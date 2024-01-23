Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,649 in the last 365 days.

Hanmi Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the 2023 fourth quarter and full year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the fourth quarter was 0.99% and the return on average equity was 9.70%.

For the full year of 2023, net income was $80.0 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to $101.4 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022. The year-over-year decline in net income reflects a $16.4 million decline in net interest income, a $6.2 million increase in noninterest expense and a $3.5 million increase in credit loss expense. The return on average assets for the full year of 2023 was 1.08% and the return on average equity was 10.70%.

CEO Commentary

“We finished 2023 with positive momentum, delivering strong fourth quarter results and building a solid foundation for 2024,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our full year results reflect our team’s effective execution of our relationship-driven banking strategy, focus on strong credit administration and disciplined expense management. We further optimized our banking network with the opening of two new branch locations in the fourth quarter. Our proven strategies continued to drive growth and diversification in our loan portfolio and expansion of our customer base, all against the backdrop of a challenging interest rate environment and the lingering effects of an uncertain economy.”

“Looking ahead, Hanmi is moving forward with a strong balance sheet, excellent asset quality, a diverse and expanding base of loyal customers and an outstanding team that has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to navigate a variety of economic cycles. We will continue to take a selective and disciplined approach to lending in the current environment with a focus on attractively priced loans and high-quality borrowers, many who will also have a deposit relationship with us. Our consistent performance and growing reputation as a preferred relationship-based banker is enabling us to grow the number of communities we serve. We will also continue to invest in our people, technology and infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies, support disciplined growth and enhance shareholder value.

“I want to thank the entire Hanmi team for their outstanding work this year as well as their dedication to serving our customers and the communities in which we operate. Despite some near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, our future is bright and we will continue to focus on what we do best: building strong relationships and expanding our networks. I look forward to our team delivering another successful year for Hanmi.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income was $18.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter results included a $2.9 million recovery of credit loss expense while third quarter results included a $5.2 million charge for credit loss expense and a $4.0 million gain from the sale-leaseback of a branch property. In addition, income tax expense for the fourth quarter included a $0.6 million charge to increase the valuation allowance on state net operating loss carryforwards.
  • Loans receivable were $6.18 billion at December 31, 2023, up 2.7% from the end of the third quarter and up 3.6% from the 2022 year-end; loan production for the fourth quarter was $389.5 million with a weighted average interest rate of 8.10%.
  • Deposits were $6.28 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up 0.3% from the end of the third quarter and up 1.8% from the 2022 year-end; noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.9% of the deposit portfolio at December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $53.1 million for the fourth quarter, down 3.1% from third quarter, and net interest margin (taxable equivalent) was 2.92%, down 11 basis points; the average yield on loans increased 15 basis points from the third quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 30 basis points.
  • Noninterest income for the fourth quarter was $6.7 million, down from $11.2 million for the third quarter primarily reflecting the absence of the third quarter $4.0 million gain on the sale-leaseback of a branch property.
  • Noninterest expenses were $35.2 million for the fourth quarter, up 2.8% from the third quarter primarily reflecting a seasonally higher spend on advertising and communications as well as costs associated with relocation (closing and opening) of two branch offices; the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 58.86%.
  • The fourth quarter included a credit loss expense recovery of $2.9 million; there were net loan recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter that included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship; the ratio of the allowance to loans was unchanged from the third quarter at 1.12%.
  • Criticized loans declined 11.8% sequentially from the third quarter to $96.7 million, or 1.6% of loans at year-end; nonperforming assets declined 1.9% sequentially to $15.6 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2023.
  • At December 31, 2023, Hanmi had a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 9.14%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.86% and a total capital ratio of 14.95%.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q4 2023 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   Amount Change
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
                           
Net income $ 18,633     $ 18,796     $ 20,620     $ 21,991     $ 28,479     $ (163 )   $ (9,846 )
Net income per diluted common share $ 0.61     $ 0.62     $ 0.67     $ 0.72     $ 0.93     $ (0.01 )   $ (0.32 )
                           
Assets $ 7,570,341     $ 7,350,140     $ 7,344,924     $ 7,434,130     $ 7,378,262     $ 220,201     $ 192,079  
Loans receivable $ 6,182,434     $ 6,020,785     $ 5,965,171     $ 5,980,458     $ 5,967,133     $ 161,649     $ 215,301  
Deposits $ 6,280,574     $ 6,260,072     $ 6,315,768     $ 6,201,038     $ 6,168,072     $ 20,502     $ 112,502  
                           
Return on average assets   0.99 %     1.00 %     1.12 %     1.21 %     1.56 %     -0.01       -0.57  
Return on average stockholders' equity   9.70 %     9.88 %     11.14 %     12.19 %     15.90 %     -0.18       -6.20  
                           
