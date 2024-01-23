Canada’s first gluten-free food service training guide improves patient health & saves lives.

Celiac Canada & Sysco Foods make food safer for vulnerable people with celiac disease & gluten disorders in healthcare settings.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celiac patients in hospitals and long-term care residents who cannot advocate for themselves are often served food containing gluten, which can lead to horrendous symptoms and even death if they’re fed unsafe food for long enough. Tiny amounts of gluten can have severe consequences.

Many healthcare workers and managers have not been trained in gluten-free food service and are unaware food they serve may make those in their care sicker. The guide solves a serious problem that could save lives.

“I wish my mother’s care home workers had the guide to keep her safe. Unfortunately, after repeated cross-contamination, she deteriorated rapidly until her death. This guide could save thousands of lives,” hopes Linda Sill of Kitchener, Ontario.

1% of Canadians have celiac disease (CD), an auto-immune condition that triggers the body to attack itself after ingesting gluten from grains like barley, rye, and wheat. CD has 200+ physical and neurological symptoms.

“Given pressures in healthcare, it’s challenging to meet the needs of a variety of diets, and many workers haven’t had the chance to get trained,” explains lead author Doris Foster, who was a Registered Dietitian and Director Nutrition Services in hospitals for many years. “We did a global scan but found very few fully comprehensive, all-in-one training resources for gluten-free food service in healthcare.”

So, Celiac Canada (CCA) created a free guide with downloadable tools that make it easy for managers to teach staff key points. “Learning to serve safe, great-tasting gluten-free food improves patient health and quality of life significantly,” explains Foster.

Canada’s largest food service provider, Sysco is sharing the guide with customers, at healthcare & senior living events across the country and on LinkedIn. “It’s a great tool operators can use to learn how to support this growing dietary challenge,” explains Sarah Emmerton, RD, VP, Healthcare & Senior Living.

The number of people diagnosed with gluten disorders is growing. Celiac Canada plans future resources for the food service sector to help people with CD eat safely when away from home.

