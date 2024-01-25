Chief Executive and Former Chief Investment Officer Marc Groz Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Marc is a brilliant, innovative, and creative thinker who sees the complexity of opportune risk-taking in more dimensions than the average person, let alone the average risk expert. ”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Marc Groz of Stamford, Connecticut, in the United States.
Marc is the founder and chief executive officer of Right Risk LLC, a risk advisory boutique with an IP-based approach to complex risks. He is a former managing director of SPM, LLC, and managing member and chief investment officer of Topos, LLC. Marc is the author of the Forbes® Guide to the Markets and of a chapter in the World Scientific Encyclopedia of Climate Change. He is the holder of six fintech patents; two of these patents have led to startups that he founded, serving as chief scientist for one (CCX.tech) and chief executive officer for the other (AllometricsLLC.com). He serves as regional director of the Professional Risk Managers’ International Association’s (PRMIA) Stamford chapter and has served as a member of their global education committee and as chair of their cyber risk subcommittee. Marc earned his A.B. in mathematics and psychology from Columbia University, where he was awarded the William W. Cumming Prize in Psychology. He has taught and/or given lectures at NYU, Yale, and Cambridge Universities.
"I’ve known Marc for years as a brilliant, innovative, and creative thinker," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "He sees the complexity of opportune risk-taking in more dimensions than the average person, let alone the average risk expert. I’m thrilled that he has earned this global credential and joins our elite alumni network."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This program is an excellent opportunity for immersion in the vital field of risk governance, an intrinsically multi-disciplinary arena of immense importance to our increasingly complex society,” said Mr. Groz.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
