QNB Corp. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter 2023

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1,134,000, or $0.31 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $5,447,000, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, QNB reported net income of $9,483,000, or $2.63 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $15,921,000, or $4.47 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.26% and 2.83%, respectively, compared with 1.24% and 14.38%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2022.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., declined for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, in comparison with the same period in 2022 due to interest margin compression causing a $1,150,000 decline in net interest income, additional provision for credit losses on loans and commitments of $1,143,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $612,000. In the fourth quarter, we continued to improve the efficiency of our investment portfolio by executing a sale of $26 million in book value of low yielding fixed rate available-for-sale securities, booking a pre-tax loss of $1,801,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Bank; this compared to losses of $143,000 in 2022.  The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

  Three months ended,           Twelve months ended,        
  12/31/2023     12/31/2022     Variance     12/31/2023     12/31/2022     Variance  
QNB Bank $ 827,000     $ 4,408,000     $ (3,581,000 )   $ 9,395,000     $ 16,445,000     $ (7,050,000 )
QNB Corp   307,000       1,039,000       (732,000 )     88,000       (524,000 )     612,000  
Consolidated net income $ 1,134,000     $ 5,447,000     $ (4,313,000 )   $ 9,483,000     $ 15,921,000     $ (6,438,000 )

Total assets as of December 31, 2023 were $1,706,318,000 compared with $1,668,497,000 at December 31, 2022. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $15,209,000, or 3.0%, to $490,181,000, primarily due to sales. Loans receivable increased $33,083,000 to approximately $1,093,533,000, or 3.1%. Total deposits increased $5,380,000 to $1,488,713,000. Short-term borrowing declined $2,609,000, or 2.7%.

"2023 was a year filled with rising interest rates, compressing our margin and creating a decline in our net interest income.  We were aggressive in our proactive moves to respond and structure our company for future profitability,” stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “This quarter, our significant move was restructuring our investment portfolio, selling off underperforming securities, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $1.8 million impacting the fourth quarter earnings.  We reinvested the security sale proceeds in cash, which will provide significantly higher yields, resulting in improved liquidity for our balance sheet and profitability.  Coupling this with the interest-rate hedge contracts we entered earlier in 2023, we are better positioned going into 2024.  Finally, I am pleased with the growth in our deposit balances and with the credit quality of our loan book, all indicators of our diligent focus on our core business.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $10,192,000 and $40,155,000 respectively, a decrease of $1,087,000 and $4,342,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.72% for the same period in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.39% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared with 2.71% for the same period in 2022.

The yield on earning assets was 4.44% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared with 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, yield on earning assets was 4.09%, compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.55% for the quarter and 2.11% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared with 1.03% and 0.60% for the same periods in 2022, respectively.

Proceeds from average short-term borrowings and proceeds from sales and payments received on investment securities over the past year were invested in loans and higher-yielding investments. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 42% of average earning assets in the twelve months of 2023 compared with 38% for the same period in 2022, and the increases in rates on both the commercial real estate loans and the commercial and industrial loans majorly contributed to the 95 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 23% of average earnings assets in the twelve months of 2023 compared with 27% for the same period in 2022. The 144 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits and the 201 basis-point increase in the rate on short-term borrowing were the primary contributors to the increase in the cost of funds of 151 basis points, contributing to the decrease in net interest margin.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326) (CECL) effective January 1, 2023. QNB recorded a decrease to its allowance for loan losses of $1,089,000 and an increase to its reserve for unused commitments of $5,000. The impact of this CECL adjustment, net of deferred taxes, of $857,000 was added to shareholders' equity.

QNB recorded $291,000 in provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a reversal in provision of $850,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022; and reversed $828,000 in provision for credit losses on loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to a reversal in provision of $850,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,852,000 represents 0.81% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023, compared to $9,442,000, or 0.91% of loans receivable upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023. Net loan recoveries were $19,000 for the quarter and net recoveries of $238,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared with recoveries of $43,000 and $197,000 for the same periods in 2022, primarily due to commercial customers. Annualized net loan recoveries for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.01% and annualized net loan recoveries of 0.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of average loans receivable, respectively. Annualized net loan recoveries for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were 0.02% and 0.02% of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $5,668,000, or 0.52% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023, compared with $9,121,000, or 0.88% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2023, $1,306,000, or approximately 67% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $11,747,000 at December 31, 2023, compared with $13,684,000 at December 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $283,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $2,997,000 for the same period in 2022. There was a net realized loss of $2,262,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to a net loss of $227,000 on the sales of securities in the same period in 2022. Unrealized net gain on investment equity securities was $904,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to a net gain of $1,602,000 for the same period in 2022. The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 4.22%.

