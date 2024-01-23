Submit Release
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Record Earnings for Full Year 2023

  • Net income of $7.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $9.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.87 for the three months ended September 30, 2023; net income of $35.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.42 for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $22.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.06 for the year ended December 31, 2022;
  • On December 12, 2023, the Company and Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ("Codorus Valley") announced that they have entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which Codorus Valley will be merged with and into the Company in a merger of equals transaction. Excluding the impact of $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $8.6 million(1) and $0.83(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $36.6 million(1) and $3.51(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023; excluding the impact from the provision for legal settlement ("legal settlement") and restructuring charge, net income and diluted earnings per share were $34.8 million(1) and $3.25(1), respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 3.73% in the third quarter of 2023;
  • Return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 14.66% compared to 9.02% for the year ended December 31, 2022; excluding the aforementioned significant transactions in both 2023 and 2022, return on average equity was 15.06% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 14.25% for the year ended December 31, 2022;
  • Fourth quarter loan growth was $31.5 million, or 6% annualized; full year loan growth was $147.1 million, or 7%;
  • Fourth quarter deposit growth was $12.4 million; excluding the sale of deposits totaling $18.7 million from the Bank's Path Valley branch in the second quarter, full year deposit growth was $101.3 million;
  • Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million to $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023;
  • Non-interest expenses, inclusive of $1.1 million of merger-related expenses, increased by $2.0 million from $20.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023;
  • Tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.0% at December 31, 2023 from 7.3% at September 30, 2023 and 7.1% at December 31, 2022; the fourth quarter of 2023 includes an improvement of $17.5 million, net of taxes, in net unrealized losses on investment securities;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) improved to $23.03 per share at December 31, 2023 compared to $20.94 per share at September 30, 2023 and $19.47 at December 31, 2022;
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable February 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Net income totaled $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.73 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.87 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $0.91 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding the impact from the merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.6 million(1) and $0.83(1), respectively.

Net income totaled $35.7 million and $22.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Diluted earnings per share totaled $3.42 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.06 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the impact from the merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share were $36.6 million(1) and $3.51(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income and diluted earnings per share were $34.8 million(1) and $3.25(1), respectively, excluding the restructuring charge and legal settlement.

"Orrstown’s strong fourth quarter reflects the team’s tremendous efforts for the past several years, which led us to the Company’s strongest earnings on record in 2023. We believe that our relationship banking model and hands-on approach enabled us to have a successful year while navigating through the many headwinds facing the industry in 2023. Loan production and deposit gathering continue to be steady, which has helped us maintain a healthy net interest margin and limit margin compression. While enhancing fee income continues to be challenging, our wealth management group has successfully grown income throughout the year. Our capital ratios continue to improve through earnings generation, which puts us in a good position for the next exciting phase in Orrstown’s growth cycle. We look forward to taking the momentum we have built and joining, in the near future, our successful partner in Codorus Valley Bancorp to create an even stronger institution," commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment increased by $31.5 million from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023, or 6% annualized. Commercial loans increased by $16.6 million, or 4% annualized, from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023. The residential mortgage portfolio increased by $15.5 million, or 14% annualized, in the three months ended December 31, 2023 as there has been increased production of adjustable-rate mortgages, which have been retained in portfolio. Since December 31, 2022, loans held for investment increased by $147.1 million, or 7%, to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023. During 2023, commercial loans increased by $110.2 million, or 6% and residential mortgages increased by $39.2, or 9%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.3 million, or 19%, in installment and other consumer loans.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $18.3 million to $513.5 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $495.2 million at September 30, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, net unrealized losses on investment securities declined by $22.5 million, net purchases totaled $4.0 million and paydowns were $7.5 million. The improvement in net unrealized losses was primarily due to lower market interest rates. Net unrealized losses on investment securities totaled $35.6 million and $49.6 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio is 4.3 years at December 31, 2023. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at December 31, 2023, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the fourth quarter of 2023, deposits increased by $12.4 million, totaling approximately $2.6 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, money market deposits increased by $33.4 million, or 26% annualized and time deposits rose by $29.2 million, or 31% annualized. These increases were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $36.5 million, or 14% annualized, savings deposits of $9.2 million, or 5% annualized, and non-interest bearing deposits of $4.5 million, or 4% annualized. The increase in time deposits was attributable to promotional offerings of up to 18-month terms. The declines in the noninterest-bearing deposits, interest bearing demand deposits and savings deposits were primarily due to clients shifting to higher-yielding products within the Bank. At December 31, 2023, deposits that are uninsured and not collateralized totaled $442.7 million, or 17%, of total deposits compared to $387.5 million, or 15%, of total deposits at September 30, 2023. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 90% at December 31, 2023 compared to 89% at September 30, 2023.

