     7,626       7,283       6,868       4,389       4,401       26,166       14,142  
Data processing and software expense     4,569       4,541       4,709       4,720       4,197       18,539       14,013  
Marketing     1,945       2,353       2,627       1,779       1,841       8,704       7,179  
Amortization of intangibles     2,438       2,437       2,468       2,495       2,495       9,838       9,979  
Telephone and communications     356       362       355       478       358       1,551       1,484  
Merger and acquisition ("M&A") expense                                         1,379  
Other     8,028       6,608       6,693       5,916       5,261       27,245       18,314  
Total noninterest expense     60,238       59,414       57,197       56,615       57,359       233,464       203,075  
Income before income tax expense     9,503       41,903       43,455       49,423       51,787       144,284       186,634  
Income tax expense     6,004       9,282       9,725       11,012       11,890       36,023       40,319  
Net income   $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 33,730     $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 108,261     $ 146,315  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 33,730     $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 108,261     $ 146,315  
                             
Basic EPS   $ 0.06     $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.71     $ 0.74     $ 2.00     $ 2.75  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.06     $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.70     $ 0.73     $ 1.98     $ 2.71  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     54,327       54,300       54,247       54,149       54,011       54,256       53,170  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     54,691       54,597       54,486       54,606       54,780       54,596       53,952  

1 Includes provision for credit losses on available for sale (“AFS”) securities of $885 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Loans1   $ 9,280,439     $ 161,021   6.88 %   $ 9,267,366     $ 161,615   6.92 %   $ 8,743,380     $ 131,823   5.98 %
LHI, MW     301,345       4,422   5.82       357,639       5,753   6.38       383,080       5,024   5.20  
Debt securities     1,188,776       12,282   4.10       1,121,716       10,928   3.87       1,286,342       10,880   3.36  
Interest-earning deposits in other banks     587,929       8,162   5.51       520,785       7,128   5.43       353,737       3,401   3.81  
Equity securities and other investments     82,271       1,717   8.28       135,714       1,691   4.94       119,054       1,087   3.62  
Total interest-earning assets     11,440,760       187,604   6.51       11,403,220       187,115   6.51       10,885,593       152,215   5.55  
ACL     (111,937 )             (105,320 )             (85,275 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     977,811               961,162               960,726          
Total assets   $ 12,306,634             $ 12,259,062             $ 11,761,044          
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 4,547,911       46,225   4.03 %   $ 4,168,876     $ 39,936   3.80 %   $ 4,321,936       24,043   2.21 %
Certificates and other time deposits     3,285,164       40,165   4.85       3,151,704       36,177   4.55       1,785,152       8,543   1.90  
Advances from FHLB and Other     182,935       2,581   5.60       725,543       8,523   4.66       1,073,049       10,577   3.91  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     229,648       3,100   5.36       229,389       3,118   5.39       229,037       2,954   5.12  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,245,658       92,071   4.43       8,275,512       87,754   4.21       7,409,174       46,117   2.47  
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits     2,322,555               2,272,207               2,737,468          
Other liabilities     228,135               203,173               179,584          
Total liabilities     10,796,348               10,750,892               10,326,226          
Stockholders’ equity     1,510,286               1,508,170               1,434,818          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,306,634             $ 12,259,062             $ 11,761,044          
                                     
Net interest rate spread2           2.08 %           2.30 %           3.08 %
Net interest income and margin3       $ 95,533   3.31 %       $ 99,361   3.46 %       $ 106,097   3.87 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $31,242, $28,284 and $15,296 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Year Ended December 31,
      2023       2022  
    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans1   $ 9,244,070     $ 628,122   6.79 %   $ 7,877,949     $ 383,008   4.86 %
LHI, MW     347,596       20,123   5.79       433,062       16,671   3.85  
Debt securities     1,173,880       44,364   3.78       1,277,643       38,736   3.03  
Interest-earning deposits in other banks     542,959       28,331   5.22       405,471       6,275   1.55  
Equity securities and other investments     120,135       5,934   4.94       169,875       4,720   2.78  
Total interest-earning assets     11,428,640       726,874   6.36       10,164,000       449,410   4.42  
ACL     (103,179 )             (79,845 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     957,286               905,103          
Total assets   $ 12,282,747             $ 10,989,258          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 4,197,517       148,975   3.55     $ 3,934,926       42,785   1.09  
Certificates and other time deposits     2,977,178       125,409   4.21       1,601,687       15,307   0.96  
Advances from FHLB and Other     873,617       41,024   4.70       896,687       15,501   1.73  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     229,268       12,352   5.39       230,984       11,160   4.83  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,277,580       327,760   3.96       6,664,284       84,753   1.27  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     2,309,983               2,782,077          
Other liabilities     193,659               119,237          
Total liabilities     10,781,222               9,565,598          
Stockholders’ equity     1,501,525               1,423,660          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,282,747             $ 10,989,258          
                         