Fees for service to customers increase $10,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to overdraft fees. ATM and debit card income decreased $17,000 to $687,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, income is related to card usage. Retail brokerage and advisory income increased $23,000 to $207,000 for the same period. Net gains on sales of loans increased $11,000 for the same period due to volume. Bank-owned life insurance decreased $9,000 for the same period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income was $4,837,000 a decrease of $894,000 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to realized losses on sale of securities was $2,077,000, a decline of $2,343,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022. Unrealized gains related to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio was $250,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1,276,000 over the same period in 2022. Increases in non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees, and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $37,000, $16,000, and $74,000, respectively. Other non-interest income increased $36,000 due primarily to a sales tax refund of $115,000, partly offset by Bank-owned life insurance of $41,000 and a decrease in title insurance income of $32,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,746,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $8,119,000 for the same period in 2022. Salaries and benefits expense increased $253,000, or 5.7%, to $4,717,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $42,000, to $3,912,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Benefits expense increased $211,000, when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $218,000, to $1,477,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 due to software maintenance costs. Other non-interest expense increased $156,000 when comparing fourth quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022 due to an increase in FDIC insurance of $119,000, an increase in marketing expense of $48,000 and write-offs due to fraud on customer accounts of $252,000, partly offset by decreases in Bank shares tax of $149,000, in telephone, postage and supplies of $56,000, and in third-party services of $50,000.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense was $34,109,000, an increase of $2,617,000, or 8.3%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Provision for income taxes decreased $1,258,000 to $302,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to decreased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2022. The effective tax rates for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were 21.0% and 19.1%, respectively, compared with 22.3% and 18.7%, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts: David W. Freeman Jeffrey Lehocky
  President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
  215-538-5600 x-5619 215-538-5600 x-5716
  dfreeman@qnbbank.com jlehocky@qnbbank.com


QNB Corp.  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)                    
Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22  
Assets $ 1,706,318   $ 1,684,392   $ 1,650,586   $ 1,626,499   $ 1,668,497  
Cash and cash equivalents   62,657     55,141     34,824     14,201     15,899  
Investment securities                    
Debt securities, AFS   490,181     505,390     527,741     537,904     546,525  
Equity securities   5,910     4,765     5,424     11,908     12,056  
Loans held-for-sale   549     446     810     388     -  
Loans receivable   1,093,533     1,060,450     1,029,744     1,011,956     1,039,385  
Allowance for loan losses   (8,852 )   (8,542 )   (8,365 )   (8,191 )   (10,531 )
Net loans   1,084,681     1,051,908     1,021,379     1,003,765     1,028,854  
Deposits   1,488,713     1,483,333     1,449,765     1,424,590     1,418,369  
Demand, non-interest bearing   185,098     192,226     212,396     212,259     231,849  
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings   988,634     1,000,921     962,042     962,315     1,011,071  
Time   314,981     290,186     275,327     250,016     175,449  
Short-term borrowings   94,094     96,703     90,845     110,192     161,327  
Long-term debt   20,000     20,000     20,000     -     10,000  
Shareholders' equity   90,824     74,081     80,945     83,874     70,958  
                     
Asset Quality Data (Period End)                    
Non-accrual loans $ 1,940   $ 1,893   $ 4,794   $ 4,561   $ 4,820  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   -     -     -     -     -  
Restructured loans   3,728     3,979     4,033     4,244     4,301  
Non-performing loans   5,668     5,872     8,827     8,805     9,121  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
Non-performing assets $ 5,668   $ 5,872   $ 8,827   $ 8,805   $ 9,121  
                     
Allowance for loan losses $ 8,852   $ 8,542   $ 8,365   $ 8,191   $ 10,531  
                     
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale   0.52 %   0.55 %   0.86 %   0.87 %   0.88 %
Non-performing assets / Assets   0.33 %   0.35 %   0.53 %   0.54 %   0.55 %
Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.81 %   1.01 %