Borrowings

The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings decreased by $27.9 million to $147.3 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $175.2 million at September 30, 2023. The Bank repaid some overnight borrowings and FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2023 based on available liquidity from deposits and paydowns on investment securities. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed on a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as the FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $26.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, declined to 3.71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.73% in the third quarter of 2023. While the net interest margin decreased only slightly, funding costs increased due to the rise in money market deposits and time deposit balances.

Interest income on loans increased by $1.2 million to $34.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $32.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Loan growth and a full quarter impact from the third quarter 2023 fed funds rate increase were the primary drivers of this increase. Interest income on loans for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included prepayment fee income of $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from the three months ended September 30, 2023, which resulted in a decrease of two basis points in net interest margin.

Interest income on investment securities was $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The additional investment income was driven by increasing yields on adjustable-rate securities from the prior quarter fed funds rate increase.

Interest expense increased by $1.5 million to $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $12.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to higher average deposit balances and an increase in deposit rates. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $24.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses increased by $0.4 million to $28.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $28.3 million at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was impacted primarily by loan growth of $31.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as slight downward revisions to economic assumptions utilized in the model. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. Net recoveries were an inconsequential amount for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Special mention loans decreased by $7.6 million from $31.8 million at September 30, 2023 to $24.2 million at December 31, 2023 due to net downgrades to classified status of $5.9 million and repayments of $1.1 million. Classified loans increased by $21.4 million to $55.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $33.6 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in classified loans was primarily due to downgrades to five commercial loans, spread within commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan segments, totaling $23.0 million. The increase in classified loans was partially offset by repayments within this category totaling $2.3 million. Non-accrual loans increased by $3.2 million to $25.5 million at December 31, 2023 from $22.3 million at September 30, 2023 primarily due to five loans to one client within the residential real estate segments. Management believes the allowance for credit losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Management regularly analyzes the commercial real estate portfolio, which includes the review of occupancy, cash flows, expenses and expiring leases, as well as the location of the real estate. At December 31, 2023, the Company had $236.4 million in loans related to office space, which had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 56% and a weighted average debt coverage ratio of 1.77x, compared to $244.7 million at September 30, 2023. Management believes that the office space portfolio is well-diversified and includes only limited exposure to properties located in major metro markets (approximately 2% of the total commercial real estate loan balance as of December 31, 2023).

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $0.6 million to $6.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $5.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded swap fee income of $0.6 million compared to $0.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023. Swap fee income fluctuates based on market conditions and client demand.

Mortgage banking income increased by $0.3 million from a loss of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to income of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the fair value mark of the Bank's held-for-sale loans declined by $0.3 million to a decrease of $0.1 million compared to a decrease of $0.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Market conditions and elevated interest rates continued to hinder mortgage production during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $2.0 million to $22.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $20.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company announced it has entered into an agreement to merge with Codorus Valley. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, merger-related expenses totaled $1.1 million inclusive of due diligence costs, legal expenses and a fairness opinion. The Company expects to incur additional merger-related expenses due to the pending completion of this merger of equals.

Salaries and benefits expense was $12.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $12.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to a decline of $0.1 million in employee benefit costs.

Advertising and bank promotions expense increased by $0.2 million to $0.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to $0.3 million in contributions to tax credit programs during the fourth quarter of 2023. Taxes other than income decreased by $0.2 million to $0.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $0.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease reflects the tax credits recognized on the contributions during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Professional services expense decreased by $0.3 million to $0.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $1.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to a reduction in consulting costs as certain technology improvements and compliance enhancements were completed.

