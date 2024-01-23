Palm Springs Art Museum Announces Staged Reading of "Art" by Yasmina Reza

Judith Ivey

Tony Award winning play to be directed by acclaimed actress and director Judith Ivey for the Museum's Artful Events fundraising series.

We are thrilled to have Ms. Ivey bring her extraordinary talent to Palm Springs Art Museum as part of the Artful Events this season.” — David Youse, Producer

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Springs Art Museum announces the presentation of a staged reading of the Tony Award-winning play Art by Yasmina Reza. The production is being presented in association with David Youse and directed by the distinguished actress Judith Ivey. The reading will take place in the museum's Annenberg Theater on Friday, April 5, 2024, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, followed by a reception that will give attendees the opportunity to engage with the director and actors. It is being presented as part of the museum's fundraising series Artful Events, which provides novel experiences in art and beyond with all proceeds go towards funding exhibitions, programming, and operations.

Art is a French-language play that focuses on the meaning of art (in the form of a solid white painting) as well as the meaning of friendship. It premiered in Paris in 1994 and was subsequently adapted into an English-language production by playwright and screen writer Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons); it went on to win the Tony Award for Best Play.

Ivey is the recipient of numerous awards including two Tonys and two Drama Desk Awards, as well as the Lucille Lortel and Obie awards. She also has over 40 films to her credit, including the award-winning Women Talking, and appearances in television series such as Designing Women, White Collar, Nurse Jackie, Law and Order: SVU, and Bloodline. She has also directed over 30 stage productions across the United States, and received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Illinois State University. Recognized for her contributions to the arts, Ivey was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame, awarded the Texas State Medal of Arts for Theatre, and honored by Women in Film-Dallas.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Ivey bring her extraordinary talent to Palm Springs Art Museum as part of the Artful Events this season,” said producers David Youse and George Sinatra, the museum's manager of corporate and foundation grants.

Palm Springs Art Museum invites the media to attend the reading of Art. Interested parties should contact Scott Slaven, Director of Marketing, Palm Springs Art Museum.

The spring schedule of Artful Events include a cocktail party at Frey House II, a fashion show in the museum's galleries, a wine tasting, and a private dinner by a Michelin-starred chef among many others. See the full schedule here.

About Palm Springs Art Museum

Palm Springs Art Museum is the largest cultural institution in the Coachella Valley. The flagship building, located in downtown Palm Springs, features compelling art exhibitions, a vast permanent collection, and the Annenberg Theater, all in a 150,000-square-foot, architecturally significant building. Just five blocks away, the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion, features exhibitions and programming that explore the rich topics of architecture and design.

psmuseum.org