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended,   Twelve months ended,
For the period: 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22   12/31/23 12/31/22
Interest income $ 19,257   $ 18,497   $ 15,865   $ 15,463   $ 14,739     $ 69,082   $ 52,421  
Interest expense   9,065     8,284     6,532     5,046     3,460       28,927     7,924  
Net interest income   10,192     10,213     9,333     10,417     11,279       40,155     44,497  
Provision for credit losses   293     459     209     (1,805 )   (850 )     (844 )   (850 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,899     9,754     9,124     12,222     12,129       40,999     45,347  
Non-interest income:                
Fees for services to customers   414     421     414     402     404       1,651     1,614  
ATM and debit card   687     685     704     659     704       2,735     2,719  
Retail brokerage and advisory income   207     219     202     234     184       862     788  
Net realized (loss) gain on investment securities   (2,262 )   131     519     (465 )   (227 )     (2,077 )   266  
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   904     (138 )   (573 )   57     1,602       250     (1,026 )
Net gain on sale of loans   11     4     (5 )   6     -       16     6  
Other   322     433     319     326     330       1,400     1,364  
Total non-interest income   283     1,755     1,580     1,219     2,997       4,837     5,731  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   4,717     4,971     4,775     4,563     4,464       19,026     17,306  
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment   1,477     1,504     1,467     1,377     1,259       5,825     5,112  
Other   2,552     2,196     2,250     2,260     2,396       9,258     9,074  
Total non-interest expense   8,746     8,671     8,492     8,200     8,119       34,109     31,492  
Income before income taxes   1,436     2,838     2,212     5,241     7,007       11,727     19,586  
Provision for income taxes   302     494     325     1,123     1,560       2,244     3,665  
Net income $ 1,134   $ 2,344   $ 1,887   $ 4,118   $ 5,447     $ 9,483   $ 15,921  
                 
Share and Per Share Data:                
Net income - basic $ 0.31   $ 0.65   $ 0.52   $ 1.15   $ 1.52     $ 2.63   $ 4.47  
Net income - diluted $ 0.31   $ 0.65   $ 0.52   $ 1.15   $ 1.52     $ 2.63   $ 4.47  
Book value $ 24.86   $ 20.35   $ 22.42   $ 23.32   $ 19.78     $ 24.86   $ 19.78  
Cash dividends $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.36     $ 1.48   $ 1.44  
Average common shares outstanding -basic   3,642,096     3,613,230     3,598,545     3,588,363     3,577,587       3,610,713     3,564,481  
Average common shares outstanding -diluted   3,642,096     3,613,230     3,598,545     3,588,363     3,577,587       3,610,713     3,564,481  
Selected Ratios:                
Return on average assets   0.25 %   0.52 %   0.44 %   0.97 %   1.24 %     0.54 %   0.93 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   2.83 %   5.88 %   4.82 %   10.81 %   14.38 %     6.04 %   10.90 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   2.36 %   2.38 %   2.27 %   2.55 %   2.68 %     2.39 %   2.71 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)   82.39 %   71.58 %   76.78 %   69.57 %   56.20 %     74.84 %   61.82 %
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets   8.93 %   8.91 %   9.12 %   8.99 %   8.65 %     8.99 %   8.54 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (19 ) $ 275   $ 38   $ (532 ) $ (43 )   $ (238 ) $ (197 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale   -0.01 %   0.10 %   0.01 %   -0.21 %   -0.02 %     -0.02 %   -0.02 %
Balance Sheet (Average)                
Assets $ 1,779,627   $ 1,773,138   $ 1,719,368   $ 1,719,167   $ 1,737,679     $ 1,748,029   $ 1,710,449  
Investment securities (AFS & Equities)   604,292     624,423     636,110     649,231     673,117       628,380     696,158  
Loans receivable   1,072,616     1,039,351     1,026,881     1,021,265     1,020,102       1,040,121     967,438  
Deposits   1,490,244     1,488,632     1,427,238     1,414,764     1,462,654       1,455,517     1,460,416  
Shareholders' equity   158,987     158,063     156,890     154,503     150,281       157,126     146,088  