Other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million to $2.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2023. This increase included an increase of $0.8 million in credit value adjustments on derivatives for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The remaining fluctuation is attributable to normal business operations.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 21.2% compared to 21.9% for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate was 20.8% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 17.2% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The nondeductible merger-related costs increased the effective tax rate by 0.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Similarly, the nondeductible merger-related costs increased the effective tax rate by 1.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is greater than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to an increase in state taxes in addition to the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982, partially offset by tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was partially caused by the impact of the restructuring charge for branch closures and other expense savings initiatives and a provision for legal settlement. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $265.1 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $22.0 million from $243.1 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to other comprehensive income of $15.9 million and net income of $7.6 million partially offset by dividends paid of $2.1 million. Other comprehensive income generated during the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to after-tax net unrealized gains on investment securities of $17.5 million partially offset by net unrealized losses on cash flow hedges of $1.6 million.

Tangible book value per share(1) increased to $23.03 per share at December 31, 2023 from $20.94 per share at September 30, 2023 and $19.47 per share at December 31, 2022 due to the increase in shareholders' equity.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.0% at December 31, 2023 from 7.3% at September 30, 2023 and 7.1% at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in tangible equity from an improvement in net unrealized losses on investment securities as well as earnings. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 13.0% at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased from 8.7% at September 30, 2023 to 8.9% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2023, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.              
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)              
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Profitability for the period:              
Net interest income $ 26,018     $ 27,484     $ 104,906     $ 99,630  
Provision for credit losses   418       585       1,682       4,160  
Noninterest income   6,491       6,226       25,652       26,952  
Noninterest expenses   22,392       21,236       83,843       95,806  
Income before income tax expense   9,699       11,889       45,033       26,616  
Income tax expense   2,056       2,263       9,370       4,579  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,643     $ 9,626     $ 35,663     $ 22,037  
               
Financial ratios:              
Return on average assets(1)   1.00 %     1.33 %     1.19 %     0.77 %
Return on average assets, adjusted(1) (2) (3)   1.13 %     1.33 %     1.22 %     1.22 %
Return on average equity(1)   12.21 %     17.28 %     14.66 %     9.02 %
Return on average equity, adjusted(1) (2) (3)   13.77 %     17.28 %     15.06 %     14.25 %
Net interest margin(1)   3.71 %     4.14 %     3.80 %     3.81 %
Efficiency ratio   68.9 %     63.0 %     64.2 %     75.7 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2) (3)   65.6 %     63.0 %     63.4 %     62.9 %
Income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.74     $ 0.93     $ 3.45     $ 2.09  
Basic, adjusted(2) (3) $ 0.84     $ 0.93     $ 3.54     $ 3.30  
Diluted $ 0.73     $ 0.91     $ 3.42     $ 2.06  
Diluted, adjusted(2) (3) $ 0.83     $ 0.91     $ 3.51     $ 3.25  
               
Average equity to average assets   8.18 %     7.68 %     8.11 %     8.59 %
               
(1)Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.
(2)Ratio for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 has been adjusted for merger-related costs. Ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 has been adjusted for the restructuring charge and provision for legal settlement.
(3)Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.      
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(Unaudited)      
(continued)      
  December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2022  
At period-end:      
Total assets $ 3,064,240     $ 2,922,408  
Total deposits   2,558,814       2,476,246  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   2,269,611       2,126,054  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   5,816       10,880  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   513,519       513,728  
Borrowings   147,285       123,390  
Subordinated notes   32,093       32,026  
Shareholders' equity   265,056       228,896  
       
Credit quality and capital ratios(1):      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.25 %     1.17 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   1.11 %     0.96 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.83 %     0.70 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   112 %     122 %
Total risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   13.0 %     12.7 %
Orrstown Bank   12.8 %     12.3 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.8 %     10.3 %
Orrstown Bank   11.6 %     11.2 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.8 %     10.3 %
Orrstown Bank   11.6 %     11.2 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   8.9 %     8.5 %
Orrstown Bank   9.5 %     9.2 %
       
