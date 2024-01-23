IPG Names Lisa De Bonis CEO of Huge

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Lisa De Bonis has been named the new CEO of creative consultancy Huge. She succeeds Mat Baxter, who had served in the role since 2021 and led Huge’s structural reorganization, productization model and nascent investments in AI.

De Bonis is being promoted from her role as Chief Product Officer, where she oversaw a key element of Huge’s transformation by leading the development of technological infrastructure and the deployment of a suite of new AI-powered products and tools, such as Huge LIVE and the Creative Capital Index.

Baxter noted that "Lisa is the natural successor to continue the transformation of Huge in light of my decision to relocate back to Australia for family reasons."

“Huge sits at the intersection of technology and creativity, building digital products that drive growth and transformation for marketers. Lisa is a digital-first thinker with deep and global experience in digital marketing, consultancy and creativity, who can build on the company’s positioning as a center for innovation that delivers business results,” said IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky. “Mat has been an important part of IPG for over 14 years, leading a range of organizations, people and capabilities with a great strategic brain and a big heart, and we’re thankful for his contributions.”

“Huge is purpose-built to help brands solve complex problems through technology and innovation. Our people, our work and our new suite of AI-powered products are driving significant growth for clients and helping them on their business transformation journeys. I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with the amazing team at Huge to help our clients win in the digital economy,” said De Bonis.

Prior to Huge, De Bonis served as Managing Director at Accenture Interactive, operating in multiple leadership roles across the UK and Europe. She drove double-digit growth across communications and technology clients, enabled the integration of key acquisitions and launched a new capability to scale experience-driven engagements.

Since the start of her career in Paris and London, De Bonis has helped create and deliver impactful campaigns for international brands like Orange, Coca-Cola and SABMiller, before co-founding Work Club, which was subsequently acquired by Havas.

Over the last year Huge has launched results-based work for some of the world’s most courageous brands, including M&M’S, McDonald’s, Google, and more.

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.



Huge is a creative consultancy powered by human and AI collaboration. We partner with the world’s most ambitious brands to Make Huge Moves, which are creative solutions that deliver powerful outcomes. Huge helps clients unlock meaningful growth in areas ranging from AI business consulting, brand and customer experience, technology advisory and strategy, to high-value audience analysis and product innovation. Founded in 1999 in Brooklyn, NY, Huge has more than 1,200 employees working across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The consultancy is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com .