Net interest margin   2.92 %     3.03 %     3.11 %     3.28 %     3.67 %     -0.11       -0.75  
Efficiency ratio (1)   58.86 %     51.82 %     54.11 %     49.54 %     46.99 %     7.04       11.87  
                           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   9.14 %     8.89 %     8.96 %     8.77 %     8.50 %     0.25       0.64  
Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 22.75     $ 21.45     $ 21.56     $ 21.30     $ 20.54       1.30       2.21  
                           
                           
(1)       Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.                    
(2)       Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.                      
                           

Results of Operations
Net interest income for the fourth quarter decreased $1.8 million to $53.1 million from $54.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, down 3.1%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 30 basis points to 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.53% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was due to higher market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the portfolio to higher-rate deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits were $4.17 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $4.13 billion for the third quarter. The yield on average loans for the third quarter increased 15 basis points to 5.88% from 5.73% for the third quarter. Average loans were $6.07 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $5.92 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.1 million, compared with less than $0.1 million for the third quarter. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the fourth quarter was 2.92% compared with 3.03% for the third quarter.

Net interest income was $221.3 million for the full year 2023 compared with $237.6 million for 2022, a decline of 6.9%. The decrease reflected the rise in the general level of interest rates during 2023, including an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a shift in the composition of the portfolio to higher-rate deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the full year 2023 increased 256 basis points to 3.35% from 0.79% for 2022. Average interest-bearing deposits for the full year 2023 increased to $4.0 billion from $3.3 billion for 2002 where, for the same period, average time deposits increased $1.2 billion. Average interest-earning assets for the full year 2023 increased 5.6% to $7.18 billion from $6.80 billion for 2022. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the full year 2023 increased 112 basis points to 5.15% from 4.03% for 2022. Average loans for the full year 2023 were $5.97 billion, up 6.6% from $5.60 billion for 2022. Full year 2022 loan prepayment fees were $0.8 million compared with $1.3 million for 2022. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the full year 2023 was 3.08% compared with 3.50% for 2022. The 42 basis point decrease in the net interest margin reflected the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by the increase in average loan yields.

  As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
Net Interest Income   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
                           
Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 89,922     $ 85,398     $ 83,567     $ 80,923     $ 77,123       5.3 %     16.6 %
Interest on securities   4,583       4,204       4,126       4,025       3,633       9.0 %     26.1 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   341       317       283       289       289       7.6 %     18.0 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   2,337       4,153       2,794       2,066       1,194       -43.7 %     95.7 %
Total interest and dividend income $ 97,183     $ 94,072     $ 90,770     $ 87,303     $ 82,239       3.3 %     18.2 %
                           
Interest on deposits   40,277       36,818       32,115       25,498       14,900       9.4 %     170.3 %
Interest on borrowings   2,112       753       1,633       2,369       1,192       180.5 %     77.2 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   1,654       1,646       1,600       1,583       1,586       0.5 %     4.3 %
Total interest expense   44,043       39,217       35,348       29,450       17,678       12.3 %     149.1 %
Net interest income $ 53,140     $ 54,855     $ 55,422     $ 57,853     $ 64,561       -3.1 %     -17.7 %
                           
(1)       Includes loans held for sale.                          
                           
  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Loans receivable (1) $ 6,071,644     $ 5,915,423     $ 5,941,071     $ 5,944,399     $ 5,877,298       2.6 %     3.3 %
Securities   961,551       955,473       971,531       980,712       966,299       0.6 %     -0.5 %
FHLB stock   16,385       16,385       16,385       16,385       16,385       0.0 %     0.0 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   181,140       317,498       230,974       192,902       138,476       -42.9 %     30.8 %
Average interest-earning assets $ 7,230,720     $ 7,204,779     $ 7,159,961     $ 7,134,398     $ 6,998,458       0.4 %     3.3 %
                           
Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,679     $ 94,703     $ 99,057     $ 109,391     $ 119,106       -8.5 %     -27.2 %
Money market and savings   1,669,973       1,601,826       1,463,304       1,453,569       1,781,834       4.3 %     -6.3 %
Time deposits   2,417,803       2,438,112       2,403,685       2,223,615       1,585,798       -0.8 %     52.5 %
Average interest-bearing deposits   4,174,455       4,134,641       3,966,046       3,786,575       3,486,738       1.0 %     19.7 %
Borrowings   205,951       120,381       196,776       268,056       197,554       71.1 %     4.3 %
Subordinated debentures   129,933       129,780       129,631       129,483       129,335       0.1 %     0.5 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,510,339     $ 4,384,802     $ 4,292,453     $ 4,184,114     $ 3,813,627       2.9 %     18.3 %
                           
Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits                          
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,025,212     $ 2,136,156     $ 2,213,171     $ 2,324,413     $ 2,593,948       -5.2 %     -21.9 %
                           
(1)       Includes loans held for sale.                          
                           
