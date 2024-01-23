Party official makes working trip to Russia

VIETNAM, January 23 - HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung led a CPV delegation to Russia for a working trip from January 20-23.

The delegation held meetings and working sessions with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko who is also co-chair of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation; Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, and leaders of major political parties in Russia.

At the events, both sides affirmed the significance of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and highlighted the ties between the political parties of Russia and the CPV as a political foundation for the relations between the two countries and their people. They also hailed the developments in bilateral ties in the recent time.

The Vietnamese delegation expressed gratitude on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for the substantial and effective support extended by the Party, State and people of the Soviet Union, including Russia, during Việt Nam's two wars for national independence, as well as the ongoing assistance provided by Russia.

During the visit, Trung and Chairman of the Communist Party of Russian Federation (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov signed an agreement to expand and deepen the cooperative relationship between the CPV and the CPRF.

The Vietnamese official also attended a round-table conference hosted by the United Russia Party, which centred on the role of politically responsible forces of Russia and ASEAN countries in shaping a new and equitable world order. — VNS