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
               
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Average Average     Average Average  
  Balance Rate Interest   Balance Rate Interest
Assets              
Investment securities:              
U.S. Treasury $ 7,255   5.19 % $ 95   $ 298   1.50 % $ 1
U.S. Government agencies   95,852   1.13     270     101,941   1.11     283
State and municipal   108,771   3.64     991     124,514   2.35     731
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   380,666   2.72     2,584     428,186   1.62     1,737
Corporate debt securities and mutual funds   6,708   4.40     74     6,647   4.38     73
Equities   5,040   4.98     63     11,531   3.50     102
Total investment securities   604,292   2.70     4,077     673,117   1.74     2,927
Loans:              
Commercial real estate   751,629   5.18     9,809     678,061   4.43     7,578
Residential real estate   109,048   3.89     1,062     106,045   3.47     920
Home equity loans   60,599   6.76     1,032     58,860   5.63     835
Commercial and industrial   128,440   7.31     2,367     152,183   6.14     2,357
Consumer loans   3,732   7.71     72     4,298   6.65     72
Tax-exempt loans   19,556   3.66     180     20,655   3.44     179
Total loans, net of unearned income*   1,073,004   5.37     14,522     1,020,102   4.64     11,941
Other earning assets   57,432   5.52     800     4,360   3.93     43
Total earning assets   1,734,728   4.44     19,399     1,697,579   3.49     14,911
Cash and due from banks   13,539           12,854      
Allowance for loan losses   (8,668 )         (11,351 )    
Other assets   40,028           38,597      
Total assets $ 1,779,627         $ 1,737,679      
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Interest-bearing deposits:              
Interest-bearing demand $ 321,858   0.83 %   673   $ 351,283   0.46 %   412
Municipals   141,524   4.78     1,704     127,252   2.91     933
Money market   223,646   3.39     1,910     132,282   0.65     216
Savings   305,502   1.27     979     433,930   0.79     863
Time < $100   144,386   3.39     1,234     91,196   0.88     201
Time $100 through $250   116,054   4.05     1,183     60,200   1.38     209
Time > $250   42,485   3.78     404     25,103   1.05     66
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,295,455   2.48     8,087     1,221,246   0.94     2,900
Short-term borrowings   97,402   3.08     755     106,295   1.94     520
Long-term debt   20,000   4.36     223     10,000   1.57     40
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,412,857   2.55     9,065     1,337,541   1.03     3,460
Non-interest-bearing deposits   194,789           241,408      
Other liabilities   12,994           8,449      
Shareholders' equity   158,987           150,281      
Total liabilities and              
shareholders' equity $ 1,779,627         $ 1,737,679      
Net interest rate spread   1.89 %       2.46 %  
Margin/net interest income   2.36 % $ 10,334     2.68 % $ 11,451
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
* Includes loans held-for-sale


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)  
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)  
                           
  Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
  Average   Average         Average   Average      
  Balance   Rate   Interest     Balance   Rate   Interest  
Assets                          
Investment securities:                          
U.S. Treasury $ 4,535     5.06 % $ 229     $ 524     1.18 % $ 6  
U.S. Government agencies   100,409     1.11     1,119       101,455     1.10     1,119  
State and municipal   109,598     2.89     3,164       128,126     2.39     3,056  
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   399,599     2.14     8,555       447,369     1.58     7,059  
Corporate debt securities and mutual funds   6,655     4.40     293       6,673     4.37     291  
Equities   7,584     4.22     320       12,011     3.32     399  
Total investment securities   628,380     2.18     13,680       696,158     1.71     11,930  
Loans:                          
Commercial real estate   713,294     4.89     34,900       637,023     4.20     26,759  
Residential real estate   107,379     3.73     4,005       104,397     3.34     3,484  
Home equity loans   58,144     6.52     3,794       56,155     4.38     2,459  
Commercial and industrial   137,966     7.50     10,344       145,579     5.10     7,432  
Consumer loans   3,889     7.29     283       4,512     5.63     254  
Tax-exempt loans   19,876     3.56     707       19,778     3.42     676  
Total loans, net of unearned income*   1,040,548     5.19     54,033       967,444     4.24     41,064  
Other earning assets   34,816     5.61     1,953       5,782     2.42     140  
Total earning assets   1,703,744     4.09     69,666       1,669,384     3.18     53,134  
Cash and due from banks   13,918               13,803          
Allowance for loan losses   (8,820 )             (11,287 )        
Other assets   39,187               38,549          
Total assets $ 1,748,029             $ 1,710,449          
                           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                          
Interest-bearing deposits:                          
Interest-bearing demand $ 315,990     0.60 %   1,900     $ 345,054     0.27 %   933  
Municipals   131,610     4.46     5,867       122,824     1.43     1,758  
Money market   183,004     2.64     4,823       137,830     0.45     617  
Savings   348,878     1.20     4,187       443,104     0.49     2,175  
Time < $100   121,622     2.63     3,194       91,216     0.79     723  
Time $100 through $250   107,560     3.59     3,859       52,314     0.93     489  
Time > $250   38,076     3.08     1,171       25,296     0.83     209  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,246,740     2.01     25,001       1,217,638     0.57     6,904  
Short-term borrowings   108,862     3.01     3,273       85,876     1.00     861  
Long-term debt   15,712     4.10     653       10,000     1.57     159  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,371,314     2.11     28,927       1,313,514     0.60     7,924  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   208,777               242,778          
Other liabilities   10,812               8,069          
Shareholders' equity   157,126               146,088          
Total liabilities and                          
shareholders' equity $ 1,748,029             $ 1,710,449          
Net interest rate spread       1.98 %             2.58 %    
Margin/net interest income       2.39 % $ 40,739           2.71 % $ 45,210  
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%  
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.  
* Includes loans held-for-sale                          