  For the Three Months Ended   Yield/Rate Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
Average Yields and Rates   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Loans receivable(1)   5.88 %     5.73 %     5.64 %     5.51 %     5.21 %     0.15       0.67  
Securities (2)   1.93 %     1.79 %     1.73 %     1.67 %     1.47 %     0.14       0.46  
FHLB stock   8.25 %     7.67 %     6.92 %     7.16 %     7.00 %     0.58       1.25  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   5.12 %     5.19 %     4.85 %     4.34 %     3.42 %     -0.07       1.70  
Interest-earning assets   5.34 %     5.19 %     5.09 %     4.96 %     4.67 %     0.15       0.67  
                           
Interest-bearing deposits   3.83 %     3.53 %     3.25 %     2.73 %     1.70 %     0.30       2.13  
Borrowings   4.07 %     2.48 %     3.33 %     3.58 %     2.55 %     1.59       1.52  
Subordinated debentures   5.09 %     5.07 %     4.94 %     4.89 %     4.67 %     0.02       0.42  
Interest-bearing liabilities   3.88 %     3.55 %     3.30 %     2.85 %     1.84 %     0.33       2.04  
                           
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)   2.92 %     3.03 %     3.11 %     3.28 %     3.67 %     -0.11       -0.75  
                           
Cost of deposits   2.58 %     2.33 %     2.08 %     1.69 %     0.97 %     0.25       1.61  
                           
(1)       Includes loans held for sale.                          
(2)       Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.              
                           

Credit loss recovery for the fourth quarter was $2.9 million, which included a $2.9 million recovery for loan losses, offset by a less than $0.1 million provision for off-balance sheet items. There were net loan recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter that included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship. For the third quarter, credit loss expense was $5.2 million, which included a $5.2 million provision for loan losses and a recovery for off-balance sheet items of less than $0.1 million.

Credit loss expense was $4.3 million for the full year 2023, compared to a credit loss expense of $0.8 million for 2022. The full year 2023 credit loss expense was comprised of a $4.9 million provision for loan losses and a $0.6 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. The credit loss expense for 2022 was comprised of a $0.3 million provision for loan losses and a $0.5 million provision for off-balance sheet items.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter declined $4.5 million to $6.7 million from $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decline primarily reflected the absence of the third quarter $4.0 million gain on the sale-leaseback of a branch property, a $0.2 million decrease in service charges on deposits, and a $0.3 million valuation adjustment to bank-owned life insurance. A $0.3 million increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans partially offset these decreases. The volume of SBA loans sold in the fourth quarter increased to $29.9 million from $21.0 million for the third quarter, while trade premiums decreased to 6.17% for the fourth quarter from 6.84% for the third quarter.

Noninterest income was $34.2 million for the full year 2023, consistent with 2022. Noninterest income for 2023 included a $4.0 million gain on the sale-and-leaseback of a branch property, offset by a $3.8 million decline in gain on sale of SBA loans and a $1.3 million decrease in service charges on deposits. The volume of SBA loans sold for the full year 2023 declined to $100.5 million from $156.1 million and trade premiums also declined to 7.12% from 7.44% for the full year 2022.

  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
Noninterest Income   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,391     $ 2,605     $ 2,571     $ 2,579     $ 2,742       -8.2 %     -12.8 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   1,245       1,155       1,173       1,258       1,115       7.8 %     11.7 %
Servicing income   772       838       825       742       725       -7.9 %     6.5 %
Bank-owned life insurance income (expense)   (29 )     280       271       270       (97 )     -110.4 %     -70.1 %
All other operating income   853       1,178       1,811       1,618       1,039       -27.6 %     -17.9 %
Service charges, fees & other   5,232       6,056       6,651       6,467       5,524       -13.6 %     -5.3 %
                           
Gain on sale of SBA loans   1,448       1,172       1,212       1,869       1,933       23.5 %     -25.1 %
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities   -       -       (1,871 )     -       -       0.0 %     0.0 %
Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises   -       4,000       -       -       -       -100.0 %     0.0 %
Legal settlement   -       -       1,943       -       -       0.0 %     0.0 %
Total noninterest income $ 6,680     $ 11,228     $ 7,935     $ 8,336     $ 7,457       -40.5 %     -10.4 %
                           

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter increased by $1.0 million to $35.2 million from $34.2 million for the third quarter. Professional fees increased by $0.4 million, advertising and promotion expense increased by $0.5 million and other operating expense increased by $0.6 million. A $0.3 million decline in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.2 million decline in occupancy and equipment expense partially offset the increases noted. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 58.86%, compared to 51.82% for the third quarter, primarily due to the lower revenue.

Noninterest expense was $136.5 million for the full year 2023, compared with $130.3 million for 2022, up 4.8%. The increase reflected a $5.3 million, or 6.9% increase in salaries and benefits, a $0.7 million increase in occupancy and equipment expense, a $0.6 million increase in data processing expenses and a $0.6 million increase in professional fees. A $0.5 million decrease in advertising and promotion expenses partially offset these increases. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2023 was 53.45%, compared with 47.93% for 2022, primarily due to the higher expenses and lower revenue.

