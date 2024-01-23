Submit Release
SB917 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-23

WISCONSIN, January 23 - An Act to renumber and amend 115.28 (7g) (b); to amend 118.19 (3) (a); and to create 115.28 (7g) (b) 1. to 3. and 118.19 (19) of the statutes; Relating to: student teaching requirement for teacher preparatory programs and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb917