Book value per common share $ 24.98     $ 21.45  
       
(1)Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. In the first year of adoption in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)      
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 32,586     $ 28,477  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   32,575       32,346  
Cash and cash equivalents   65,161       60,823  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   11,992       10,642  
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $549,089 and $563,278 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   513,519       513,728  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   5,816       10,880  
Loans   2,298,313       2,151,232  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (28,702 )     (25,178 )
Net loans   2,269,611       2,126,054  
Premises and equipment, net   29,393       29,328  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   73,204       71,760  
Goodwill   18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   2,414       3,078  
Accrued interest receivable   13,630       11,027  
Deferred tax assets, net   22,017       24,031  
Other assets   38,759       42,333  
Total assets $ 3,064,240     $ 2,922,408  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 430,959     $ 494,131  
Interest-bearing   2,127,855       1,950,807  
Deposits held for assumption in connection with sale of bank branch         31,307  
Total deposits   2,558,814       2,476,246  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   9,785       17,251  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   137,500       106,139  
Subordinated notes   32,093       32,026  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   60,992       61,850  
Total liabilities   2,799,184       2,693,512  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,204,599 shares issued and 10,612,390 outstanding at December 31, 2023; 11,229,242 shares issued and 10,671,413 outstanding at December 31, 2022   583       584  
Additional paid—in capital   189,027       189,264  
Retained earnings   117,667       92,473  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (28,476 )     (39,913 )
Treasury stock— 592,209 and 557,829 shares, at cost at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (13,745 )     (13,512 )
Total shareholders’ equity   265,056       228,896  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,064,240     $ 2,922,408  
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2022     2023       2022  
Interest income                
Loans   $ 33,910     $ 26,980   $ 126,595     $ 93,528  
Investment securities - taxable     4,787       3,775     18,031       10,237  
Investment securities - tax-exempt     871       1,102     3,462       4,115  
Short-term investments     460       238     1,809       774  
Total interest income     40,028       32,095     149,897       108,654  
Interest expense                
Deposits     12,118       3,579     37,510       6,337  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased     30       20     114       44  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     1,358       509     5,350       630  
Subordinated notes     504       503     2,017       2,013  
Total interest expense     14,010       4,611     44,991       9,024  
Net interest income     26,018       27,484     104,906       99,630  
Provision for credit losses     418       585     1,682       4,160  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     25,600       26,899     103,224       95,470  
Noninterest income                
Service charges     1,198       1,131     4,866       4,614  
Interchange income     952       996     3,873       4,055  
Swap fee income     588       697     1,039       2,632  
Wealth management income     2,945       2,535     11,340       11,251  
Mortgage banking activities     143       202     591       407  
Investment securities (losses) gains     (39 )     3     (47 )     (160 )
Other income     704       662     3,990       4,153  
Total noninterest income     6,491       6,226     25,652       26,952  
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits     12,848       12,650     50,983       48,004  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     2,534       2,442     9,593       9,812  
Data processing     1,247       1,150     4,913       4,560  
Advertising and bank promotions     501       750     2,157       2,264  
FDIC insurance     460       316     1,960       1,083  
Professional services     702       837     2,905       3,254  
Taxes other than income     203       231     1,050       1,391  
Intangible asset amortization     236       260     953       1,105  
Merger-related expenses     1,059           1,059        
Provision for legal settlement                     13,000  
Restructuring expenses                     3,155  
Other operating expenses     2,602       2,600     8,270       8,178  
Total noninterest expenses     22,392       21,236     83,843       95,806  
Income before income tax expense     9,699       11,889     45,033       26,616  
Income tax expense     2,056       2,263     9,370       4,579  
Net income   $ 7,643     $ 9,626   $ 35,663     $ 22,037  


                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2022     2023       2022  
Share information:                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.93   $ 3.45     $ 2.09  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.73     $ 0.91   $ 3.42     $ 2.06  
Dividends paid per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.19   $ 0.80     $ 0.76  
Weighted average shares - basic     10,321       10,382     10,340       10,553  
Weighted average shares - diluted     10,419       10,550     10,435       10,706  
                               