  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Noninterest Expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,062     $ 20,361     $ 20,365     $ 20,610     $ 20,279       -1.5 %     -1.1 %
Occupancy and equipment   4,604       4,825       4,500       4,412       3,668       -4.6 %     25.5 %
Data processing   3,487       3,490       3,465       3,253       3,431       -0.1 %     1.6 %
Professional fees   1,977       1,568       1,376       1,335       1,783       26.1 %     10.9 %
Supplies and communication   613       552       638       676       683       11.1 %     -10.2 %
Advertising and promotion   990       534       748       833       974       85.4 %     1.6 %
All other operating expenses   3,252       2,852       3,243       1,957       3,041       14.0 %     6.9 %
Subtotal   34,985       34,182       34,335       33,076       33,859       2.3 %     3.3 %
                           
Other real estate owned expense (income)   15       16       4       (201 )     (70 )     -6.3 %     -121.4 %
Repossessed personal property expense (income)   211       47       (59 )     (84 )     55       348.9 %     283.6 %
Total noninterest expense $ 35,211     $ 34,245     $ 34,280     $ 32,791     $ 33,844       2.8 %     4.0 %
                           

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter, and representing an effective tax rate of 32.2% and 29.6%, respectively for each period. 2023 fourth quarter income tax expense included a $0.6 million charge to increase the valuation allowance on state net operating loss carryforwards. The effective tax rate for the full year 2023 was 30.1%, compared to 27.9% for the full year 2022.

Financial Position
Total assets at December 31, 2023 increased 3.0%, or $220.2 million, to $7.57 billion from $7.35 billion at September 30, 2023. The sequential quarter increase reflected a 2.7%, or $159.5 million, growth in loans receivable, net, as well as a $48.5 million increase in securities and a $13.3 million increase in cash and due from banks, primarily supported by a $162.5 million increase in borrowings and a $20.5 million increase in deposits. From December 31, 2022, total assets increased 2.6%, or $192.1 million. This year-over-year increase reflected a 3.7%, or $217.4 million, growth in loans receivable, net, supported by a 14.2%, or $50.1 million decrease in cash and due from banks and a 1.8%, or $112.5 million increase in deposits.

Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.18 billion at December 31, 2023, up from $6.02 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $12.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, up slightly from $11.8 million at the end of the third quarter.

  As of (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Loan Portfolio                          
Commercial real estate loans $ 3,889,739     $ 3,773,015     $ 3,738,325     $ 3,784,176     $ 3,833,397       3.1 %     1.5 %
Residential/consumer loans   962,661       926,326       886,984       817,917       734,473       3.9 %     31.1 %
Commercial and industrial loans   747,819       728,792       753,456       778,149       804,475       2.6 %     -7.0 %
Equipment finance   582,215       592,652       586,406       600,216       594,788       -1.8 %     -2.1 %
Loans receivable   6,182,434       6,020,785       5,965,171       5,980,458       5,967,133       2.7 %     3.6 %
Loans held for sale   12,013       11,767       7,293       3,652       8,043       2.1 %     49.4 %
Total $ 6,194,447     $ 6,032,552     $ 5,972,464     $ 5,984,110     $ 5,975,176       2.7 %     3.7 %
                           
                           
  As of    
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,        
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022          
Composition of Loan Portfolio                          
Commercial real estate loans   62.8 %     62.5 %     62.6 %     63.2 %     64.2 %        
Residential/consumer loans   15.5 %     15.4 %     14.9 %     13.7 %     12.3 %        
Commercial and industrial loans   12.1 %     12.1 %     12.6 %     13.0 %     13.5 %        
Equipment finance   9.4 %     9.8 %     9.8 %     10.0 %     9.9 %        
Loans receivable   99.8 %     99.8 %     99.9 %     99.9 %     99.9 %        
Loans held for sale   0.2 %     0.2 %     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.1 %        
Total   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %        
                           

New loan production was $389.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 at an average rate of 8.10%, while $78.0 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 6.82%.

Commercial real estate loan production for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $178.2 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $52.1 million, SBA loan production was $48.4 million, equipment finance production was $57.3 million, and residential mortgage loan production was $53.5 million.

New loan production for the full year 2023 was $1.29 billion, a decrease of 39.1%, or $826.6 million, from $2.12 billion for the full year 2022.

