Sean Callagy, Attorney, and Speaker, Highlights Effective Influence through Integrity at Recent Events

PARAMUS , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Sean Callagy, an attorney and speaker, has recently drawn attention for his significant achievements in philanthropy and sales. On November 11, 2023, in Utah, Callagy managed to raise over $505,000 to aid victims of sex trafficking. This noteworthy accomplishment, achieved with an audience of only 155 attendees, underscores his dedication to social causes and highlights his persuasive communication skills. This event took place merely 18 hours following his contribution to establishing a new record for Platinum Partnership sales during the Unleash the Power Within (UPW) event in Dallas, Texas, hosted by his mentor, Tony Robbins.

Callagy's 10-minute presentation at the UPW event was well-received, leading to a notable increase in enrollment levels and setting a new standard at the UPW stage. Chris Young, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University, and Andrea Cataneo, a board member of the National Investment Banking Association, have both commended Callagy's unique ability to connect with and influence his audience effectively.

Kris Krohn, an influencer and event center owner, recognized Callagy's talent in inspiring positive change and generosity. Tony Robbins, an internationally recognized speaker and author, also praised Callagy's leadership qualities, emphasizing his sincere and principled approach.

Sean Callagy credits Robbins for his opportunities to contribute to global humanitarian efforts. He has demonstrated the effectiveness of what he terms "integrity-based human influence," a concept he elaborates on through his personal development movement, Unblinded. This approach focuses on the ethical persuasion process of going from “hello” to “yes.”

Sean Callagy is set to lead a live training session on January 25th. This complimentary event will dive into his method of integrity-based influence and its application in business growth and development for 2024. For those interested in enhancing their influence skills and learning about business expansion strategies, this event presents a valuable learning opportunity.

Event Details:

Date: January 25th, 2024
Location: Virtual Online
Topic: Business Growth in 2024: Harnessing the Power of Influence
To gain insights from a proficient speaker and learn how to leverage influence effectively, register for the event at https://influenceimmersion.com/live.

For additional details and registration, please visit the website provided above.

Nicole Maiello
Callagy Law
nmaiello@callagylaw.com