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
(Dollars in thousands)     Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                                          
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 37,873   $ 460     4.82 %   $ 57,778   $ 633     4.35 %   $ 37,895   $ 418     4.42 %   $ 29,599   $ 298     4.07 %   $ 28,419   $ 238     3.31 %
Investment securities (1)(2)   508,891     5,890     4.63       521,234     5,548     4.26       526,225     5,510     4.19       525,685     5,465     4.18       512,779     5,170     4.03  
Loans (1)(3)(4)   2,286,678     34,055     5.91       2,256,727     32,878     5.78       2,233,312     31,329     5.63       2,180,224     28,844     5.36       2,133,052     27,061     5.04  
Total interest-earning assets   2,833,442     40,405     5.67       2,835,739     39,059     5.47       2,797,432     37,257     5.34       2,735,508     34,607     5.12       2,674,250     32,469     4.83  
Other assets   204,382             200,447             191,983             197,620             202,384        
Total assets $ 3,037,824           $ 3,036,186           $ 2,989,415           $ 2,933,128           $ 2,876,634        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,543,575     8,333     2.14     $ 1,541,728     7,476     1.92     $ 1,511,468     6,273     1.66     $ 1,503,421     4,862     1.31     $ 1,459,109     2,838     0.77  
Savings deposits   178,351     153     0.34       190,817     164     0.34       204,584     135     0.26       219,408     133     0.25       228,521     132     0.23  
Time deposits   392,085     3,632     3.67       357,194     2,942     3.27       326,034     2,200     2.71       275,880     1,207     1.78       254,637     609     0.95  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,114,011     12,118     2.27       2,089,739     10,582     2.01       2,042,086     8,608     1.69       1,998,709     6,202     1.26       1,942,267     3,579     0.73  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   13,874     30     0.85       15,006     31     0.83       13,685     28     0.82       13,868     25     0.72       18,211     20     0.46  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   127,843     1,358     4.21       128,131     1,354     4.19       132,094     1,386     4.21       106,434     1,252     4.77       48,276     509     4.21  
Subordinated notes   32,083     504     6.29       32,066     505     6.29       32,049     504     6.29       32,033     504     6.29       32,016     503     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,287,811     14,010     2.43       2,264,942     12,472     2.19       2,219,914     10,526     1.90       2,151,044     7,983     1.50       2,040,770     4,611     0.90  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   441,695             468,628             476,123             495,562             540,275        
Other liabilities   59,876             54,353             50,851             52,630             74,602        
Total liabilities   2,789,382             2,787,923             2,746,888             2,699,236             2,655,647        
Shareholders' equity   248,442             248,263             242,527             233,892             220,987        
Total $ 3,037,824           $ 3,036,186           $ 2,989,415           $ 2,933,128           $ 2,876,634        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       26,395     3.24 %         26,587     3.29 %         26,731     3.44 %         26,624     3.62 %         27,858     3.93 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         3.71 %           3.73 %           3.83 %           3.94 %           4.14 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (377 )             (368 )             (356 )             (330 )             (374 )    
Net interest income     $ 26,018             $ 26,219             $ 26,375             $ 26,294             $ 27,484      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         124 %           125 %           126 %           127 %           131 %
                                                           
                                                           
NOTES:                                                          
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.            
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
(continued)                      
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                      
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 40,856   $ 1,809     4.43 %   $ 98,793   $ 774     0.78 %
Investment securities (1)(2)   520,465     22,414     4.31       509,640     15,446     3.03  
Loans (1)(3)(4)   2,239,574     127,107     5.68       2,042,422     93,799     4.59  
Total interest-earning assets   2,800,895     151,330     5.40       2,650,855     110,019     4.15  
Other assets   198,632             193,945        
Total assets $ 2,999,527           $ 2,844,800        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,525,204     26,944     1.77     $ 1,414,177     4,308     0.30  
Savings deposits   198,157     585     0.30       232,660     341     0.15  
Time deposits   338,170     9,981     2.95       273,276     1,688     0.62  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,061,531     37,510     1.82       1,920,113     6,337     0.33  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   14,111     114     0.80       22,305     44     0.20  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   123,697     5,350     4.32       15,678     630     4.01  
Subordinated notes   32,058     2,017     6.29       31,993     2,013     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,231,397     44,991     2.02       1,990,089     9,024     0.45  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   470,349             557,142        
Other liabilities   54,447             53,288        
Total liabilities   2,756,193             2,600,519        
Shareholders' equity   243,334             244,281        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,999,527           $ 2,844,800        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       106,339     3.39 %         100,995     3.70 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         3.80 %           3.81 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (1,433 )             (1,365 )    
Net interest income     $ 104,906             $ 99,630      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         126 %           133 %


NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:                
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
                   
