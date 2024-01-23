BMG partners with TM Studios to create new Production Music Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- TM Studios is proud to announce a new partnership with BMG. Adding the BMG roster of production music libraries to the innovative TM Production Music Catalog will make TM Production Music one of a kind in the radio industry.
TM Production Music is the latest production music service from the company that invented production music for radio. The partnership makes TM Studios an exclusive partner of BMG Premium Production Music Catalogues and is the exclusive place for radio producers to access iconic labels such as Beds and Beats, X-Ray Dog, and legendary Sounds of Red Bull. The BMG catalog joins a library that already contains hundreds of thousands of tracks from the best mainstream and boutique labels, all hand-curated for radio. TM Production Music is designed with fast AI Searching to help radio producers get better music, faster with absolutely no junk or filler tracks.
Dave Bethell, Chief Creative Officer and Co-owner of TM Studios says, “When we launched TM Production Music, we took the time to listen to the industry to understand their needs, daily challenges, and frustrations. What we discovered was a need for a large volume of high-quality music, that is easy to search for and is fairly priced. Along with our already successful indie boutique labels, teaming up with BMG gives us all of that and so much more, I’m excited to be working with the incredible BMG team again and offering this great music to radio.”
Darrel Shirk, VP, Operations BMG Production Music says, “BMG Production Music’s unparalleled success is rooted in a unique blend of artistic innovation through our roster of talented composers and artists, and global creative services. Joining with TM Studios, the leaders in radio music in the US, not only make sense but sets the rhythm for a successful collaboration that will resonate nationally. “
TM Production Music is already making an impact in the radio industry and is available now, either for cash or barter through Westwood One. To learn more check out https://tmstudios.com/production-music/ or contact TM Studios at hello@tmstudios.com.
About TM Studios – www.tmstudios.com
TM Studios is a full-service sound agency that creates and distributes audio branding products and services. Its sole mission is to help Radio and TV Stations, Agencies, Commercial Clients, and Producers connect and engage with their audiences more effectively, more often. Heard by over 100 million listeners weekly, TM Studios is widely considered the platinum standard in music branding around the world. With 55+ years of heritage, experience in the audio branding industry and with a wide range of products to fit every production need and any budget, the team of expert producers, imagers, musicians, and engineers from our high-end studios in Dallas, LA, Manchester and around the world, are ready to take on your next project.
About BMG Production Music – www.bmgproductionmusic.com
BMGPM is the world’s fastest-growing production music company. As the global partner to many top brands and global customers working across all genres of television, advertising, film, radio, and gaming, their mission is to provide you with the best music that fits your sonic brand and captures the story you are telling, selling, or delivering. Add to this their music consultants and AI technology, alongside synch and custom departments, BMG is perfectly placed to provide a complete music service to support your next production across any media, globally. No matter what style of music, BMGPM almost certainly has a track, a sound bite, a music bed, a stinger, a bumper, a highlight and more to produce reactive engagement and better connect with your audience.
