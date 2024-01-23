Investics Launches New Interactive Investment Manager Skill Ranking Feature
Investment Management Firms Top 10 Skill Rankings by Major Asset Class
Similar to sports, athletes who have consistently demonstrated skill should continue to do so for some period into the future. Scratch golfers do not become bad, or even average golfers, overnight.”WESTON, MA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. is pleased to announce new functionality with the Investics Manager Evaluation Analytics (iMEA) service. Subscribers can now rank investment management firms and their US registered funds level of manager skill (vs. luck) interactively by any of 4 major asset classes, 13 broad allocations and 165 different benchmarks. A free top 10 version of this new ranking feature is available at: https://www.investics.net/ranks.
— William Pryor, President of Investics
In conjunction with the introduction of this new feature, Investics is pleased to recognize the top 10 ranked investment management firms by major asset class during 2023, according to the iMEA ranking methodology.
Investment Management Firms Top 10 Ranked Skill by Major Asset Class (Listed in Rank Order)*
Equity - Gotham Funds, Boston Partners, Hotchkis & Wiley, Guinness Atkinson Funds, Dimensional, Buffalo Funds, Baron Funds, PIMCO, Vanguard, WCM Investment Management
Fixed Income - Hotchkis & Wiley, Artisan Partners, SS&C ALPS Advisors, Carillon Family of Funds, Buffalo Funds, Vanguard, Pacific Funds, GMO, Aristotle Funds, Meeder
Mixed Assets - Saratoga, Virtus, Advisors Preferred, Dimensional, T. Rowe Price, Vanguard, TIAA, Morgan Stanley, Natixis Funds, TCW Funds
Money Market - AllianceBernstein, Vanguard, Payden & Rygel, State Street, Gabelli Funds, PIMCO, T. Rowe Price, Northern Trust, SEI, Charles Schwab
(*In aggregating to the investment manager firm level, only active management deemed funds are included. Funds with broad allocation classification to Alternatives and those labeled as exchange traded or passive index funds are excluded. In addition, funds for any small investment management firms offering less than 10 funds in total during 2023 are also excluded. Including small investment management firms offering less than 10 funds in the top 10 rankings can be viewed here.)
“Similar to sports, it's more likely an athlete who has consistently demonstrated skill in the past should continue to be skillful for some period of time into the future”, says William Pryor, president of Investics. “A scratch golfer does not become a bad, or even an average golfer, overnight. The iMEA service takes this concept and applies it to the investment management process.”
Subscribers of the iMEA service can utilize a series of interactive dashboards to search, screen, view and analyze skill scores, economic value generated, ratings and rankings, along with other supporting statistics for over 24,000 share classes across 7,000 US registered funds and 700 investment managers.
The ability to evaluate managers and funds at an aggregate level and view the iMEA skill ratings, as well as the top ten competitive battleground, industry analytics and skill rankings is currently available free at https://www.investics.net/inquiry. iMEA subscription discounts are available for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), Asset Owners, Investment Consultants, Family Offices, Asset Allocators and small Investment Management firms. A free one month trial is also available, with paid subscriptions starting at $250. Please email sales@investics.com or visit https://www.investics.net/subscribe for further information on subscribing.
Investics focuses on and works in partnership with the global investor community offering insightful investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along “America’s Technology Highway”, Investics services clients globally. For more information on the Investics products and services suite, please visit www.investics.com.
Public Relations
Investics
+1 781-472-2163
sales@investics.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn