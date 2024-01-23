Avian Law Group Announces 2023 Law Scholarship Winner

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avian Law Group, a renowned personal injury law firm committed to fostering the next generation of legal professionals, is proud to announce Sarah Kannel as the winner of its prestigious 2023 law scholarship. Kannel, a standout student at Texas Tech School of Law, has been recognized for her exceptional essay on the benefits of an attorney, distinguishing her from a competitive pool of applicants.



Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Sarah Kannel’s journey in the legal field is a story of ambition, determination, and passion. Her tenure at Texas Tech has been marked by noteworthy leadership roles and academic achievements. Serving as the President of the Texas Tech Black Law Student Association and the Vice President of the National Lawyers Guild in her second year, Kannel has exemplified leadership skills that are crucial in the legal world.

Her academic excellence is further underscored by her role as a tutor in both Civil Procedure and, soon, Constitutional Law, highlighting her commitment to fostering a collaborative learning environment. As a third-year student, Kannel is actively involved in the Caprock Regional Public Defender Clinic, where she has impressively managed 13 criminal defendant clients, successfully closing 10 cases to date.

In additional to her academic pursuits, Sarah Kannel has gained practical experience as a clerk at the local criminal defense firm, Hurley, Guinn, and Singh, where her aspirations to become a criminal defense attorney are being honed.

Avian Law Group’s annual scholarship initiative is designed to support and encourage students who exhibit a deep understanding of the legal profession and a commitment to the field of law. Kannel’s winning essay eloquently detailed the multifaceted role of attorneys in society, and the critical impact they have in advocating for justice and providing guidance through complex legal challenges. Her insights and perspectives resonated with the core values of Avian Law Group, emphasizing the transformative power of legal advocacy.

“We are thrilled to support Sarah Kannel’s promising legal career through our scholarship program,” said attorney and founder, Michael Avanesian. “Her dedication to the study and practice of law, coupled with her leadership and academic achievements, truly embody the qualities we seek to foster in future legal professionals.”

For more information about Avian Law Group and its scholarship program, please visit www.avainlawgroup.com.