Net interest rate spread2           2.40 %           3.15 %
Net interest income and margin3       $ 399,114   3.49 %       $ 364,657   3.59 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $25,684 and $13,558 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Yield Trend

    For the Quarter Ended
    Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                    
Loans1   6.88 %   6.92 %   6.85 %   6.51 %   5.98 %
LHI, MW   5.82     6.38     5.44     5.52     5.20  
Debt securities   4.10     3.87     3.60     3.56     3.36  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   5.51     5.43     5.16     4.69     3.81  
Equity securities and other investments   8.28     4.94     3.25     4.57     3.62  
Total interest-earning assets   6.51 %   6.51 %   6.36 %   6.06 %   5.55 %
                     
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   4.03 %   3.80 %   3.37 %   2.92 %   2.21 %
Certificates and other time deposits   4.85     4.55     3.92     3.28     1.90  
Advances from FHLB and Other   5.60     4.66     4.78     4.46     3.91  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   5.36     5.39     5.37     5.38     5.12  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4.43 %   4.21 %   3.86 %   3.32 %   2.47 %
                     
Net interest rate spread2   2.08 %   2.30 %   2.50 %   2.74 %   3.08 %
Net interest margin3   3.31 %   3.46 %   3.51 %   3.69 %   3.87 %

  
1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $31,242, $28,284, $23,374, $19,679 and $15,296 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

    For the Quarter Ended
    Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits   4.38 %   4.12 %   3.61 %   3.06 %   2.12 %
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing   3.37     3.15     2.73     2.24     1.46  

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

    Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
    (In thousands, except percentages)
LHI1                                        
Commercial and Industrial ("C&I")   $ 2,752,063     29.9 %   $ 2,841,024     30.7 %   $ 2,850,084     30.7 %   $ 2,895,957     31.3 %   $ 2,942,348     32.4 %
Real Estate:                                        
Owner occupied commercial ("OOCRE")     794,088     8.6       697,299     7.5       671,602     7.2       631,563     6.8       715,829     7.9  
Non-owner occupied commercial ("NOOCRE")     2,350,725     25.5       2,398,060     26.1       2,509,731     27.1       2,505,344     27.1       2,341,379     25.9  
Construction and land     1,734,254     18.8       1,705,053     18.4       1,659,700     17.9       1,831,349     19.8       1,787,400     19.7  
Farmland     31,114     0.3       59,684     0.6       51,663     0.6       51,680     0.6       43,500     0.5  
1-4 family residential     937,119     10.2       933,225     10.1       923,442     10.0       896,252     9.7       894,456     9.9  
Multi-family residential     605,817     6.6       603,395     6.5       592,473     6.4       432,209     4.6       322,679     3.6  
Consumer     10,149     0.1       9,845     0.1       11,189     0.1       8,316     0.1       7,806     0.1  
Total LHI   $ 9,215,329     100 %   $ 9,247,585     100 %   $ 9,269,884     100 %   $ 9,252,670     100 %   $ 9,055,397     100 %
                                         
MW     377,796           390,767           436,255           437,501           446,227      
                                         
Total LHI1   $ 9,593,125         $ 9,638,352         $ 9,706,139         $ 9,690,171         $ 9,501,624      
                                         
Total LHFS     79,072           41,313           29,876           42,816           20,641      
                                         
Total Loans   $ 9,672,197         $ 9,679,665         $ 9,736,015         $ 9,732,987         $ 9,522,265      
                                         
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 2,218,036     21.5 %   $ 2,363,340     23.2 %   $ 2,234,109     24.2 %   $ 2,212,389     24.5 %   $ 2,640,617     28.9 %
Interest-bearing transaction     347,156     3.4       739,098     7.2       676,653     7.3       866,609     9.6       622,814     6.8  
Money market     3,864,361     37.3       3,096,498     30.4       2,816,769     30.5       2,518,922     27.9       2,773,622     30.4  
Savings     136,868     1.3       100,474     1.0       96,831     1.0       106,480     1.2       118,293     1.3  
Certificates and other time deposits     3,191,737     30.9       3,403,427     33.4       2,928,949     31.7       2,896,870     32.0       2,086,642     22.9  
Correspondent money market account     580,037     5.6       493,681     4.8       480,598     5.3       433,468     4.8       881,246     9.7  
Total deposits   $ 10,338,195     100 %   $ 10,196,518     100 %   $ 9,233,909     100 %   $ 9,034,738     100 %   $ 9,123,234     100 %
                                         
