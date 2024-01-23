On This Page

Date: February 28, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM ET

FDA’s Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) ensures, through a scientific and regulatory process, that Americans have access to safe, effective, and high-quality generic drugs. One of the ways OGD supports generic drug regulatory activities is through international engagements.

In this webinar, FDA will discuss and provide updates on FDA and EMA’s Parallel Scientific Advice (PSA) Pilot Program for complex generics/hybrid products, address currently available international engagement opportunities, host a panel discussion on topics pertinent to the generic drug industry, and answer questions during live Q&A sessions with FDA and other global regulatory experts.

Members of global regulatory agencies including regulatory reviewers

Generic drug industry including current and prospective applicants who are interested in submitting an application for a generic drug

Consultants focused on bioequivalence, and clinical research coordinators

FDA-EMA Parallel Scientific Advice Pilot Program for Complex Generics/Hybrid Products

Generic Drug Cluster

International Collaboration Among Regulatory Agencies

