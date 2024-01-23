The Death of Snow White - New Darker Version of the Grimm Story Aims to Join the Snow White Battle
Real Fiction Studios, STL Productions, and Newton to Newton Productions Announce The Death of Snow White, a Terrifying Dark Fantasy Film Coming in 2025SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Fiction Studios, STL Productions, and Newton to Newton Productions, in marketing collaboration with Peter Anthony Productions, are proud to announce their upcoming Dark fantasy film, “The Death of Snow White,” set to be released in March 2025. The film is a dark and terrifying retelling of the classic fairy tale, featuring a self-mutilating evil queen, terrifying dark forest creatures, and violent, murderous dwarves.
The ambitious project will put indie filmmakers up against media giants Disney and The Daily Wire as all three groups are set to release their films in the same time frame. With the negativity and pushback surrounding the previously announced titles of Disney's "Snow White" and the Daily Wire's "Snow White and the Evil Queen," the newcomer and underdog "The Death of Snow White" could be poised to build massive support from fans and theater-goers who want a new unique Snow White story without the poor CGI characters and political agendas.
"The Death of Snow White" follows the story of Snow White, a young princess hunted by her evil stepmother who wants to take her heart to claim eternal beauty - a vision based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale. Snow White must overcome the horrors of the dark forest and make unlikely friends with seven murderous dwarves who have a thirst for blood and a talent for gruesome killing.
The film is written and directed by Jason Brooks (Friday the 13th: Vengeance 2 Bloodlines) of Real Fiction Studios, a passionate filmmaker and special FX artist who has won several awards for his previous works. The cast is led by Sanae Loutsis (F13: Vengeance 2 Bloodlines, The Black String, The Parish) as the titular Snow White. The film is also in talks with Sacha Chaban, a French Award-winning composer, orchestrator, and conductor (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Get Out) to create a haunting score for the film.
"The Death of Snow White" is not a film for the faint of heart or young children. It is a film that will appeal to adults dark fantasy and horror fans across the world who are looking for a new and original take on the classic fairy tale. With shocking horror that features brutal violence, practical special FX, and killer dwarves using a live-action cast of little people actors, Real Fiction Studios aims to challenge the audience’s expectations and keep them on the edge of their seats until the very end.
The film is currently in pre-production and will be released in 2025. The film’s official website, www.deathofsnowwhite.com, offers more information about the film, teaser trailer, merchandise, casting calls, investing opportunities, and updates. The film’s social media accounts, @deathofsnowwhite on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, also provide exclusive behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks, and giveaways.
Jason Brooks
Real Fiction Studios
email us here
Official Teaser Trailer for the Death of Snow White Movie