  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
New Loan Production                  
Commercial real estate loans $ 178,157     $ 106,151     $ 40,989     $ 75,528     $ 86,500  
Commercial and industrial loans   52,079       67,907       36,322       27,055       137,902  
SBA loans   48,432       36,109       30,926       34,472       53,209  
Equipment finance   57,334       71,075       50,905       69,307       89,193  
Residential/consumer loans   53,465       55,026       100,161       97,201       106,955  
subtotal   389,467       336,268       259,303       303,563       473,759  
                   
                   
Payoffs   (77,961 )     (62,140 )     (120,609 )     (124,923 )     (121,409 )
Amortization   (106,610 )     (116,411 )     (102,248 )     (102,675 )     (91,333 )
Loan sales   (29,861 )     (22,496 )     (20,933 )     (30,002 )     (50,550 )
Net line utilization   (11,609 )     (70,238 )     (28,092 )     (30,401 )     (43,124 )
Charge-offs & OREO   (1,777 )     (9,369 )     (2,708 )     (2,237 )     (1,201 )
                   
Loans receivable-beginning balance   6,020,785       5,965,171       5,980,458       5,967,133       5,800,991  
Loans receivable-ending balance $ 6,182,434     $ 6,020,785     $ 5,965,171     $ 5,980,458     $ 5,967,133  
                   

Deposits were $6.28 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, up $20.5 million, or 0.3%, from $6.26 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Driving the change was a $158.7 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $20.2 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $157.6 decline in noninterest-bearing demand deposits due primarily to higher rates offered due to the higher interest rate environment and competition for deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 31.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 98.4%.

  As of (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Deposit Portfolio                          
Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,003,596     $ 2,161,238     $ 2,206,078     $ 2,334,083     $ 2,539,602       -7.3 %     -21.1 %
Demand: interest-bearing   87,452       88,133       97,076       104,245       115,573       -0.8 %     -24.3 %
Money market and savings   1,734,658       1,576,006       1,580,691       1,382,472       1,556,690       10.1 %     11.4 %
Time deposits   2,454,868       2,434,695       2,431,923       2,380,238       1,956,207       0.8 %     25.5 %
Total deposits $ 6,280,574     $ 6,260,072     $ 6,315,768     $ 6,201,038     $ 6,168,072       0.3 %     1.8 %
                           
                           
  As of    
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,        
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022          
Composition of Deposit Portfolio                          
Demand: noninterest-bearing   31.9 %     34.5 %     34.9 %     37.6 %     41.2 %        
Demand: interest-bearing   1.4 %     1.4 %     1.5 %     1.7 %     1.9 %        
Money market and savings   27.6 %     25.2 %     25.0 %     22.3 %     25.2 %        
Time deposits   39.1 %     38.9 %     38.6 %     38.4 %     31.7 %        
Total deposits   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %        
                           

Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023 was $701.9 million, up $38.5 million from $663.4 million at September 30, 2023. The increase includes a $27.3 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes in intermediate-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter net income, net of dividends paid, added $11.0 million to stockholders’ equity for the period. In addition, Hanmi repurchased 50,000 shares during the fourth quarter at an average share price of $14.77. At December 31, 2023, 409,972 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $690.8 million, or 9.14% of tangible assets, at December 31, 2023, compared with $652.2 million, or 8.89% of tangible assets at the end of the third quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $22.75 at December 31, 2023 from $21.45 at the end of the prior quarter.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At December 31, 2023, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.86% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 14.95%, compared with 11.95% and 15.07%, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

  As of   Ratio Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Regulatory Capital ratios (1)                          
Hanmi Financial                          
Total risk-based capital   14.95 %     15.07 %     15.11 %     14.80 %     14.49 %     -0.12       0.46  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.20 %     12.30 %     12.25 %     11.94 %     11.71 %     -0.10       0.49  
Common equity tier 1 capital   11.86 %     11.95 %     11.90 %     11.59 %     11.37 %     -0.09       0.49  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.37 %     10.27 %     10.22 %     10.09 %     10.07 %     0.10       0.30  
Hanmi Bank                          
Total risk-based capital   14.27 %     14.42 %     14.45 %     14.15 %     13.86 %     -0.15       0.41  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   13.26 %     13.42 %     13.39 %     13.06 %     12.85 %     -0.16       0.41  
Common equity tier 1 capital   13.26 %     13.42 %     13.39 %     13.06 %     12.85 %     -0.16       0.41  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.32 %     11.25 %     11.21 %     11.06 %     11.07 %     0.07       0.25  
                           
(1)       Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2023                          
                           

Asset Quality
Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.17% of loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 0.16% at the end of the prior quarter.

Criticized loans totaled $96.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $109.6 million at the end of the third quarter. Special mention loans were $65.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $76.5 million at September 30, 2023. Reductions in special mention loans included upgrades to pass loans of $12.9 million and paydowns and payoffs of $1.9 million. The quarter-over-quarter change also included increases from downgrades of $3.6 million of pass loans.

Classified loans were $31.4 million at December 31, 2023, down from $33.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily driven by charge-offs of $1.5 million and amortization, paydowns and payoffs of $5.3 million, offset by new downgrades to classified of $5.1 million.

