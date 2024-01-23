Atlanta Nonprofit Launches ROBOKONG EV Education & Race Program
Mayor Andre Dickens to Celebrate STEM Sports with Ribbon Cutting at J.D. Sims Community Center
We are eager to welcome our neighbors and the community to join us as we embark on this journey to advance education in a fun, competitive, and intellectually stimulating environment.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KidKong Association is proud to unveil the ROBOKONG: EV Education & Race Program at the historic ribbon-cutting event to be held at the J.D. Sims Community Center in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. This celebratory launch signifies a new chapter in STEM education for Atlanta's youth, merging the excitement of sports with the critical learning of science and technology.
— Kidd Kong, Founder of the KidKong Association
Date: Wednesday, January 31
Time: 5:00pm - 7:00pm EST
Location: J.D. Sims Recreation Center, 544 Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA, USA
"We are eager to welcome our neighbors and the community to join us as we embark on this journey to advance education in a fun, competitive, and intellectually stimulating environment," said Kidd Kong, Founder of the KidKong Association.
The ROBOKONG EV Education and Race Program is designed to inspire passion for STEM among students through the engaging world of electric racing, underlining the potential of EV technology and its environmental benefits.
The KidKong Association invites the community, local businesses, and media to celebrate this pivotal moment. Attendees can register for free tickets via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ribbon-cutting-celebration-for-youth-ev-education-race-program-tickets-795661323437?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Come and experience the synergy of racing and learning at the ROBOKONG EV Education and Race Program launch!
About KidKong Association
The KidKong Association (KKA), a 501c3 non-profit organization, has been offering programs for youth since 2018. With a focus on nurturing growth and development, KKA offers a diverse array of programs, including the Electric Vehicle Education program designed to introduce youth to the dynamic world of electric vehicles. Having positively impacted over 600 youth, KKA is committed to accessible and transformative opportunities. For more information, visit www.kidkongassociation.com or contact info@KidKongAssociation.com.
Brian Prokes
Golden Collaborative
+1 407-592-9259