Total loans to total deposits ratio     93.6 %         94.9 %         105.4 %         107.7 %         104.4 %    
                                         
LHI to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW     89.1 %         90.7 %         100.4 %         102.4 %         99.3 %    

1 Total LHI does not include deferred costs of $8.8 million, $10.1 million, $12.7 million, $15.5 million and $19.0 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Asset Quality
 
  For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
  Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022
  (In thousands, except percentages)
NPAs:                          
Nonaccrual loans $ 79,133     $ 65,676     $ 54,055     $ 31,452     $ 30,364     $ 79,133     $ 30,364  
Nonaccrual PCD loans1   13,715       13,718       13,721       12,784       13,178       13,715       13,178  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due2   2,975       474       528       296       125       2,975       125  
Total nonperforming loans held for investment ("NPLs")   95,823       79,868       68,304       44,532       43,667       95,823       43,667  
Other real estate owned                                        
Total NPAs $ 95,823     $ 79,868     $ 68,304     $ 44,532     $ 43,667     $ 95,823     $ 43,667  
                           
Charge-offs:                          
1-4 family residential $ (21 )   $     $     $     $     $ (21 )   $  
Multifamily   (192 )                             (192 )      
OOCRE   (364 )     (375 )           (116 )           (855 )     (2,646 )
NOOCRE   (5,434 )           (8,215 )           (1,019 )     (13,649 )     (2,410 )
C&I   (3,893 )     (1,929 )     (3,540 )     (1,051 )     (5,449 )     (10,413 )     (9,731 )
Consumer   (33 )     (49 )     (92 )     (62 )     (41 )     (236 )     (1,285 )
Total charge-offs   (9,937 )     (2,353 )     (11,847 )     (1,229 )     (6,509 )     (25,366 )     (16,072 )
                           
Recoveries:                          
1-4 family residential   1             1       1       24       3       31  
OOCRE                           26             271  
NOOCRE         200       150             229       350       725  
C&I   387       308       106       364       415       1,165       1,308  
Consumer   34       14       46       6       30       100       85  
Total recoveries   422       522       303       371       724       1,618       2,420  
                           
Net charge-offs $ (9,515 )   $ (1,831 )   $ (11,544 )   $ (858 )   $ (5,785 )   $ (23,748 )   $ (13,652 )
                           
Provision for credit losses $ 9,500     $ 8,627     $ 15,000     $ 9,385     $ 11,800     $ 42,512     $ 26,950  
                           
ACL $ 109,816     $ 109,831     $ 102,150     $ 98,694     $ 91,052     $ 109,816     $ 91,052  
                           
Asset Quality Ratios:                          
NPAs to total assets   0.77 %     0.65 %     0.55 %     0.35 %     0.36 %     0.77 %     0.36 %
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets   0.66       0.54       0.44       0.25       0.25       0.66       0.25  
NPLs to total LHI   1.00       0.83       0.70       0.46       0.46       1.00       0.46  
NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI   0.86       0.69       0.56       0.33       0.32       0.86       0.32  
ACL to total LHI   1.14       1.14       1.05       1.02       0.96       1.14       0.96  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3   0.40       0.08       0.48       0.04       0.24       0.25       0.16  

1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude PCD loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.
3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

    As of
    Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,531,323     $ 1,491,166     $ 1,491,280     $ 1,493,737     $ 1,449,773  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (28,495 )     (30,933 )     (33,371 )     (35,808 )     (38,247 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,098,376     $ 1,055,781     $ 1,053,457     $ 1,053,477     $ 1,007,074  
Common shares outstanding     54,338       54,305       54,261       54,229       54,030  
                     
Book value per common share   $ 28.18     $ 27.46     $ 27.48     $ 27.54     $ 26.83  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 20.21     $ 19.44     $ 19.41     $ 19.43     $ 18.64  

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

    As of
    Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,531,323     $ 1,491,166     $ 1,491,280     $ 1,493,737     $ 1,449,773  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (28,495 )     (30,933 )     (33,371 )     (35,808 )     (38,247 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,098,376     $ 1,055,781     $ 1,053,457     $ 1,053,477     $ 1,007,074  
Tangible Assets                    
Total assets   $ 12,394,337     $ 12,346,331     $ 12,470,368     $ 12,609,487     $ 12,154,361  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (28,495 )     (30,933 )     (33,371 )     (35,808 )     (38,247 )
Tangible Assets   $ 11,961,390     $ 11,910,946     $ 12,032,545     $ 12,169,227     $ 11,711,662  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     9.18 %     8.86 %     8.76 %     8.66 %     8.60 %

