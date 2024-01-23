Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Compact & Portable Charcoal Grill (AJD-177)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create an easier way to transport and use a charcoal grill at remote locations like a campsite, beach or even the backyard,” said an inventor, from Grayson, Ga., “so I invented the LIL JOE. My design enables you to prepare delicious charcoal-grilled food with minimal hassle and cleanup.”

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and portable alternative to conventional charcoal grills. In doing so, it can be easily transported to and from remote locations in a backpack or carrier. As a result, it enables the user to enjoy the smokey flavor of charcoal-grilled food at remote locations without having to transport a full sized charcoal grill. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for grilling enthusiasts, campers, tailgaters, beach goers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-177, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


 


