Year in Photos 2023

In 2023, reasons for hope could be hard to find. Hunger rose in vulnerable communities due to conflicts, climate disasters, and chronic inequality. Violence permeated Ukraine, Haiti, Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of Congo; drought in Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, and Syria; floods in East Africa, Bangladesh, and the United States; and major difficulties in securing food, housing, and everyday essentials worldwide. When finding hope is a challenge, we at Action Against Hunger turn to our core purpose: action. Once we take initiative and action, hope is within our reach. A better world is possible. We can see the proof in every community we serve: In Kenya, where solar powered “vending machines” provide clean water and safety for women and girls.

In Ukraine, where our mental health care providers support families who have survived trauma and conflict and help them to recover.

In Madagascar, where farmers adapt to a changing climate and work together to save money.

In Bangladesh, where technology is helping to predict and warn families of flooding.

In the Darién Gap, where our mobile health teams provide migrant families with medical care.

In our staff, from Sudan to Gaza to Haiti, who work tirelessly – despite immense challenges – to deliver lifesaving aid to communities in desperate need. Below, find hope and inspiration in some of our most powerful photos from 2023.

Afghanistan One-year-old Arfanullah is back with his family after being treated for malnutrition by Action Against Hunger’s teams in Kabul, Afghanistan. In addition to preventing and treating hunger, we are also responding to emergencies and providing support for people facing mental health challenges.

Kenya High in the mountains of northwestern Kenya, communities have long clashed over limited resources such as land, water, and food. In recent years, some of these conflicts have subsided, but flooding, landslides, and limited rainfall remain threats to peace. Action Against Hunger works with mothers’ groups, helping them to grow lucrative crops like onions and to learn ways to improve their children’s health and nutrition.

Turkey On February 6, 2023, a massive earthquake and several large aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. Action Against Hunger’s emergency teams quickly deployed to help. After losing their homes and belongings, families fled and sought refuge. At displacement camps, our staff established spaces for mothers and their babies – places where they could relax, feel safe, bond and play with their children, and learn about breastfeeding and other child feeding best practices.

Chad In April, conflict broke out in Sudan, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. Many remain displaced within Sudan, while others fled as refugees to neighboring countries like Chad and South Sudan. Action Against Hunger is providing essential supplies, such as clean water and hygiene kits, as well as cash transfers to help displaced families cope and begin to rebuild their lives.

Moldova In Moldova, 25-year-old Erodina and her family struggle to make ends meet as they feel the impacts of the ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine. In this photo, Erodina sits with her daughter Anastasia in a maternity clinic to receive breastfeeding guidance. Breastfeeding is a key way to ensure that babies receive nutrients, calories, immunities, and other benefits during their first years of life. With support from Action Against Hunger, UNICEF, and our local partners, Erodina learned different ways to breastfeed and what to do when Anastasia refuses to feed.

Tanzania In Tanzania, Mariam and her young son are healthy and full of joy. Mariam works regularly with a community health worker trained by Action Against Hunger – he visits her to check on her child’s health and nutrition status and to teach her about breastfeeding, diverse diets, and more.

Ukraine Five-year-old Kira is making a gift for her mother. “She’s away on business and I want to do something nice for her,” she says. Kira has been living with her family in a shelter for Ukrainians displaced by conflict for more than a year. In this shelter, created and managed by one of our partner organizations called “World to Ukrainians,” Action Against Hunger helps to provide hundreds of hot meals a day.

Kira, 5, makes a present for her mother in the displacement shelter where the family has lived for more than a year in Ukraine.

Senegal Around the world, Action Against Hunger is innovating new solutions in the fight against hunger. Here, a child in Senegal models how our SAM Photo App works – it’s an award-winning and potentially lifesaving tool that equips health workers and parents with a faster, more effective way to detect childhood malnutrition. With just a quick photo, the app compares the shape of a healthy child to the child being screened, preventing human error and providing a more accurate and detailed view of a child’s nutrition status.

Colombia Record numbers of people migrated through Central America in 2023, seeking a better life for themselves and their families. Each day, hundreds of people – sometimes thousands – made the dangerous journey through the Darién Gap in Panama and Colombia. As they travel through the jungles, they face countless risks to their health and safety, including deadly hunger. In September, Action Against Hunger launched a new emergency program that deploys our mobile health teams to offer nutrition and health services to migrant families in the Gap.

Madagascar In February and March 2023, Cyclone Freddy ravaged harvests in Madagascar. Action Against Hunger is working with savings and loans associations – primarily led by women – to support farmers. Together, they share a micro-credit system to cover expenses linked to agricultural activities, helping them cope with drought or other climate disasters.

Gaza Since the devastating conflict in Gaza began in October, Action Against Hunger has been advocating for a ceasefire and safe humanitarian access as our team works in extreme conditions to support civilians and provide essential supplies. Our staff are exhausted, sick, and displaced, but they keep going. Here, a member of our team organizes hygiene kits. From October through mid-December, we provided hygiene supplies to support 95,900 people in 19 displacement shelters. An Action Against Hunger team member walks through rows of hygiene kits, organized and ready for distribution. Pakistan Asha, a mother of three, holds her daughter Ishani in Karachi, Pakistan, who is at an Action Against Hunger health clinic for a malnutrition screening. Ishani holds a packet of ready-to-use therapeutic food – a peanut paste that is full of the nutrients and calories needed for a child to recover from malnutrition.

Somalia After prolonged drought, in October and November, Somalia faced the worst flooding in decades. Khadijo Ali Mohamed, the 28-year-old mother of four living in Gofgalol displacement camp pictured above, lost all of her belongings. Now, she faces the daunting task of rebuilding with what little remains of her shelter. Action Against Hunger is working to help families like Khadijo’s with emergency cash transfers, health services, and improved access to clean water and safe sanitation.

India More than a decade ago, Afsana tagged along to help a health worker in her village during a campaign against polio. Inspired by the positive impact she could make, she’s dedicated her life to helping the children of her community. Today, after years of experience training from organizations like Action Against Hunger and the Ministry of Health, she delivers care, teaches women in her community, and leads workshops to promote healthy behaviors and good nutrition. “I knew I had it in me…now I’m confident to speak to a group of over hundred people at-a-time,” she says.

Central African Republic A few months ago, Medina brought her daughter Mariame to the children’s hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, where Action Against Hunger helps to provide lifesaving nutrition treatment. She had malaria and was severely malnourished. After about six weeks of treatment, Mariame has completely recovered – she’s now a joyful almost-two -year old full of smiles, energy, and dreams for the future.

United Kingdom In the United Kingdom and many other areas of the world, Action Against Hunger and our partners have urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent famine and save civilian lives. All around the world, in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and more, hunger is driven by conflict. A report published by Action Against Hunger in May shows that 85% of the people facing hunger crises lived in countries where conflict was occurring. That’s why, throughout 2023, our advocacy work focused on breaking the deadly cycle of hunger and conflict.