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                            
Net (loss) income   $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 33,730     $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 108,261     $ 146,315  
Adjustments:                            
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       9,752       9,752  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate     512       512       512       512       512       2,048       2,048  
Net (loss) income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 5,425     $ 34,547     $ 35,656     $ 40,337     $ 41,823     $ 115,965     $ 154,019  
                             
Average Tangible Common Equity                            
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,510,286     $ 1,508,170     $ 1,510,625     $ 1,476,576     $ 1,434,818     $ 1,501,525     $ 1,423,660  
Adjustments:                            
Average goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,344 )
Average core deposit intangibles     (30,093 )     (32,540 )     (34,969 )     (37,361 )     (39,792 )     (33,718 )     (43,451 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,075,741     $ 1,071,178     $ 1,071,204     $ 1,034,763     $ 990,574     $ 1,063,355     $ 975,865  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)     2.00 %     12.80 %     13.35 %     15.81 %     16.75 %     10.91 %     15.78 %

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus equity method investment write-down, plus FDIC special assessment, plus severance payments, plus loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net, plus M&A expenses less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus benefit (provision) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Operating Earnings                            
Net income   $ 3,499   $ 32,621   $ 33,730   $ 38,411   $ 39,897   $ 108,261   $ 146,315
Plus: Equity method investment write-down     29,417                     29,417    
Plus: FDIC special assessment     768                     768    
Plus: Severance payments1             1,194     756     630     1,950     630
Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net                 5,321         5,321    
Plus: M&A expenses                             1,379
Operating pre-tax income     33,684     32,621     34,924     44,488     40,527     145,717     148,324
Less: Tax impact of adjustments     2,059         251     1,293     132     3,603     435
Operating earnings   $ 31,625   $ 32,621   $ 34,673   $ 43,195   $ 40,395   $ 142,114   $ 147,889
                             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     54,691     54,597     54,486     54,606     54,780     54,596     53,952
Diluted EPS   $ 0.06   $ 0.60   $ 0.62   $ 0.70   $ 0.73   $ 1.98   $ 2.71
Diluted operating EPS   $ 0.58   $ 0.60   $ 0.64   $ 0.79   $ 0.74   $ 2.60   $ 2.74

1 Severance payments relate to restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings                            
Net Income   $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 33,730     $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 108,261     $ 146,315  
Plus: Provision for income taxes     6,004       9,282       9,725       11,012       11,890       36,023       40,319  
Plus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments     8,000       7,718       13,871       10,882       11,277       40,471       27,770  
Plus: Severance payments                 1,194       756       630       1,950       630  
Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net                       5,321             5,321        
Plus: Equity method investment write-down     29,417                               29,417        
Plus: FDIC special assessment     768                               768        
Plus: M&A expenses                                         1,379  
Net pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings   $ 47,688     $ 49,621     $ 58,520     $ 66,382     $ 63,694     $ 222,211     $ 216,413  
                             
Average total assets   $ 12,306,634     $ 12,259,062     $ 12,350,223     $ 12,214,313     $ 11,761,044     $ 12,282,747     $ 10,989,258  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1     1.54 %     1.61 %     1.90 %     2.20 %     2.15 %     1.81 %     1.97 %
                             
Average Total Assets   $ 12,306,634     $ 12,259,062     $ 12,350,223     $ 12,214,313     $ 11,761,044     $ 12,282,747     $ 10,989,258  
Return on average assets1     0.11 %     1.06 %     1.10 %     1.28 %     1.35 %     0.88 %     1.33 %
Operating return on average assets1     1.02       1.06       1.13       1.43       1.36       1.16       1.35  
                             
Average loans   $ 9,581,784     $ 9,625,005     $ 9,657,313     $ 9,501,309     $ 9,103,552     $ 9,591,666     $ 8,311,011  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1     1.97 %     2.05 %     2.43 %     2.83 %     2.78 %     2.32 %     2.60 %
                             
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                            
Operating earnings   $ 31,625     $ 32,621     $ 34,673     $ 43,195     $ 40,395     $ 142,114     $ 147,889  
Adjustments:                            
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       9,752       9,752  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate     512       512       512       512       512       2,048       2,048  
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 33,551     $ 34,547     $ 36,599     $ 45,121     $ 42,321     $ 149,818     $ 155,593  
                             
Average Tangible Common Equity                            
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,510,286     $ 1,508,170     $ 1,510,625     $ 1,476,576     $ 1,434,818     $ 1,501,525