Nonperforming loans were $15.5 million at December 31, 2023, down from $15.8 million at the end of the third quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans improved to 0.25% at quarter-end, down from 0.26% at the end of the third quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $15.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $15.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets also improved to 0.21% at quarter-end, down from 0.22% at the end of the third quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.8 million, compared with $9.4 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.8 million, which included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship, compared with $0.5 million of recoveries for the prior quarter. As a result, there were net recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net charge-offs of $8.9 million for the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net recoveries represented 0.33% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of 0.60% of average loans for the third quarter on an annualized basis. For the full year 2023, net charge-offs were 0.12% of average loans, compared with 0.02% for 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was $69.5 million at December 31, 2023, up from $67.3 million at September 30, 2023. Specific allowances for loans increased $0.5 million while the allowance for quantitative and qualitative considerations increased $1.7 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.12% at the end of both the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2023.

  As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Amount Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-23   Q4-23
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     vs. Q3-23   vs. Q4-22
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                          
                           
Delinquent loans:                          
Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 10,263     $ 9,545     $ 13,749     $ 15,377     $ 7,492     $ 718     $ 2,771  
Delinquent loans to total loans   0.17 %     0.16 %     0.23 %     0.26 %     0.13 %     0.01       0.04  
                           
Criticized loans:                          
Special mention $ 65,314     $ 76,473     $ 44,632     $ 64,340     $ 79,013     $ (11,159 )   $ (13,699 )
Classified   31,367       33,134       38,840       47,288       46,192       (1,767 )     (14,825 )
Total criticized loans $ 96,681     $ 109,607     $ 83,472     $ 111,628     $ 125,205     $ (12,926 )   $ (28,524 )
                           
Nonperforming assets:                          
Nonaccrual loans $ 15,474     $ 15,783     $ 22,178     $ 20,050     $ 9,846     $ (309 )   $ 5,628  
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing   -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming loans   15,474       15,783       22,178       20,050       9,846       (309 )     5,628  
Other real estate owned, net   117       117       117       117       117       -       -  
Nonperforming assets* $ 15,591     $ 15,900     $ 22,295     $ 20,167     $ 9,963     $ (309 )   $ 5,628  
                           
Nonperforming assets to assets*   0.21 %     0.22 %     0.30 %     0.27 %     0.14 %     -0.01       0.07  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.25 %     0.26 %     0.37 %     0.34 %     0.17 %     -0.01       0.09  
                           
* Excludes repossessed personal property of $1.3 million, $1.3 million, $0.8 million, $0.6 million, and $0.5 million as of Q4-23, Q3-23, Q2-23, Q1-23, and Q4-22, respectively    
                           
  As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)        
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,        
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022          
Allowance for credit losses:                          
Balance at beginning of period $ 67,313     $ 71,024     $ 72,249     $ 71,523     $ 71,584          
Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans   (2,880 )     5,167       514       2,181       221          
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   5,029       (8,878 )     (1,739 )     (1,455 )     (282 )        
Balance at end of period $ 69,462     $ 67,313     $ 71,024     $ 72,249     $ 71,523          
                           
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)   -0.33 %     0.60 %     0.12 %     0.10 %     0.02 %        
Allowance for credit losses to loans   1.12 %     1.12 %     1.19 %     1.21 %     1.20 %        
                           
Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:                          
Balance at beginning of period $ 2,463     $ 2,476     $ 3,067     $ 3,115     $ 3,250          
Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items   11       (13 )     (591 )     (48 )     (135 )        
Balance at end of period $ 2,474     $ 2,463     $ 2,476     $ 3,067     $ 3,115          
                           
Unused commitments to extend credit $ 813,960     $ 848,886     $ 791,818     $ 924,371     $ 780,543          
                           
(1)       Annualized                          
                           

Corporate Developments
On October 26, 2023, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2023 fourth quarter of $0.25 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on November 22, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call
Hanmi Bank will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings conference call today, January 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

  • a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;
  • general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;
  • volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;
  • availability of capital from private and government sources;
  • demographic changes;
  • competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;
  • inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;
  • our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;
  • risks of natural disasters;
  • legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;
  • the failure to maintain current technologies;
  • risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;
  • failure to attract or retain key employees;
  • our ability to access cost-effective funding;
  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
  • fluctuations in real estate values;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;
  • the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;
  • strategic transactions we may enter into;
  • the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;
  • our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;
  • changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;
  • our ability to control expenses; and
  • cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Larry Clark, CFA
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
lclark@finprofiles.com
310-622-8223


Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  December 31,   September 30,     Percentage   December 31,     Percentage
    2023       2023     Change Change     2022     Change Change
Assets                      
Cash and due from banks $ 302,324     $ 289,006     $ 13,318       4.6 %   $ 352,421     $ (50,097 )     -14.2 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value   865,739       817,242       48,497       5.9 %     853,838       11,901       1.4 %
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   12,013       11,767       246       2.1 %     8,043       3,970       49.4 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   6,112,972       5,953,472       159,500       2.7 %     5,895,610       217,362       3.7 %
Accrued interest receivable   23,371       20,715       2,656       12.8 %     18,537       4,834       26.1 %
Premises and equipment, net   21,959       20,707       1,252       6.0 %     22,850       (891 )     -3.9 %
Customers' liability on acceptances   625       1,386       (761 )     -54.9 %     328       297       90.5 %
Servicing assets   7,070       7,156       (86 )     -1.2 %     7,176       (106 )     -1.5 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   11,099       11,131       (32 )     -0.3 %     11,225       (126 )     -1.1 %
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   16,385       16,385       -       0.0 %     16,385       -       0.0 %
Bank-owned life insurance   56,335       56,364       (29 )     -0.1 %     55,544       791       1.4 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets   140,449       144,809       (4,360 )     -3.0 %     136,305       4,144       3.0 %
Total assets $ 7,570,341     $ 7,350,140     $ 220,201       3.0 %   $ 7,378,262     $ 192,079       2.6 %
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,003,596     $ 2,161,238     $ (157,642 )     -7.3 %   $ 2,539,602     $ (536,006 )     -21.1 %
Interest-bearing   4,276,978       4,098,834       178,144       4.3 %     3,628,470       648,508       17.9 %
Total deposits   6,280,574       6,260,072       20,502       0.3 %     6,168,072       112,502       1.8 %
Accrued interest payable   39,306       50,286       (10,980 )     -21.8 %     7,792       31,514       404.4 %
Bank's liability on acceptances   625       1,386       (761 )     -54.9 %     328       297       90.5 %
Borrowings   325,000       162,500       162,500       100.0 %     350,000       (25,000 )     -7.1 %
Subordinated debentures   130,012       129,860       152       0.1 %     129,409       603       0.5 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   92,933       82,677       10,256       12.4 %     85,146       7,787       9.1 %
Total liabilities   6,868,450       6,686,781       181,669       2.7 %     6,740,747       127,703       1.9 %
                       
Stockholders' equity:                      
Common stock   34       34       -       0.0 %     33       1       3.0 %
Additional paid-in capital   586,912       586,169       743       0.1 %     583,410       3,502       0.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (71,928 )     (99,422 )     27,494       27.7 %     (88,985 )     17,057       19.2 %
Retained earnings   319,048       308,007       11,041       3.6 %     269,542       49,506       18.4 %
Less treasury stock   (132,175 )     (131,429 )     (746 )     -0.6 %     (126,485 )     (5,690 )     -4.5 %
Total stockholders' equity   701,891       663,359       38,532       5.8 %     637,515       64,376       10.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,570,341     $ 7,350,140     $ 220,201       3.0 %   $ 7,378,262     $ 192,079       2.6 %
                       

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Consolidated Statements of Income                          
(In thousands, except share and per share data)                          
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,       Percentage   December 31,       Percentage
    2023       2023       Change     2022       Change
Interest and dividend income:                          
Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 89,922     $ 85,398       5.3 %   $ 77,123       16.6 %
Interest on securities   4,583       4,204       9.0 %     3,633       26.1 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   341       317       7.6 %     289       18.0 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   2,337       4,153       -43.7 %     1,194       95.7 %
Total interest and dividend income   97,183       94,072       3.3 %     82,239       18.2 %
Interest expense:                          
Interest on deposits   40,277       36,818       9.4 %     14,900       170.3 %
Interest on borrowings   2,112       753       180.5 %     1,192       77.2 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   1,654       1,646       0.5 %     1,586       4.3 %
Total interest expense   44,043       39,217       12.3 %     17,678       149.1 %
Net interest income before credit loss expense   53,140       54,855       -3.1 %     64,561       -17.7 %
Credit loss expense (recovery)   (2,870 )     5,154       -155.7 %     52       -5619.2 %
Net interest income after credit loss expense   56,010       49,701       12.7 %     64,509       -13.2 %
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,391       2,605       -8.2 %     2,742       -12.8 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   1,245       1,155       7.8 %     1,115       11.7 %
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   1,448       1,172       23.5 %     1,933       -25.1 %
Other operating income   1,596       6,296       -74.7 %     1,667       -4.3 %
Total noninterest income   6,680       11,228       -40.5 %     7,457       -10.4 %
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   20,062       20,361       -1.5 %     20,279       -1.1 %
Occupancy and equipment   4,604       4,825       -4.6 %     3,668       25.5 %
Data processing   3,487       3,490       -0.1 %     3,431       1.6 %
Professional fees   1,977       1,568       26.1 %     1,783       10.9 %
Supplies and communications   613       552       11.1 %     683       -10.2 %
Advertising and promotion   990       534       85.4 %     974       1.6 %
Other operating expenses   3,478       2,915       19.3 %     3,026       14.9 %
Total noninterest expense   35,211       34,245       2.8 %     33,844       4.0 %
Income before tax   27,479       26,684       3.0 %     38,122       -27.9 %
Income tax expense   8,846       7,888       12.1 %     9,643       -8.3 %
Net income $ 18,633     $ 18,796       -0.9 %   $ 28,479       -34.6 %
                          -  
Basic earnings per share: $ 0.61     $ 0.62           $ 0.93        
Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.61     $ 0.62           $ 0.93        
                           
