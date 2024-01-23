CRN Recognizes HYCU, Inc. as a Cloud 100 Company for 2024

Partner Momentum and Innovation for SaaS and Multi-cloud Data Protection Highlights Latest Industry Recognition

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader in data protection as a service and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its annual Cloud 100 list and featured the company on their 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies of the 2024 Cloud 100. This list honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

In 2023, HYCU delivered HYCU R-Cloud, the world’s first low-code development platform for data protection. With HYCU R-Cloud, SaaS companies and service providers have an efficient and rapid to deliver application native backup and recovery. HYCU R-Graph, a key component to HYCU R-Cloud, gives partners a powerful way to visualize a customer’s entire data estate and identify applications and services that may currently be unprotected. Since the launch of R-Cloud, HYCU has signed more than 70 partners focused on specific SaaS-based applications to deliver integrations and offer data protection as a service to their own SaaS customers including Okta and Atlassian.

“HYCU has always been 100% partner driven and we have worked closely with each of our partners and customers to solve the most challenging data protection needs, regardless of data location,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Now that we have delivered the first solution able to address the growing need for the unserved SaaS application and cloud services market with R-Cloud, partners have a powerful way to deliver new value-added services. Along with R-Graph, the industry’s first solution able to map an organization’s entire data estate and visualize what data is protected and unprotected, our partners and their customers are able to turn on data protection for SaaS applications that previously had no protection available. This is a powerful way to combat not just simple user error but the rise of cyberthreats and malicious ransomware attacks. Thank you to the editors and team at The Channel Company for this recognition, and to all HYCUers, partners, alliances and customers for their continued support.”

"As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud’s agility and scalability,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year’s list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Attachment

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com Natalie Lewis The Channel Company nlewis@thechannelco.com