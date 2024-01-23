Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,657 in the last 365 days.

Party official makes working trip to Russia

VIETNAM, January 23 - HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung led a CPV delegation to Russia for a working trip from January 20-23.

The delegation held meetings and working sessions with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko who is also co-chair of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation; Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, and leaders of major political parties in Russia.

At the events, both sides affirmed the significance of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and highlighted the ties between the political parties of Russia and the CPV as a political foundation for the relations between the two countries and their people. They also hailed the developments in bilateral ties in the recent time.

The Vietnamese delegation expressed gratitude on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for the substantial and effective support extended by the Party, State and people of the Soviet Union, including Russia, during Việt Nam's two wars for national independence, as well as the ongoing assistance provided by Russia.

During the visit, Trung and Chairman of the Communist Party of Russian Federation (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov signed an agreement to expand and deepen the cooperative relationship between the CPV and the CPRF.

The Vietnamese official also attended a round-table conference hosted by the United Russia Party, which centred on the role of politically responsible forces of Russia and ASEAN countries in shaping a new and equitable world order. — VNS

You just read:

Party official makes working trip to Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more