WISCONSIN, January 23 - An Act to renumber and amend 115.28 (7g) (b); to amend 118.19 (3) (a); and to create 115.28 (7g) (b) 1. to 3. and 118.19 (19) of the statutes; Relating to: student teaching requirement for teacher preparatory programs and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb917
You just read:
SB917 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-23