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                          
Basic   30,189,578       30,251,961             30,346,343        
Diluted   30,251,315       30,292,872             30,442,175        
Common shares outstanding   30,368,655       30,410,582             30,485,621        
                           
Consolidated Statements of Income, Continued                          
(In thousands, except share and per share data)                          
  Twelve Months Ended            
  December 31,   December 31,       Percentage            
    2023       2022       Change            
Interest and dividend income:                          
Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 339,811     $ 257,878       31.8 %            
Interest on securities   16,938       12,351       37.1 %            
Dividends on FHLB stock   1,229       1,024       20.0 %            
Interest on deposits in other banks   11,350       2,560       343.4 %            
Total interest and dividend income   369,328       273,813       34.9 %            
Interest expense:                          
Interest on deposits   134,708       25,938       419.3 %            
Interest on borrowings   6,867       2,249       205.3 %            
Interest on subordinated debentures   6,482       7,979       -18.8 %            
Total interest expense   148,057       36,166       309.4 %            
Net interest income before credit loss expense   221,271       237,647       -6.9 %            
Credit loss expense (recovery)   4,342       836       -419.4 %            
Net interest income after credit loss expense   216,929       236,811       -8.4 %            
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,147       11,488       -11.7 %            
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   4,832       4,805       0.6 %            
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   5,701       9,478       -39.9 %            
Other operating income   13,499       8,429       60.1 %            
Total noninterest income   34,179       34,200       -0.1 %            
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   81,398       76,140       6.9 %            
Occupancy and equipment   18,340       17,648       3.9 %            
Data processing   13,695       13,134       4.3 %            
Professional fees   6,255       5,692       9.9 %            
Supplies and communications   2,479       2,638       -6.0 %            
Advertising and promotion   3,105       3,637       -14.6 %            
Other operating expenses   11,255       11,395       -1.2 %            
Total noninterest expense   136,527       130,284       4.8 %            
Income before tax   114,581       140,727       -18.6 %            
Income tax expense   34,540       39,333       -12.2 %            
Net income $ 80,041     $ 101,394       -21.1 %            
              -              
Basic earnings per share: $ 2.63     $ 3.33                    
Diluted earnings per share: $ 2.62     $ 3.32                    
                           
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                          
Basic   30,269,740       30,299,148                    
Diluted   30,330,258       30,392,057                    
Common shares outstanding   30,368,655       30,485,621                    
                           

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
      Interest Average       Interest Average       Interest Average
  Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /
  Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate
Assets                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable (1) $ 6,071,644     $ 89,922       5.88 %   $ 5,915,423     $ 85,398       5.73 %   $ 5,877,298     $ 77,123       5.21 %
Securities (2)   961,551       4,582       1.93 %     955,473       4,204       1.79 %     966,299       3,633       1.47 %
FHLB stock   16,385       341       8.25 %     16,385       317       7.67 %     16,385       289       7.00 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   181,140       2,338       5.12 %     317,498       4,153       5.19 %     138,476       1,194       3.42 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,230,720       97,183       5.34 %     7,204,779       94,072       5.19 %     6,998,458       82,239       4.67 %
                             
Noninterest-earning assets:                            
Cash and due from banks   61,146             59,994             70,203        
Allowance for credit losses   (68,319 )           (70,173 )           (71,976 )      
Other assets   251,660             240,145             255,493        
                             
Total assets $ 7,475,207           $ 7,434,745           $ 7,252,178        
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,679     $ 29       0.13 %   $ 94,703     $ 32       0.13 %   $ 119,106     $ 32       0.11 %
Money market and savings   1,669,973       14,379       3.42 %     1,601,826       12,485       3.09 %     1,781,834       6,187       1.38 %
Time deposits   2,417,803       25,869       4.24 %     2,438,112       24,301       3.95 %     1,585,798       8,681       2.17 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,174,455       40,277       3.83 %     4,134,641       36,818       3.53 %     3,486,738       14,900       1.70 %
Borrowings   205,951       2,113       4.07 %     120,381       753       2.48 %     197,554       1,269       2.55 %
Subordinated debentures   129,933       1,653       5.09 %     129,780       1,646       5.07 %     129,335       1,509       4.67 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,510,339       44,043       3.88 %     4,384,802       39,217       3.55 %     3,813,627       17,678       1.84 %
                             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                            
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing   2,025,212             2,136,156             2,593,948        
Other liabilities   177,321             159,127             134,074        
Stockholders' equity   762,335             754,660             710,529        
                             
Total liabilities and