(In thousands) December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Profitability for the quarter:                  
Net interest income $ 26,018     $ 26,219     $ 26,375     $ 26,294     $ 27,484  
Provision for credit losses   418       136       399       729       585  
Noninterest income   6,491       5,925       7,158       6,078       6,226  
Noninterest expenses   22,392       20,447       20,749       20,255       21,236  
Income before income taxes   9,699       11,561       12,385       11,388       11,889  
Income tax expense   2,056       2,535       2,547       2,232       2,263  
Net income $ 7,643     $ 9,026     $ 9,838     $ 9,156     $ 9,626  
                   
Financial ratios:                  
Return on average assets (1)   1.00 %     1.18 %     1.32 %     1.27 %     1.33 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)(3)   1.13 %     1.18 %     1.32 %     1.27 %     1.33 %
Return on average equity (1)   12.21 %     14.42 %     16.27 %     15.88 %     17.28 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)(3)   13.77 %     14.42 %     16.27 %     15.88 %     17.28 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.71 %     3.73 %     3.83 %     3.94 %     4.14 %
Efficiency ratio   68.9 %     63.6 %     61.9 %     62.6 %     63.0 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3)   65.6 %     63.6 %     61.9 %     62.6 %     63.0 %
                   
Per share information:                  
Income per common share:                  
Basic $ 0.74     $ 0.87     $ 0.95     $ 0.88     $ 0.93  
Basic, adjusted (2)(3)   0.84       0.87       0.95       0.88       0.93  
Diluted   0.73       0.87       0.94       0.87       0.91  
Diluted, adjusted (2)(3)   0.83       0.87       0.94       0.87       0.91  
Book value   24.98       22.90       23.15       22.46       21.45  
Tangible book value   23.03       20.94       21.19       20.50       19.47  
Cash dividends paid   0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.19  
                   
Average basic shares   10,321       10,319       10,336       10,385       10,382  
Average diluted shares   10,419       10,405       10,421       10,496       10,550  
(1) Annualized.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for the merger-related costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
(continued)                  
(In thousands) December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges $ 1,198     $ 1,260     $ 1,251     $ 1,157     $ 1,131  
Interchange income   952       963       993       965       996  
Swap fee income   588       255       196             697  
Wealth management income   2,945       2,826       2,822       2,747       2,535  
Mortgage banking activities   143       (142 )     112       478       202  
Other income   704       761       1,786       739       662  
Investment securities (losses) gains   (39 )     2       (2 )     (8 )     3  
Total noninterest income $ 6,491     $ 5,925     $ 7,158     $ 6,078     $ 6,226  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,848     $ 12,885     $ 13,054     $ 12,196     $ 12,650  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   2,534       2,460       2,266       2,333       2,442  
Data processing   1,247       1,248       1,201       1,217       1,150  
Advertising and bank promotions   501       332       919       405       750  
FDIC insurance   460       477       519       504       316  
Professional services   702       965       504       734       837  
Taxes other than income   203       387       3       457       231  
Intangible asset amortization   236       228       239       250       260  
Merger-related expenses   1,059                          
Other operating expenses   2,602       1,465       2,044       2,159       2,600  
Total noninterest expenses $ 22,392     $ 20,447     $ 20,749     $ 20,255     $ 21,236  
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
(In thousands) December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Balance Sheet at quarter end:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,161     $ 94,939     $ 76,318     $ 98,323     $ 60,823  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   11,992       12,987       12,602       12,869       10,642  
Securities available for sale   513,519       495,162       508,612       520,232       513,728  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   5,816       6,448       6,450       7,341       10,880  
Loans:                  
Commercial real estate:                  
Owner occupied   373,757       376,350       366,439       339,371       315,770  
Non-owner occupied   694,638       630,514       626,140       603,396       608,043  
Multi-family   150,675       143,437       145,257       144,053       138,832  
Non-owner occupied residential   95,040       100,391       105,504       106,390       104,604  
Commercial and industrial (1)   367,085       374,190       379,905       380,683       357,774  
Acquisition and development:                  
1-4 family residential construction   24,516       25,642       20,461       20,941       25,068  
Commercial and land development   115,249       153,279       143,177       174,556       158,308  
Municipal   9,812       10,334       10,638       11,329       12,173  
Total commercial loans   1,830,772       1,814,137       1,797,521       1,780,719       1,720,572  
Residential mortgage:                  
First lien   266,239       248,335       235,813       227,031       229,849  
Home equity – term   5,078       5,223       5,228       5,371       5,505  
Home equity – lines of credit   186,450       188,736       185,099       183,340       183,241  
Installment and other loans   9,774       10,405       10,756       11,040       12,065  
Total loans   2,298,313       2,266,836       2,234,417       2,207,501       2,151,232  
Allowance for credit losses (2)   (28,702 )     (28,278 )     (28,383 )     (28,364 )     (25,178 )
Net loans held-for-investment   2,269,611       2,238,558       2,206,034       2,179,137       2,126,054  
Goodwill   18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   2,414       2,650       2,589       2,828       3,078  
Total assets   3,064,240       3,054,435       3,008,197       3,011,548       2,922,408  
Total deposits   2,558,814       2,546,435       2,522,861       2,515,626       2,476,246  
Borrowings   147,285       175,241       152,229       176,315       123,390  
Subordinated notes   32,093       32,076       32,059       32,042       32,026  
Total shareholders' equity   265,056       243,080       245,641       240,161       228,896  
(1) This balance includes $5.7 million, $6.2 million, $7.2 million, $10.8 million and $13.8 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2) The balance includes $2.4 million in a one-time cumulative-effect adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses from the adoption of the new CECL standard on January 1, 2023.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Capital and credit quality measures (1):                  
Total risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   13.0 %     13.0 %     13.0 %     12.8 %     12.7 %
Orrstown Bank   12.8 %     12.5 %     12.5 %     12.4 %     12.3 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   10.8 %     10.6 %     10.5 %     10.4 %     10.3 %
Orrstown Bank   11.6 %     11.4 %     11.4 %     11.2 %     11.2 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   10.8 %     10.6 %     10.5 %     10.4 %     10.3 %
Orrstown Bank   11.6 %     11.4 %     11.4 %     11.2 %     11.2 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   8.9 %     8.7 %     8.6 %     8.5 %     8.5 %
Orrstown Bank   9.5 %     9.3 %     9.3 %     9.2 %     9.2 %
                   
Average equity to average assets   8.18 %     8.18 %     8.11 %     7.97 %     7.68 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.25 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.28 %     1.17 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   1.11 %     0.98 %     0.94 %     0.96 %     0.96 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.83 %     0.73 %     0.70 %     0.71 %     0.70 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   112 %     127 %     135 %     134 %     122 %
                   
Other information:                  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (6 )   $ 241     $ 380     $ (34 )   $ 116  
Classified loans   55,030       33,593       26,347       34,024       36,325  
Nonperforming and other risk assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans (2)   25,527       22,324       21,062       21,246       20,583  
Other real estate owned                     85        
Total nonperforming assets   25,527       22,324       21,062       21,331       20,583  
Financial difficulty modifications / Troubled debt restructurings still accruing (3)   9                         682  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (2)   66       277       539       28       439  
Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 25,602     $ 22,601     $ 21,601     $ 21,359     $ 21,704  
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. In the first year of adoption in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.
(2) Includes zero, zero, zero, zero and $0.4 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Upon adoption of the CECL standard, purchased credit deteriorated loans were evaluated on an individual loan level and reported on an individual loan basis under ASC 310-20, Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs.
(3) On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU No. 2022-02, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures (“ASU 2022-02”), which eliminated the troubled debt restructuring ("TDR") accounting model and requires that the Company evaluate, based on the accounting for loan modifications, whether the borrower is experiencing financial difficulty and the modification results in a more-than-insignificant direct change in the contractual cash flows and represents a new loan or a continuation of an existing loan. During 2023, the Company modified terms for two loans totaling $1.4 million, including one existing nonaccrual loan totaling $1.4 million, which met the “Financial Difficulty Modification” criteria in accordance with ASU 2022-02.
 

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $21.1 million and $21.8 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. In addition, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company incurred $1.1 million in merger-related expenses. Additionally, the Company incurred $3.2 million and $13.0 million in restructuring charges and a provision for legal settlement, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Tangible book value per common share and the impact of the merger-related expenses, restructuring charge and legal settlement on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(dollars and shares in thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 265,056     $ 243,080     $ 245,641     $ 240,161     $ 228,896  
Less: Goodwill     18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets     2,414       2,650       2,589       2,828       3,078  
Related tax effect     (507 )     (557 )     (544 )     (594 )     (646 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 244,425     $ 222,263     $ 224,872     $ 219,203     $ 207,740  
                     
Common shares outstanding     10,612       10,613       10,611       10,692       10,671  
                     
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 24.98     $ 22.90     $ 23.15     $ 22.46     $ 21.45  
Intangible assets per share     1.95       1.96       1.96       1.96       1.98  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 23.03     $ 20.94     $ 21.19     $ 20.50     $ 19.47  
                     


(dollars and shares in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Merger-Related Expenses, Restructuring Charges and Provision for Legal Settlement December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Net income (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 7,643     $ 9,626     $ 35,663     $ 22,037  
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)   1,059             1,059        
Plus: Provision for legal settlement (B)                     13,000  
Plus: Restructuring expenses (B)                     3,155  
Less: Related tax effect (C)   (79 )           (79 )     (3,393 )
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP $ 8,623     $ 9,626     $ 36,643     $ 34,799  
               
Average assets (E) $ 3,037,824     $ 2,876,634     $ 2,999,527     $ 2,844,800  
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   1.00 %     1.33 %     1.19 %     0.77 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP   1.13 %     1.33 %     1.22 %     1.22 %
               
Average equity (F) $ 248,442     $ 220,987     $ 243,334     $ 244,281  
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   12.21 %     17.28 %     14.66 %     9.02 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP   13.77 %     17.28 %     15.06 %     14.25 %
               
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   10,321       10,382       10,340       10,553  
Basic earnings per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 0.74     $ 0.93     $ 3.45     $ 2.09  
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP $ 0.84     $ 0.93     $ 3.54     $ 3.30  
               
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   10,419       10,550       10,435       10,706  
Diluted earnings per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 0.73     $ 0.91     $ 3.42     $ 2.06  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP $ 0.83     $ 0.91     $ 3.51     $ 3.25  
               
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 22,392     $ 21,236     $ 83,843     $ 95,806  
Less: Merger-related expenses (B)   (1,059 )           (1,059 )      
Less: Provision for legal settlement (B)                     (13,000 )
Less: Restructuring expenses (B)                     (3,155 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP $ 21,333     $ 21,236     $ 82,784     $ 79,651  


  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Net interest income (K) $ 26,018     $ 27,484     $ 104,906     $ 99,630  
Noninterest income (L)   6,491       6,226       25,652       26,952  
Total operating income (M = K + L) $ 32,509     $ 33,710     $ 130,558     $ 126,582  
               
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   68.9 %     63.0 %     64.2 %     75.7 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP   65.6 %     63.0 %     63.4 %     62.9 %
               

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at December 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands)

Sector Portfolio Mix   Amortized Book   Fair Value   Credit Enhancement   AAA   AA   A   BBB   NR   Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS 1 %   $ 3,779   $ 3,386   29 %   %   %   %   %   100 %   Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS 1       5,378     5,260   27                     100     Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS 18       98,419     97,208   9     7     80         13         Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS       2,315     2,033   6     100                     PACE Loans (2)
Non-Agency CMBS 5       28,104     28,336   25                     100      
Non-Agency RMBS 3       16,467     13,133   14     100                     Reverse Mortgages (3)
Municipal - General Obligation 18       102,305     94,366       10     83     7              
Municipal - Revenue 22       119,318     108,756           82     12         6      
SBA ReRemic (5) 1       3,487     3,448           100                 SBA Guarantee (4)
Small Business Administration 2       8,381     8,894           100                 SBA Guarantee (4)
Agency MBS 25       140,953     130,733           100                 Residential Mortgages (4)
U.S. Treasury securities 4       20,057     17,840           100                 U.S. Government Guarantee (4)
  100 %   $ 548,963   $ 513,393       7 %   79 %   4 %   2 %   8 %    
                                       
(1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                                       
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.
 

About the Company

With $3.1 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, successful merger and acquisition activity, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; the inability to complete mergers and acquisitions in a timely manner or at all, or to successfully integrate strategic mergers or acquisitions; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of any proposed merger or acquisition on the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of a proposed merger or acquisition; the inability to fully achieve expected revenues, savings, efficiencies or synergies from mergers and acquisitions, or taking longer than estimated for such revenues, savings, efficiencies and synergies to be realized; changes in laws and regulations; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only, and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Record Earnings for Full Year 2023

